Most smartphone vendors unveiled several devices this summer, including the Google Pixel 11 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldables, and the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is set to hit stores in late October. Even without new releases, the Black Friday sale and Christmas shopping season are approaching. Consumers may want to purchase a handset this year. But buyers should be more critical than before when shopping phone deals. That means avoiding certain handsets, despite potential discounts. We've singled out five such devices, ranging from entry-level to premium handsets that you might be better off ignoring. These are the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy S24 FE, the OnePlus 13R, the Motorola Razr Plus, and the Apple iPhone 16.

The mobile market has been affected by the chip crisis this year. AI data centers have consumed large amounts of RAM and storage chips that are also used in smartphones, and handset vendors were forced to raise prices. Separately, manufacturers have increasingly offered more AI features on their smartphones, which are able to act as more personal assistants than ever before. The Pixel 11 series is the best example of that, though Apple's iPhones that support iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence are also catching up.

With that in mind, if you're a buyer looking for a brand-new device that's still available in U.S. stores, you shouldn't settle for certain bargains. You should consider how long you want to keep using your next handset and decide what sort of performance you may need from it in a few years. You might also want personal AI experiences from your devices and may like to invest in more powerful hardware that will be better positioned to offer speedy on-device AI experiences in the future.