If you're thinking about buying a 3D printer, you should know that there's no limit to the things that you can make once you get one. While everyone has probably thought about making large pieces, printing smaller items could also result in lots of saved time and money.

For this article, we identified 10 mini gadgets worth 3D printing instead of buying, and we've given some examples for each of them so you can see the benefits. Some of our selections for this roundup include stands and docks for mobile devices, an alternative to keychains, and accessories for tabletop games.

All of the examples that we've included are publicly available from the best sites for free 3D printing projects, though some of them come with the restriction that you can only make them for personal use. They've all been downloaded at least 1,000 times, though, so it's likely the creators have received plenty of feedback and maybe even updated their files as needed to address any concerns raised.