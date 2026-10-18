10 Useful Apps And Gadgets That Can Replace Doomscrolling

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Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are designed to keep you engaged as much as possible. The more you use these platforms, the more data they have to collect and sell to advertisers. Doomscrolling isn't a productive habit, and with excessive phone use having ramifications on your body, you're right to be concerned about your screen time. Fortunately, there are two great ways of combating doomscrolling: replacing it with a different habit or using tools that make the habit more difficult.

Both of these ideas can work well. There's a growing market of apps and gadgets that claim to fix the problem, but not all of them are worth your time and money. Anti-doomscrolling has become a viable business in its own right, so a bit of skepticism is warranted when evaluating anything marketed as a quick fix for screen time. In this roundup, we'll focus only on gadgets and apps that either create meaningful friction against phone use or offer a genuinely satisfying offline alternative, based on user feedback and expert testing.