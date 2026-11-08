10 Tech Subscriptions That Shouldn't Exist (But Do)

It may be hard to remember, but there was a time when you paid for a product like a TV or a car, and that was the end of your transaction. Unless you needed repairs, accessories, or a periodic service, you didn't have to hand over more money to the company that made the item in order to enjoy it fully.

The advent of internet-connected devices and technologies means that anything can be changed to a subscription-based model. But just because you can turn something into a subscription service doesn't mean you should.

And yet, some companies seem determined to apply the infinite money cheat of subscription models to every product they sell. Even when it makes little sense for the actual customers. What's even worse, in some cases your only option is to use a subscription. With products like Adobe Photoshop, it's no longer possible to buy a standalone copy of the app. In the case of software like Photoshop, there's an argument for ongoing subscriptions, but with these other subscriptions, there's no real excuse at all!