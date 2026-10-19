10 Mini Gadgets Worth 3D Printing Instead Of Buying
If you're thinking about buying a 3D printer, you should know that there's no limit to the things that you can make once you get one. While everyone has probably thought about making large pieces, printing smaller items could also result in lots of saved time and money.
For this article, we identified 10 mini gadgets worth 3D printing instead of buying, and we've given some examples for each of them so you can see the benefits. Some of our selections for this roundup include stands and docks for mobile devices, an alternative to keychains, and accessories for tabletop games.
All of the examples that we've included are publicly available from the best sites for free 3D printing projects, though some of them come with the restriction that you can only make them for personal use. They've all been downloaded at least 1,000 times, though, so it's likely the creators have received plenty of feedback and maybe even updated their files as needed to address any concerns raised.
Apple Watch charging stand
When you buy an Apple Watch, there's no charging stand that comes with it. You'll only get a charging puck, so the smartwatch lies flat on your desk. You can buy a charging stand that holds the watch upright so that you can see the time and notifications, but most options in the market are expensive because they come with extras like wireless charging capabilities or additional space for your iPhone and AirPods. 3D printing this gadget will not only save on costs, but you'll also be able to choose the color that you want.
If you want something simple, there are 3D-printed options like the Apple Watch Charging Stand by Dan_ID on Maker World. With about 59,500 downloads, it holds the smartwatch's charging puck and sets the Apple Watch horizontally with the straps wrapped around it to minimize the space that it occupies on your desk.
Pulsar Designs' Charging Stand for Apple Watch, also available on Maker World and with 13,300 downloads, sets the wearable device vertically instead. This design also holds the charging puck securely, and it's compact while also elevating the smartwatch for a better look at the straps that you chose for the day.
Phone dock
Similar to the Apple Watch charging stand, a phone dock will allow you to see your smartphone's screen at all times, whether it's plugged into its charger or not. These accessories come in all shapes and sizes, but 3D printing one will allow you to choose the exact style that you want depending on how much space you have available on your desk and the size of your phone.
The Phone Stand by GoAftens on Thingiverse is as simple as it gets for this type of accessory. With about 40,100 downloads and originally made for Apple's iPhone 6, it has a hole at the bottom to allow a charging cable to plug into your phone while it's placed vertically on the stand, though you also have the option of setting it horizontally. You can adjust the width of the ledge if you've got a thick phone, such as a foldable, or because your preferred case is bulky.
Moss 3D's Adjustable Phone Stand, which has about 2,500 downloads on Maker World, is a slightly more modern version of the gadget. It's foldable for portability, and you can set it at a variety of angles to suit your needs. It features a locking function to keep it in place even when it's holding a heavier device like a tablet. With its retro aesthetic and your choice of colors for its parts, this phone stand also has more personality than many of the other options in the market.
Toothpaste squeezer
Toothpaste squeezers are essential for frugal living, and it goes against the principles of the lifestyle if the gadget that you buy costs a lot, breaks easily, or isn't effective. 3D-printed toothpaste squeezers are not only tried and tested, but you'll also be able to make the exact number that you need, in the specific size for your usual toothpaste tubes.
The Toothpaste Squeezer by mgm86, which has been downloaded 28,500 times from Maker World, gives a more precise and direct squeeze than many similar gadgets that have a fixed slot. To use it, you remove the colored cap to insert the toothpaste tube, then re-insert the cap to tighten the grip and further flatten the tube. There are two sizes available for the project, one with a slot length of 58 millimeters and the other at 68 millimeters. You can also customize the colors of the caps depending on the household member who's using each particular brand of toothpaste.
The Ultimate Toothpaste Squeezer by the pro is another option, but it uses rollers to get every drop out of the tube instead of relying on direct pressure from your hands. Downloaded about 20,000 times on Printables, this gadget has a wheel for turning the gears and squeezing the toothpaste tube. It may look complicated, but assembly after 3D printing won't require additional tools, and it can be disassembled for thorough cleaning if necessary.
Fidget toy
There are a lot of types of fidget toys you can buy, as they've evolved from just being simple spinners. You can now also click and squeeze them, among many other actions, with the goal of either keeping your mind focused or relieving your stress. If you're still figuring out what kind of fidget toy works the best for you, or if you already know and you want different versions of your favorites, you can 3D print them so that you can customize their size and colors.
Kriswillcode's Mechanical Switch Fidget Click Toy, which has 1,600 downloads on Thingiverse, mimics the feel and sound of typing on a mechanical keyboard. In addition to seven 3D-printed pieces that need to be accurately sized, you'll need a spring like those in retractable pens to assemble this gadget. If done right, you'll get a satisfying click each time you press its button.
For a different kind of fidget toy, there's the Tactile Fidget Rings by GlennovitS 3D. You can get its files from Printables, where it has been downloaded about 42,000 times. This is a print-in-place project, which means there's no assembly necessary after 3D printing, and there are a total of five options for the textures of the rotating rings. There are also four mixed versions that have a different texture for each ring, and of course, you can choose the color that you want when you print them for yourself or to give to your friends and family members.
Open bag clips
Open bag clips are very useful in the kitchen, as they help keep food and ingredients fresh by allowing you to reseal the packages. However, when you buy these accessories, they usually come in bundles of different sizes, where some are too big or small, or there are so many that you won't be able to use them all. If you 3D print your open bag clips instead, you're going to get the specific size and quantity that you need, and you can even make them part of a color-coded system in your refrigerator or pantry.
