Which Google Maps Navigation Mode Should You Use?

On the main map page, below the compass, the magnifying glass button lets you look up destinations along the way including restaurants and gas stations. Tapping the speaker button lets you toggle next-turn announcements on and off. In driving mode, you get an extra option marked by a speaker with an exclamation point to only be alerted for construction, police activity, and other hazards. Below that is a button with a forked arrow that will let you see and select between alternate route options when available.

There's one more button shared between the three transport modes and it features the logo of a music app such as Spotify or YouTube Music. Tapping that will pop up playback controls within navigation mode. You can select which service you'd like to integrate by swiping up on the tab with your estimated time of arrival, then scrolling to the bottom of the list and selecting Settings. You'll find the "Default media app" item below the "Show media playback controls" toggle. This back-end settings menu contains loads of other parameters such as day and night map color schemes, distance units, and being able to see your estimated speed as well as the current speed limit.

Drivers have other navigation mode settings they can enable. There's an extra button in the column between the alternate routes and playback button, and that is for adding a hazard report—it's a yellow triangle with a 'plus' sign in it. Selecting it takes you to a sub-menu to identify the hazard. Reports are tied to your location information, so logging one quickly after you've encountered the hazard is important, but you should prioritize driving over reporting if you can't safely handle the sub-menu.