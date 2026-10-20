6 Unique Anker Gadgets You Probably Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anker is known for its charging solutions, earbuds and speakers, and other mobile accessories. While the owner of the mobile accessory brand started by making replacement batteries, it eventually expanded into and became known for smartphone chargers and power banks. It didn't stop at those product categories, though — Anker now makes everything from electronic accessories to complete solar power solutions and more.
Because of this, we're listing some of the most unique gadgets that you probably didn't realize Anker made. While most items on our list are Anker-branded, we also added a few products from the eufy, eufyMake, and Soundcore brands, other tech brands owned by the company. These devices vary from powering and expanding your workstation to printing 3D art and harvesting electricity from the sun. Since we're focusing on unique Anker items, you might miss some of the more common accessories like wireless chargers, cables, and power banks. If that's what you're looking for, you should check out these Anker accessories you'll want to keep around your house instead.
Anker Nano Power Strip
Many power strips, including those that you can clamp to your desk, come with a single layer of plugs. So, if you put it on your desk for easy access, you'd have a lot of cables that go up to it, potentially cluttering up your workspace. But if you place it under your table, you'd have a hard time reaching it if you need to plug something in. The Anker Nano Power Strip solves this problem by turning the clamp into two different layers. The upper layer sits on your table and includes two outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, while the lower layer, which hangs under your desk, has four more outlets.
This solution means you can keep the plugs of the items permanently stationed on your desk, like your monitor, laptop dock, and desktop speakers, hidden underneath it. At the same time, you can easily use the upper USB ports to recharge portable devices like your smartphone and tablet, while the two extra outlets remain useful if you temporarily need AC power for another item. And despite offering at least 70 watts of USB power, 1,875 watts of AC power, and surge protection of up to 1,500J, it's a pretty compact power strip and won't take up much space on your worktable.
It has some limitations, though—its clamp configuration makes it unsuitable for use on the floor, and it only works on surfaces between 0.6 and 1.8 inches thick. Nevertheless, many people love it because of its unique and clean design.
eufy Essential Security Bundle
Anker offers a great solution if you've decided to DIY your home security system after considering the pros and cons of a professional installation with the eufy Essential Security Bundle. This 7-piece kit includes four entry sensors for installation on doors and windows, a motion sensor for covering a key entry point, a keypad for arming and disarming the system, and a HomeBase Mini with built-in 64 GB of storage that you can expand to 1 TB.
This bundle's most unique offering is that it's completely local — that means you don't need to pay a monthly fee to protect your home. But if you need to expand your home security, you can add more sensors and accessories to the system to ensure complete coverage for your home. It's also compatible with select eufy cameras and doorbells, like this Anker model with a "world's first" VR feature, to give you eyes and ears around your property. Despite not requiring a subscription, the kit still comes with a free control app that sends notifications on your phone if the system detects anything unusual.
Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station
While Anker is known mostly for its mobile accessories, it also makes MacBook USB-C hubs that just work. A good example is the Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station, which expands the number of ports on your laptop. What makes this unique is that even though it has a relatively compact size, it gives you all the ports that you need to turn a thin-and-light computer into a capable workstation through a single Thunderbolt 5 port.
This docking station comes with two 10 Gbps USB-C ports, a 10 Gbps USB-A port, and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack in the front, plus an SD and microSD card reader on the side. It also has two 10 Gbps USB-A ports, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, two downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports, and an upstream Thunderbolt 5 port for connecting to your computer at the back, plus an HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.1 output for your monitors. This docking station will let you enjoy up to 8K displays while also transferring data at up to 120 Gbps, which Anker says is enough to transfer a 150 GB file in just 25 seconds.
But beyond data transfer, this docking station delivers up to 140 watts of power via the upstream Thunderbolt 5 port. This would let you recharge your laptop while plugged into the dock, reducing desk cable clutter and ensuring that you only need one port if you want to convert your laptop into a desktop PC. It can also charge your other devices (like a phone or tablet) via the two front USB-C ports with a combined output of 45 watts, helping you keep all your gadgets fully charged by the end of the workday.
