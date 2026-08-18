11 Of The Best Retro Emulators For PC Gamers

Software emulators are one of the cheapest ways to still enjoy retro games. These are basically applications that abstract the hardware capabilities of a different piece of hardware — usually a gaming console — letting its apps run on a modern PC. Of course, this kind of abstraction involves a performance cost, making the games run slower than the original platform. But what about retro platforms? Consoles and handhelds that were released decades ago are largely outclassed by current hardware, rendering the performance tax irrelevant. As a result, retro emulation on PC is a smooth and reliable way to enjoy these older games.

Most older consoles are not easy to acquire once they go out of production, and their games are rarely sold on modern platforms. This means that the only accessible way to play these games is through emulation. Then there are games that have never been released in the U.S. and only have a Japanese version. Thanks to emulators, you can apply community translation patches to these titles and play them today. Fan-made "ROM hacks" even create modified games that are only playable on emulators.

And perhaps the best part is access to quality-of-life features like save states and fast-forward that you can't get on the original console. So let's look at the best PC emulators for every retro platform, with an emphasis on the retro. We won't be looking into emulation attempts for more modern consoles like the PS3 or Switch.