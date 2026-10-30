5 Clever Uses For Your Old Mini PC

An old mini PC can have uses beyond just collecting dust and cobwebs. Whether you have one laying around because you decided to upgrade, or you simply didn't think the perks of switching to a mini PC were all that advantageous, there's likely still plenty of mileage in your old hardware. Their small size can make them suitable for areas with little room, and we have more than one idea for what you can do with an old mini PC.

Those that don't like to tinker with their primary rig can naturally use an older machine to test operating systems, but utilizing a mini PC's smaller size also has its perks. For entertainment, a mini PC can be good for building a media server or retro gaming station, but you can also get more serious use out of the system by transforming it into a smart home hub for controlling accessories. For those with kids, a mini PC can also be good for a child's play area, though knowing the right steps is critical.

If nothing below tickles your fancy, there are still some other options available. Remember you can always sell the device online (and rising component costs may make this lucrative), or donate it to a local non-profit. Considering there can be plenty of mini PCs that dominate a desktop tower, the hardware inside your own machine can still be quite valuable. If you're thinking of getting rid of your old device, here's what you can do instead.