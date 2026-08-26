10 Mini Gadgets That Can Replace Your Keychain

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There are lots of cool mini gadgets that you can buy, featuring useful functions within compact designs. Some of them will provide immediate solutions to different problems that you may encounter in your daily life, so you'd want them to always be within reach — like the keychain in your pocket.

For this roundup of mini gadgets that can replace your keychain, we've identified 10 devices that fit the bill. They can address everything from minor inconveniences like boredom and depleted batteries to major problems like threats to your digital and personal safety, so it would be very helpful if you could quickly access them.

All the gadgets that we'll feature in this article are available on Amazon, where they have solid average scores after at least 1,000 ratings from the retailer's shoppers. They've also received a recommendation from a reliable website or channel. We'll highlight insights from the customers and reviewers to show that they're useful gadgets that simply work, making them worth buying.