10 Mini Gadgets That Can Replace Your Keychain
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There are lots of cool mini gadgets that you can buy, featuring useful functions within compact designs. Some of them will provide immediate solutions to different problems that you may encounter in your daily life, so you'd want them to always be within reach — like the keychain in your pocket.
For this roundup of mini gadgets that can replace your keychain, we've identified 10 devices that fit the bill. They can address everything from minor inconveniences like boredom and depleted batteries to major problems like threats to your digital and personal safety, so it would be very helpful if you could quickly access them.
All the gadgets that we'll feature in this article are available on Amazon, where they have solid average scores after at least 1,000 ratings from the retailer's shoppers. They've also received a recommendation from a reliable website or channel. We'll highlight insights from the customers and reviewers to show that they're useful gadgets that simply work, making them worth buying.
Kodak Charmera digital camera
While the cameras in smartphones continue to get better every year, sometimes you want to take retro-looking photos and videos of fun memories. You can do this with the Kodak Charmera, which we described as a retro gadget with a cute twist. Available on Amazon for $34.99 with an average score of 4.5 stars (out of five) after almost 3,700 ratings, this rechargeable keychain camera comes in blind boxes with a total of seven designs. Many of the retailer's customers said that it's a charming gadget that's quick to whip out to shoot a picture, and according to a review by The Travel Coaches, this simplicity allows you to be more present for those special moments instead of fiddling with technology. That's because there are no settings that may cause you to overthink, so you just snap a photo, put it away, and go back to the moment.
The Kodak Charmera has a 1.6-megapixel sensor, with four frames and seven filters to choose from during photo mode. As Amazon's shoppers and The Travel Coaches mentioned, it's not going to replace your phone camera or DSLR, but the lower-quality photos of this keychain camera are part of its appeal. While you can preview your shots on the device's screen, you can also just keep taking pictures and store them on an SD card, with the gadget supporting capacities of up to 128 gigabytes. You can then check the photos afterwards on your computer to relive the event or trip, which evokes a similar feeling to developing the film of a vintage camera.
JLab JBuds Mini wireless earbuds
Wireless earbuds are accessories that you might want to always have within reach to take phone calls, listen to music, and watch videos without disturbing other people in public. However, some charging cases are so bulky that they won't fit in your pocket. That's not the case with the JLab JBuds Mini though, as their case is small enough to use as a keychain. In fact, SoundGuys recommends attaching them to your keyring, as there's a good chance that you misplace them because of their small size. They're incredibly tiny, and they're affordable at $39.99 on Amazon, but these wireless earbuds offer a lot of features, which is why they have an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 7,000 reviews.
Many Amazon shoppers said that these JLab wireless earbuds are comfortable to wear and that they stay securely in their ears even while working out. They last up to 20 hours with their charging case and up to 5.5 hours per charge, with SoundGuys confirming that they can run a bit longer than that before their battery gets depleted. They also offer Be Aware Audio so that you can hear what's happening around you while the wireless earbuds are in your ears, and they have IP55 water resistance that protects them to some degree from sweat and rain.
Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars: Grogu digital pet
The Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars: Grogu is a digital pet that you can have as your keychain to keep you company during idle time, and you can get it for $19.99 on Amazon. Featuring the character from "The Mandalorian" who's affectionately called Baby Yoda, this gadget will allow you to take care of Grogu in the same manner as one of the most amazing gadgets of the '90s (the Tamagotchi pet). You'll feed him either squid chowder or macarons, and you can play three mini-games, all using the three buttons on the gadget. Your Review Channel showed that the gadget's startup process only requires that you set the time and that it's simple enough that even children can play with it.
This Grogu Tamagotchi has received over 2,100 ratings on Amazon, resulting in an average score of 4.4 stars, with the platform's shoppers gushing about the cuteness of the character and this gadget. Customers say that it's fun to see Grogu's reactions, which vary based on your interactions, and watching special guests appear on the screen every once in a while never grows old.
Samsung Bar Plus USB flash drive
A USB flash drive is a handy gadget to have in your pocket if you're often transferring large files between computers or if there are some documents that you need to always have with you. It has to be a high-quality gadget though, as you'd want fast speeds and proven reliability. The Samsung Bar Plus, which you can buy on Amazon at $79.99 for the 256-gigabyte version, checks these boxes. In TweakTown's testing, the device reached read speeds of 290 megabytes per second (MB/s), which is fast compared to other flash drives, and write speeds of 60 MB/s. The review also highlighted that the device has no sliders that can break or caps that may be lost, with the single-piece design making the flash drive durable.
Samsung claims this flash drive is waterproof, shockproof, magnet-proof, temperature-resistant, and X-ray-proof, and Amazon's shoppers confirm the toughness of the device. There are a significant number of positive comments on the build quality of this gadget, with its metallic casing described as well-constructed and stylish at the same time. Customers added that when attached to their keyring, the device holds up well to the daily wear and tear.
Rolling Square inCharge 6 charger cable
When you need a cable for a quick charge for your mobile device, it would be convenient to just have it as (or on) your keychain. The Rolling Square inCharge 6, available on Amazon for $19.90, is described by its manufacturer as "the Swiss Army knife of cables," and it's easy to see why. The gadget has USB-A and USB-C connectors on one end, and USB-C, micro USB, and Lightning connectors on the other end, with adaptor-type charging combinations that can replace up to six cables. Jon Gadget demonstrated how quick it is to switch between the combinations, while highlighting the innovative design of the micro USB connector built inside the Lightning connector.
