Apple Watch Series 12 Vs. Ultra 4: Which New Smartwatch Is Right For You?

Both watches run on the new S11 processor, which Apple calls its most powerful wearable chip, and it's the first meaningful upgrade to the Apple Watch chip in years. Alongside it, both get Apple's new Health Sensing System that powers almost every new fitness feature. Those new fitness features are also powered by new optical and electrical heart sensors, which enable a heart rate reading every five seconds rather than only during workouts, and HRV measured as often as every five minutes, which is 24 times more frequently than before. Apple claims the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable on both, based on a study of over 1,000 participants against rival devices.

Apple's new Readiness score also appears across the two smartwatches, taking recent activity, training load, vitals, and sleep score and returns a 0-10 score each day with one of four recommendations: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It. The scoring algorithm also came out of Apple's Heart and Movement Study. Both also claim the most accurate step tracking of any smartwatch, and both get the new Steps complication so you can easily keep track of them.

Audio Intelligence is a brand new set of features that arrives on both watches, too. Live Rewind shows the last 15 seconds of a conversation as text after a double press of the Digital Crown, Siri Recap summarizes conversations afterward, and Sound Recognition flags sirens, alarms, and doorbells. Live Rewind and Siri Recap will arrive in beta later this year, but will require the new watches. Siri AI comes to the Series 11 and Ultra with the watchOS 27 software update (which will roll out to most other Apple Watches), as does the redesigned Health app with its Longevity tab, Health Age readout, and at-home movement evaluations.