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While some people absolutely love it when winter starts rolling in, there are some who would much rather have to use gadgets for the summer heat than face the cold. There's not much you can do against Mother Nature, but at least there are some products that you can purchase to help you survive the freezing months.

For this article, we've gathered 10 gadgets that make winter way less miserable. This list includes rechargeable hand warmers, heated blankets for the couch and the car, and a smart mug that will keep your coffee warm until you finish it.

All of these products are available on Amazon, where they've received at least 900 ratings and a solid average score from customers. We considered their feedback, as well as the reviews of trustworthy websites and channels, to finalize our selections for these winter gadgets and to ensure that they're indeed worth buying over similar options on the market.