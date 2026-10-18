10 Best Buy Finds Under $50 That Are Worth Buying
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Best Buy attracts many customers with its catalog of high-value electronics, including TVs and smartphones, but it's also a fantastic source of affordable yet useful gadgets. Some manufacturers sacrifice quality to offer their products at lower prices, but if you take the time to do some research, you'll find that there are some inexpensive products that are actually pretty nice purchases.
Following our roundup of Best Buy gadgets under $100, we decided to take our bargain hunting even further and identify 10 Best Buy finds under $50 that are worth buying. This list includes budget-friendly gaming accessories, a compact power bank with its own USB-C connector, and an affordable fitness tracker that gives premium models a run for their money.
In addition to their availability on Best Buy's website, we selected these products because they have solid average scores on the platform after at least 100 ratings from shoppers. They've also received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites or channels, and we have combined that feedback with a discussion of the unique features of each gadget below to support our selections.
JLab Go Air Pop ANC wireless earbuds
If you're looking for earbuds cheaper than the Apple AirPods 5, you should look into the JLab Go Air Pop ANC for only $26.99 on Best Buy. For incredibly affordable wireless earbuds, it's impressive that they've received an average score of 4.5 stars on the retailer's website after more than 7,700 ratings. Shoppers said that the gadget has exceeded their expectations, with decent sound quality and noise cancellation, as well as quick connectivity. TechRadar confirmed this, noting that the wireless earbuds instantly connect to phones without any issues, which already gives them an advantage over other, more expensive models that require a lot of tinkering to get them to work.
These JLab wireless earbuds have a small form factor, which makes them very easy to carry around wherever you go, according to Best Buy's customers. They also said that the earbuds stay in place during workouts, and they've got an IPX4 water resistance rating, so sweat shouldn't damage them. And, despite their compact design, the Go Air Pop ANC can last up to eight hours on a single charge and a total of 35 hours with their charging case, which are numbers that TechRadar verified. The review added that while you can't expect flagship-level sound quality from these wireless earbuds, they're better than many other models at a similar price.
Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 single-use camera
Recent developments in smartphone photography are astounding, but old film cameras are also gaining popularity again because of their retro feel. The Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400, a single-use camera with 27 shots that you can purchase on Best Buy for $21.99, is part of that trend, with a high average score of 4.8 stars on the platform after almost 200 ratings. According to both the retailer's customers and The Darkroom, the Flash 400 is extremely easy to use. You just have to move the film forward using the thumbwheel, decide whether you want to take the photo with flash, and press the shutter button.
Best Buy customers said that they've used this Fujifilm single-use camera for vacations, as it lets you stay in the moment even while taking photos because there are no previews. Shoppers also recommended handing them out during events so attendees can preserve the memories themselves. This old-school camera also allows you to keep your expensive smartphone in your pocket or bag, away from any potential mishaps. The Darkroom, meanwhile, highlighted the flash switch, as other disposable cameras require you to charge the flash first before every shot.
Anker Nano power bank
If you still haven't purchased a portable power bank because you think they're bulky, the Anker Nano just might change your mind. It's a slim model of the charging device, measuring only three inches by 1.4 inches by one inch. It costs $29.99 on Best Buy, and it won't require you to supply a separate charging cable since it has a USB-C connector that folds out. The gadget has a capacity of 5,000 milliampere-hours and a max output of 22.5 watts, which are enough to charge an iPhone 15 from zero to 95% and from zero to 42% within 30 minutes, according to Tech Advisor's testing. You can also charge two devices at once with this power bank since it has an extra USB-C port.
Best Buy customers said that this Anker power bank is great for quickly topping off your phone charge because of its large capacity and strong output for its size. They're also impressed by its solid build quality, which means you can keep it attached to your phone while it's in your pocket or bag. Tech Advisor also liked its four LED lights, which help you keep tabs on how much charge is remaining in the power bank.
Razer Ornata V3 X gaming keyboard
There are premium options for gaming accessories, but there are also many cheap ways to upgrade your gaming station, and the Razer Ornata V3 X fits into that category. This gaming keyboard is available for $39.99 on Best Buy, where it has more than 170 ratings and an average score of 4.7 stars. Shoppers said that it's great for all types of games because it's a wired device, so input latency isn't much of a concern, and its membrane keys make it more comfortable and quieter to use compared to mechanical keyboards. This was confirmed by Kova, which also noted that the device can serve as a solid productivity tool.
This Razer wired gaming keyboard comes with a wrist rest for additional support, and Kova highlighted its rubber feet that help prevent it from slipping. The review also mentioned that the accessory's RGB lights are vivid and customizable through the Razer Synapse software, but you can also adjust their brightness simply by pressing the Fn key and either F11 or F12. Best Buy customers, meanwhile, had plenty of positive comments on the gadget's durability, as it can withstand minor spills and keyboard mashing during intense gaming sessions.
Blink Mini 2 security camera
For an affordable security camera that's available for $39.99 on Best Buy, you may think that the Blink Mini 2 is a fragile device that should only be installed indoors. However, with its IP65 resistance rating, it's actually among the best outdoor security cameras, according to Consumer Reports. This versatility in where you can place the gadget has allowed it to earn an average score of 4.5 stars after almost 600 ratings on Best Buy, with the retailer's customers saying that having multiple units of this security camera can make families feel much safer. They also said that it's quick to install, even when you are placing several of them in every corner of your home.
