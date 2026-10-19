4 Retro-Inspired Gadgets To Get A Nostalgia Hit

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Tech in all its forms has come a long way in both aesthetics and functionality since it first started getting packaged into consumer products. Computers that once took up an entire room now fit into our pockets, and the same device can do the work of a camera, a foldable map, a CD player, and a TV set. But along the way there have always been pockets where what was once seen as obsolete is suddenly missed.

Vinyl records have always managed to find new listeners, film cameras continue to offer a more personal, analog feel than digital cameras, and classic video games are as accessible as ever. In the same regard, CDs are making a comeback, and there are a number of reasons to buy 4K Blu-rays instead of another streaming subscription. Whether it's another passing trend or the true return of trends gone out of style, tech enthusiasts seem to be feeling nostalgic right now.

There's no shortage of retro gadgets that are making a comeback out there right now. Whether you find nostalgia in the early days of personal computing, in the portable music styles of the 1980s and 1990s, or in the adventures of throwback video games, we've singled out some retro-inspired gadgets that can settle just about any tech enthusiast's nostalgia cravings.