Anker Solix EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler
If you're planning to go camping for several days and want to have cold drinks throughout your entire trip, Anker helps you achieve that with Solix EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler. What makes this unique is that it doesn't just insulate your food and drinks from heat but keeps them cold enough by maintaining temperatures between -4 degrees F and 69 degrees F, akin to a portable refrigerator with its own power source.
Anker says that the EverFrost 2 can keep its contents cool for more than two days with the internal temperature set at a cool 39 degrees F, making it a useful gadget for dealing with the summer heat. You can even extend this to up to four days by adding an extra 288 Wh battery, although you'll have to purchase it separately. While you can recharge the batteries via a wall outlet or a USB-C cord, you can also top it up through your car's socket or with a 100-watt solar panel.
The EverFrost 2 is available in three different sizes — 23, 40, or 58 liters — so you have an option whether you're packing for a couple or an entire family. Anker also offers a Road Trip Kit, which includes a 2x cup holder, knife holder, and rod holder, making it easier to use when you're preparing meals, catching fish, or simply just chilling under the sun. While many buyers appreciate the capabilities of this electric cooler, with one buyer saying it offered more versatility than R/V fridges at a lower cost, many users also said that its battery doesn't last as long in real-world usage.
eufyMake E1 3D-Texture UV Printer
The eufyMake E1 isn't a 3D printer that lets you build 3D objects — instead, it's a UV printer that uses specialized ink so you can print textures on flat surfaces up to 5 mm deep. This is a great gadget for those who want to make unique creations on various materials like metal, wood, acrylic, ceramics, and fabrics, among others.
Some samples shown on the eufyMake website include a phone case, a leather case, and canvas, making it quite a versatile device for both hobby and commercial use. Aside from printing textures on a flat surface, the eufyMake E1 also comes with an optional rotary printing accessory that lets you directly print textures on rounded surfaces like cylinders, cones, and mugs. There's also a UV DTF laminating machine (sold separately) that lets you print 3D stickers.
The feedback on the eufyMake E1 is generally positive, with users saying that it was quite easy to learn and use. However, some users say that it uses up quite a lot of ink; still, the one-of-a-kind art that they can make with this UV printer makes it worth the expense.
soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K Projector
Anker's Soundcore brand is mostly known for headphones, earbuds, and speakers, but it also makes a bevy of other devices like webcams and projectors, which is why Anker is replacing it with Anker Sound & Video. That doesn't mean that it will stop making innovative products, though, and one example of this is the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro 4K Projector. Despite being called a projector, it does so much more than just project images and video on a wall. Instead, it's a complete entertainment system that pairs a 4K laser projector with surround sound speakers and two wireless microphones for karaoke nights.
The 4K laser projector itself offers a bright 3,500 ANSI lumens, which should be good enough for a brightly lit room, and a 56,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio that delivers cinematic depth. But the defining feature of the Nebula X1 Pro is its 7.1.4 surround sound system for complete immersion. It achieves this with the four wireless speakers that you place around your sitting position without the need to manually pair them. These units also slot into the base for convenient storage. You also don't have to do any manual adjustments on the projector, as it has autofocus, keystone, screen fit, obstacle avoidance, ambient and wall color adaptation, plus a 25-degree micro gimbal.
Its biggest downside is that it doesn't have a built-in battery, so you either have to run power to it from an outlet or use a portable power station. It's also quite heavy with all the included hardware, but the built-in wheels and handle make it easy to roll between rooms like a piece of luggage.
Anker Solix E10 Whole-Home Backup System
The Anker Solix E10 Whole-Home Backup System is designed to work as a backup system so that your house will still have electricity even if your entire neighborhood suffers from a power outage. More importantly, you can expand the system to include solar panels and generator backups, allowing you to run your entire home completely off the grid.
The E10 system is completely modular, too — you can purchase just the power inverter and one battery module, or you could include a manual or automatic transfer switch to make it easier to switch over from grid to battery power. It's also possible to add solar panels to your order, allowing you to build a complete off-grid system for your home with one purchase.
While the Anker Solix E10 isn't a complete DIY system, as you'd need a professional to install the transfer switch, the rest of the system can be easily upgraded by the homeowner. You don't need to pay for professional services to install additional inverters, solar panels, and battery modules in the future, making it easy to grow your solar setup as your power needs increase.