PCWorld's review of this Blink security camera focuses on its improvements from its predecessor, including a wider viewing angle that will let you see a significant portion of your living room or backyard and an LED spotlight that activates when the camera detects motion. PCWorld also said that the device has great video quality, as confirmed by Best Buy shoppers, though you'll need either a Blink subscription plan or the Blink Sync Module if you want to store the videos it records.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe flash drive
USB flash drives are still very useful for transferring files between devices and keeping important documents within each. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe, which starts at $40.99 for 128 gigabytes of storage, adds even more convenience to this gadget category, as it has both USB-A and USB-C connectors. As reviewed by Sky Perspective, the Luxe is smaller than an index finger, but it performed very well during testing. Transferring three gigabytes of videos from a phone through its USB-C port took under two minutes, and transferring the same files to a computer through its USB-A port was even faster, at about 30 seconds. These are impressive for a flash drive that costs less than $50.
Best Buy shoppers, who have given this SanDisk flash drive an average score of 4.6 stars after nearly 700 ratings, said that they're able to carry this gadget in their pocket at all times since its metal construction is durable. They added that, because this device is reliable, they're able to avoid the costs and disadvantages of cloud storage. Meanwhile, Sky Perspective also mentioned that the USB-C connector of this flash drive is longer than usual, so you won't have to remove your phone's case when attaching this device.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2, available on Best Buy for $49.99, is part of our roundup of the best budget gaming headsets because it keeps things simple. It's a wired headset, so it won't require any installation or battery charging, which the retailer's customers appreciated. Tom's Guide also noted that, with its 3.5-millimeter audio jack, not only is the Stinger 2 widely compatible with modern systems like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2, and the PC, but it also works with older systems. The volume dial on the right earcup enables quick adjustments even while you're in the middle of a game, instead of having to go to menus or launch an app for this function.
Best Buy shoppers and Tom's Guide agreed that, for its price, the sound quality of this HyperX gaming headset exceeded their expectations. They also both said that its memory foam ear cushions and adjustable headband make it comfortable to wear. The headset supports DTS Headphone: X for a more immersive experience, and it has a swivel-to-mute microphone so that you can get it out of the way when you're not using it. These features have allowed the gadget to secure an average score of 4.6 stars on Best Buy following more than 600 ratings.
Logitech G305 Lightspeed gaming mouse
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed was designed as a gaming mouse, but according to Vice, it's excellent for day-to-day usage as well. This is partly because of the gadget's Lightspeed wireless technology, which makes its connection just as fast as a wired mouse. It's also very lightweight and comfortable to use, whether for gaming or for productivity, said customers on Best Buy, where you can purchase the device for $49.99. They confirmed that there's no lag when using this Logitech mouse, so your pointer will move smoothly and accurately on your computer, and it's sleek enough to slide into your laptop bag if you need to take it with you while traveling. These perks are enough for the gadget to earn an average score of 4.7 stars following almost 4,500 ratings.
Vice said the option to change the function of some of the G305's controls, including the scroll wheel and the two buttons on the left side, adds convenience, and the software interface for customizing those functions is easy to understand. The review added that the 12,000 DPI (dots per inch) of the mouse may already be outclassed by the sensitivity of newer models, but for most people, it will be more than enough. The G305 is not a rechargeable device, as it uses a single AA battery, though that should last up to 250 hours before you need to replace it.
Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker
Amazfit tops our ranking of cheap smartwatch brands because it strikes a solid balance of low prices, helpful features, and decent build quality. All of these are also found in the Amazfit Band 7, which is a fitness tracker that you buy on the Best Buy site for $49.99. According to Android Police, it's relatively rich with features considering its price, as it's capable of collecting data on your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress level, among other basic health metrics. Best Buy customers said that it's not as flashy as premium devices like the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, but this gadget is more than adequate as a fitness tracker, as evidenced by its average score of 4.3 stars after more than 500 buyer reviews.
This Amazfit fitness tracker promises up to 18 days of battery life on a full charge, and Best Buy shoppers confirmed that the wearable device lasts more than a week even with heavy use. Android Police described the 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen as "absolutely gorgeous," with vibrant colors and easy-to-read text. The review also noted that, while the Zepp OS in the gadget itself is simple to navigate, the Zepp app on your smartphone provides an in-depth view of all the health data that the tracker collects.
Worx WX240L electric screwdriver
With an average score of 4.8 stars after more than 1,500 ratings from Best Buy customers, the Worx WX240L (available for $49.99) is one of the best-reviewed electric screwdrivers on the platform. It has three speed settings, a pair of LED headlights to illuminate what you're working on, and 12 bits that are neatly stored with the gadget in a carrying case. According to shoppers, they've used this device for jobs like assembling furniture, disassembling a PC for cleaning, and minor fixes around the house, and they've been satisfied with its performance.
This Worx electric screwdriver helps prevent developing hand pain from projects that require a lot of screws, according to Techigar. The review added that there may be an option to use a drill with a proper attachment for such tasks, but it won't be able to reach into smaller spaces as this gadget can. The WX240L is also fairly easy to use, as you just need to press the forward button to tighten and the backward button to loosen. The device is a rechargeable gadget through its USB-C port, and according to Best Buy customers, it takes a long time before you need to plug it in.
How we chose these Best Buy finds under $50
In building this list, we first considered only products that are available on Best Buy's website at retail prices below $50, which means there's a chance you can get them at an even more affordable price through occasional discounts on the platform. The retailer's customers have given each of these items an average score of at least 4.3 stars (out of five) following a minimum of 100 buyer ratings.
To explain our choices for this roundup, we went beyond simple numerical user ratings to highlight the special features of each product, as well as interesting insights from shoppers and professional reviewers. Taken together, this information helps ensure that these devices are indeed worth buying — an important consideration even though they're relatively affordable.