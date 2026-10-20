6 Unique Anker Gadgets You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Many power strips, including those that you can clamp to your desk, come with a single layer of plugs. So, if you put it on your desk for easy access, you'd have a lot of cables that go up to it, potentially cluttering up your workspace. But if you place it under your table, you'd have a hard time reaching it if you need to plug something in. The Anker Nano Power Strip solves this problem by turning the clamp into two different layers. The upper layer sits on your table and includes two outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, while the lower layer, which hangs under your desk, has four more outlets.

This solution means you can keep the plugs of the items permanently stationed on your desk, like your monitor, laptop dock, and desktop speakers, hidden underneath it. At the same time, you can easily use the upper USB ports to recharge portable devices like your smartphone and tablet, while the two extra outlets remain useful if you temporarily need AC power for another item. And despite offering at least 70 watts of USB power, 1,875 watts of AC power, and surge protection of up to 1,500J, it's a pretty compact power strip and won't take up much space on your worktable.

It has some limitations, though—its clamp configuration makes it unsuitable for use on the floor, and it only works on surfaces between 0.6 and 1.8 inches thick. Nevertheless, many people love it because of its unique and clean design.