With an average score of 4.3 stars after more than 6,200 ratings, Amazon shoppers said that the Rolling Square charger cable is well-designed and sturdy, despite its affordable price and moving parts. It has a metal housing and braided copper wires for durability, after all. The customers added that the strong magnets on the gadget keep the connectors together so they don't flail about, and it barely adds any weight to your keyring so you won't mind keeping it in your pocket.
INIU P81 SnapGo power bank
Power banks are usually big and bulky, but did you know that you can have one as a keychain? That's the premise of the INIU P81 SnapGo, which has a capacity of 5,000 milliampere-hours but measures only 3.2 inches by 1.5 inches by 1.1 inches. According to shoppers on Amazon, where the gadget is available for $24.99, it can fully charge a phone once. That's expected considering its size and price, but it's enough if you only need a power bank to prevent your phone from dying over the course of the day.
This INIU power bank features an Apple Watch charger in the front, a USB-C port at the bottom, and a built-in USB-C cable that's braided for durability. Spencer Does Reviews said that this gadget's capability of charging up to three devices at the same time is very valuable for such a compact power bank.
Additionally, you'll be able to get multiple charges for your Apple Watch or wireless earbuds with the INIU P81 SnapGo. If the battery of these devices gets depleted while you're not at home, just pull out this power bank from your pocket and give them a quick charge so that you can keep using them.
Life360 Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker
For those who are always misplacing their keys, the Life360 Tile Pro is an excellent keychain replacement. You can buy this Bluetooth tracker for $59.99 on Amazon, where it has more than 3,800 customer ratings, with an average score of 4.4 stars. Shoppers said that the gadget has a simple setup process that starts by scanning a QR code, and once that's finished, you'll be able to track its location and the keys where you've attached it through the Life360 app. You can also make the tracker play a sound using the app to help you find it.
One of the best things about this Tile tracker is its detection range of up to 150 meters, which is longer than the usual Bluetooth range of 100 meters for other item trackers, according to Trusted Reviews. The review added that the device's replaceable battery is another advantage over its peers, as most of those gadgets need to be replaced once their built-in battery runs out. The Life360 model also has a button that you can double-press to make its paired phone ring even when it's in silent mode and triple-press to activate the SOS function, which sends an emergency message to your chosen contacts.
Olight i3E EOS flashlight
Phones have flashlight functions, but in case of an emergency or situations when you need your hands free, you'll need something that's easier to hold. The Olight i3E EOS, which can function as your keychain since it's only about 2.4 inches long and weighs about 0.7 ounce, is a budget-friendly gadget that's not cumbersome to keep in place. You can find it for $12.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.7 stars after almost 5,500 buyer ratings. Its light has a brightness of 90 lumens and a maximum beam distance of 44 meters, and shoppers said that these are enough for trying to find something or creating visibility in the dark. It's not a sophisticated device, but it's so helpful that you may want to buy one for everybody in the family, according to customers.
This Olight flashlight runs on a single AAA battery that can last up to 45 minutes of on time. Pack Hacker Reviews said that this power source is convenient, as it's easy to find such batteries anywhere. The review also mentioned that the gadget is proven to be durable, remaining functional after being subjected to prolonged wear and tear. The Olight also carries an IPX8 waterproof rating, so it won't be damaged when it falls into water or is exposed to the rain.
Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC security key
The Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC, one of the physical security keys recommended by Apple, aims to shield you from cybersecurity threats. You can set up your gadgets and online accounts so that whenever you enter a username and password, they will also require this security key to be physically present, either plugged into the device's USB-C port or held close for those devices with NFC capabilities. At $58 on Amazon, this model is one of the more expensive ones by Yubico because it supports more security protocols and works with most enterprise accounts, but it's ideal for business users and users who want stronger protection, according to PCMag.
Amazon's customers have given this Yubico physical security key an average score of 4.6 stars after about 7,300 ratings, with many reviews focused on the reliable layer of protection that the gadget provides. The shoppers added that while the device is compact and lightweight, which makes it perfect for a keychain, it's also well-built and sturdy. PCMag noted that it has no batteries or moving parts, lending to the YubiKey 5C NFC's durability and enabling its IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating.
She's Birdie 3.0 personal safety alarm
For your and your loved ones' peace of mind, you can use the She's Birdie 3.0 as your keychain (or attach it to your existing one). It's a personal safety alarm that you can buy on Amazon for $29.94, and according to the retailer's customers, they feel safer when they have this device with them. If you feel unsafe or you find yourself in a state of emergency, you can just pull the top ring on the Birdie to activate a siren and flashing strobe light to scare away a potential assailant or call for attention. The siren sounds at 130 decibels, which is on the same level as a power drill or jackhammer, so it's going to be LOUD, as described in all caps by a lot of shoppers.
ZDNet said that this latest version of the She's Birdie alarm, which is an upgrade over previous releases with a flashlight and a battery that's rechargeable via USB-C, is a practical device for handling dangerous situations, especially since it's very easy to use. Of course, the goal is that you never have to use it, but Amazon's customers and ZDNet said that, with this gadget, they're more confident when walking home alone or heading out at night, for example.
How we chose these mini gadgets
All of these gadgets are small enough so that when they replace your keychain, they won't be uncomfortable in your pocket or too bulky in your bag. Each of these devices also brings extra functionality of some sort to the table. For accessibility, we selected products that you can purchase on Amazon, where they've received at least 1,000 ratings from the retailer's customers, resulting in an average score of 4.2 stars (out of five) or higher.
The devices in this roundup have also secured a favorable review from a trustworthy website or channel. We combined feedback from the shoppers and reviewers with a description of the unique features of each gadget to help demonstrate their usefulness as keychain replacements.