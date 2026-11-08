5 Ways To Keep Your Laptop Cool On A Budget

Nothing ruins a good time or destroys productivity faster than a laptop that runs hot. Inconsistent performance, component damage, and even memory errors can signal that your laptop is overheating, but there are several ways to reduce the issue. Cooling pads are one option, but cheaper alternatives are available if you're on a budget.

Ventilation plays an important role in keeping a laptop performing optimally, which is why laying a laptop flat on a desk may be more harmful than you realize. This also applies to using a device in bed or on any other soft surface. Another factor is the environment where a laptop sits, meaning how you keep your house's conditions plays a role, too. Finally, users can explore certain software settings if heat is a concern, and we've got suggestions to help with any of these situations.

There are plenty of reasons a PC may overheat, and many of them can also apply to laptops. Fortunately, many preventative measures cost virtually nothing, but there are also some cheap accessories users can consider. Beyond this list, you can also keep a device cool by replacing a laptop's thermal paste, but the ideas below can help you get started if you're looking to stay cool on a budget.