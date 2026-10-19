This Chinese RGB LED TV Is Super Affordable, But You Won't Find One Anytime Soon

In the spirit of fairness, the Redmi TV X Mini LED isn't Xiaomi's first foray into the smart TV rodeo. The company also makes the tautologically named Xiaomi TVs, which are more premium than the Redmi line. You also can't buy Xiaomi TVs stateside; they are currently restricted to China. But we could still use the Redmi over here.

Even though the Redmi TV uses only RGB LED technology, it still boasts impressive features. These include 4K resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate that can jump to 360 Hz in dedicated gaming mode (TVs like the Samsung R85H cap out at 144 Hz). However, this gaming mode drops resolution to 1080p, which isn't a dealbreaker since many modern game consoles have quality modes that sacrifice resolution for framerates. Redmi TVs also have a few hundred dimming zones (sections of backlight that brighten and dim independently to improve contrast), starting at 432 in the 55-inch model and going up to 864 for the 85-inch one. Comparatively, the 85" Amazon Ember Mini LED only has 512 dimming zones.

Redmi TV features don't stop at just pure visual specs. Each model supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and while buyers should invest in soundbars or surround sound, the Redmi TV gets owners started with four Harman Karman speakers. If Xiaomi ever sells the Redmi TV outside China, we can add it to our list of the best budget smart TVs you can buy today.