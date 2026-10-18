We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Best Buy attracts many customers with its catalog of high-value electronics, including TVs and smartphones, but it's also a fantastic source of affordable yet useful gadgets. Some manufacturers sacrifice quality to offer their products at lower prices, but if you take the time to do some research, you'll find that there are some inexpensive products that are actually pretty nice purchases.

Following our roundup of Best Buy gadgets under $100, we decided to take our bargain hunting even further and identify 10 Best Buy finds under $50 that are worth buying. This list includes budget-friendly gaming accessories, a compact power bank with its own USB-C connector, and an affordable fitness tracker that gives premium models a run for their money.

In addition to their availability on Best Buy's website, we selected these products because they have solid average scores on the platform after at least 100 ratings from shoppers. They've also received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites or channels, and we have combined that feedback with a discussion of the unique features of each gadget below to support our selections.