The Crazy Crocodile Clip, made by Newstream and downloaded about 5,700 times on Maker World, is a 3D-printable open bag clip that resembles a crocodile, as its name suggests. It's more than just a fun design, though, as the accessory can keep packages sealed securely. This latest version of the project has a stronger print-in-place hinge for durability than earlier iterations, and as its creator suggested, it can even double as a fidget toy.
Coffee Clip for Open Bags, which has about 24,000 downloads on Printables, adds a resealable cap to the open bag clip for easy pouring of whatever's inside. Pressi, the designer of the 3D-printed gadget, said that it can be used for coffee beans, snacks, spices, and other similar food items in lightweight packages.
Key organizer
If you're always misplacing your keys, a key organizer can help make sure that they're all in one place. Some key organizers are shaped to keep all your keys together for better portability, while others serve as storage for easy access to everyone in the family. When you buy this gadget, you need to check if there's enough space for all your keys, but if you 3D print it, you'll get one with the exact specifications that you need.
One of the styles of this gadget is the Key Organizer by ChromeCraft on Maker World. This project, with about 3,400 downloads, prevents your keys from moving around in your pocket as it keeps them stacked beside each other. You'll be able to modify the design to the thickness that you need to fit all of your keys, though it will require M4 screws and hex nuts as part of the assembly process.
The Key Hanger by martonlengyel.design, meanwhile, is a print-in-place organizer that has been downloaded about 9,200 times from Maker World. The movable hooks are strong enough to carry your keys along with all of your keychain gadgets, and they pop back into the body of the device when they're not holding anything. You can adjust how many hooks you'll print on the key organizer so that it will take up just the right amount of space on your wall.
Deck box
Deck boxes are important gadgets for card collectors and trading card game players, but they can get expensive if you need multiples. You also won't be able to personalize them outside of things like stickers. 3D-printed deck boxes are not just more affordable and customizable than many commercial versions, but they also come with interesting mechanics that will give your card storage more personality.
The Sliding Deck Box by MaxLevel24 is one of the 3D-printed options on Maker World, where it has about 11,200 downloads. It's a remix of a design originally created by 3DPrintingDude, and it doesn't require glue to assemble, so it's ready to hold your cards right away after printing. The sliding lid is stable but also swappable, in case you want to mix and match colors, and the deck box itself can be adjusted to hold 50 cards or 100 cards, with the option for dividers.
On Printables, kwfredeen's Deck and Dice Box adds space for up to 36 six-sided (D6) dice at the side of the gadget. Downloaded from the website almost 1,700 times, it holds more than 100 cards inside, though it requires a bit of assembly since the lid is held in place by magnets. You'll have to stick the magnets to the surface using strong glue, as you wouldn't want your cards and dice to spill if you're carrying the deck box in your backpack.
Life counter
Life counters are primarily used to log life points when playing tabletop games, but they're also great for counting power levels, accumulated resources, or any other numerical information. You can use 20-sided (D20) dice, but they're prone to getting knocked over, so you'll almost inevitably lose track of the numbers. Every game and every player will require a different set of life counters, though, so there's no one-size-fits-all option that you can buy from hobby shops. Your best bet is to 3D print the ones that you're probably going to need.
The Life Counter – Single Spinner by Mirran.Workshop is a simple version of the accessory on Maker World, where the project has about 3,100 downloads. It's designed to count from zero to 99, with a single dial that automatically increases or decreases the tens digit upon a full cycle of the ones digit. There's very minimal assembly required with six parts to 3D print, but no other materials are necessary.
If the numbers that you deal with exceed 100, Life Counter 0-9999 by AMTprojects on Printables may be what you need. With almost 3,100 downloads, this accessory can be 3D printed with two digits, three digits, or four digits. The wheels spin on an axle, and there's a symbol on one end to mark the row of numbers that you're tracking.
Headphone hanger
Whether you prefer wired or wireless headphones, having a headphone hanger on your desk keeps the cans within easy reach, especially compared to stuffing them in a drawer when you're not using them. This accessory will also help reduce clutter and make your desk look more organized. There are many types of headphone hangers that you can buy, but if you 3D print one, you'll get the style and color that you want at a fraction of the price.
Yet Another Headphone Hanger by Prot0typ1cal, which has been downloaded about 1,700 times on Thingiverse, mounts on the edge of your desk so it won't take up space on the surface. The project has four parts, so it requires a bit of assembly, but you won't need glue or other materials. This headphone hanger is also available in three sizes, and you can choose the one to 3D print depending on the thickness of the desk or shelf where you're going to attach it.
Anton's Headphone Stand – Headset Holder With Tray on Maker World, meanwhile, is a minimalist version of the accessory with about 20,600 downloads. In addition to holding your headphones securely on top, it also has a tray at its base where you can place other small items like your wireless earbuds. You'll 3D print only two parts in this project, and you simply connect them, but you can add glue if you want some extra sturdiness in the design.
Laptop stand
Laptop stands elevate your computer for a more comfortable viewing angle, particularly if you're using a separate keyboard or you have a monitor as your primary screen. There are various models that cater to different types and sizes of laptops, but 3D printing a laptop stand will allow you to customize its dimensions and colors for the perfect fit on your desk.
If you want a portable version, check out the Laptop/Tablet Foldable Stand by Jal Shah on Maker World. It folds into a slim tool that easily slides into your bag, and it's compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. Assembling the gadget, which has about 13,900 downloads, will require two each of M2 screws and metal dowel pins, but once completed, you'll get a laptop stand with seven adjustable angles for raising the display.
The Laptop Stand with Tray and Cable Holder by TVL 3D, which has been downloaded about 3,300 times on Printables, is a more permanent model of the accessory. In addition to lifting your laptop off your work surface, this stand has a tray underneath to help declutter your desk and a clamp that you can attach to its honeycomb design for cable management.