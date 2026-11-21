10 Gadgets That Make Winter Way Less Miserable, From Your Car To Your Couch
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While some people absolutely love it when winter starts rolling in, there are some who would much rather have to use gadgets for the summer heat than face the cold. There's not much you can do against Mother Nature, but at least there are some products that you can purchase to help you survive the freezing months.
For this article, we've gathered 10 gadgets that make winter way less miserable. This list includes rechargeable hand warmers, heated blankets for the couch and the car, and a smart mug that will keep your coffee warm until you finish it.
All of these products are available on Amazon, where they've received at least 900 ratings and a solid average score from customers. We considered their feedback, as well as the reviews of trustworthy websites and channels, to finalize our selections for these winter gadgets and to ensure that they're indeed worth buying over similar options on the market.
Dewbu DB-0125 heated jacket
There are different types of jackets that you can buy for winter, but if you want one that will actively warm you up, you should consider the Dewbu DB-0125. It looks like a regular piece of clothing on the outside, but this heated jacket features five carbon fiber heating zones: two on the front near the hand pockets, one on each arm, and the last one on the back. The zones can get as warm as 140 degrees Fahrenheit in only seconds, with a choice between three heating levels. At $169.99 on Amazon, this jacket replaces a few layers of clothing so that you'll only need one or two extra layers when going out during winter, according to the retailer's shoppers. They added that the jacket has proven to be durable and waterproof, allowing them to wear it in different situations, including working outdoors and travelling.
The maximum temperature of this Dewbu heated jacket is higher than most of the other options that Deep Heat Gear tested. The review also highlighted its battery pack, which fits well in an interior pocket and has a digital readout that shows how much charge is left. Dewbu said that the battery can last for up to 10 hours on the jacket's lowest heat level and up to four hours on its highest level, findings that were echoed by Amazon customers. They've given the product an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 8,000 ratings.
The North Face Etip gloves
Gloves are a necessity in winter, but you need to take them off whenever you have to use your phone. So that you don't give the cold the opportunity to freeze your fingers, you can instead opt for something like The North Face Etip gloves, which you can buy for $50 on Amazon. They're designed to work with touchscreens, so you won't have to remove them whenever you need to send a text message or browse an app. Business Insider said that the gloves work as intended, compared to other touchscreen-compatible gloves that weren't as effective. The review added that they're designed to provide complete mobility so that there won't be any trouble in performing actions like holding a steering wheel.
These gloves from The North Face have received an average score of 4.4 stars on Amazon after almost 3,500 ratings from the retailer's customers, who said that they provide decent warmth. One shopper mentioned that since the gloves are slippery enough, you can wear bulky gloves on top of them for extra heat since they'll be easy to pull off when you need to use your phone. Customers also praised these The North Face gloves for their durability, noting that they still looked like new after several wash cycles.
Dreo Atom 316 space heater
A space heater can keep you and your surroundings warm for hours, and the Dreo Atom 316 is a highly-rated option on Amazon at 4.6 stars after more than 22,000 buyer ratings. The device costs $39.99, and it doesn't take up much space, but the retailer's customers said that it delivers a surprising amount of heat considering its price and size. It has three heat settings, with the lowest one capable of warming up a 200-square-foot room within 30 minutes, according to Ideal Home's review, which added that its cylindrical shape allows it to disperse heat evenly. It also has an Eco mode that lets you set the temperature between 41 degrees and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heater will automatically adjust its settings to maintain that temperature and save energy in the process.
This Dreo space heater runs quietly at about 34 decibels, which is just about as loud as a whisper. Amazon's customers confirmed this in their feedback, while adding that it doesn't produce a burnt smell even after hours of usage. Space heaters are among the gadgets you should never leave plugged in overnight, but in case you forget, the Dreo Atom 316 has safety features such as overheat protection, flame-retardant materials, and a tilt detection sensor that shuts it off when it tips over by 45 degrees or more.
Noco Boost GB40 portable jump starter
For car owners, one of the worst things that can happen during winter is a dead battery due to the cold. The Noco Boost GB40 is a quick fix, as this $99.95 portable jump starter can get your car up and running with its output of 1,000 amps, providing up to 20 starts per full charge. The process is as simple as connecting the gadget to your battery's terminals, turning it on, and waiting for a few minutes before trying to start your vehicle again. Amazon's customers said that it works wonderfully and that it's much better to have this in your trunk than needing to call for roadside assistance or asking a stranger for help. With its ease of use and effectiveness, this device has left a good impression on shoppers, as seen in its average score of 4.6 stars after more than 130,000 ratings.
Automoblog's review of this Noco portable jump starter highlighted its wide compatibility. In particular, it works with most lead-acid batteries, and it can handle gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters, which covers plenty of vehicles on the road. Automoblog also praised the built-in flashlight with seven modes (including an SOS pattern) and the power bank function for charging mobile devices. These features extend the gadget's usefulness beyond just starting your car's dead battery and make it one of the useful car gadgets you need for your next road trip, even after winter is over.
Unihand AOY-766 hand warmers
Hand warmers are sleek minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket, and they're excellent for fighting back against the cold of winter. The Unihand AOY-766, which you can buy from Amazon for $19.99 for a pack of two, is a well-reviewed option on the platform with nearly 9,700 ratings and an average score of 4.6 stars. According to the retailer's customers, these devices heat up almost instantly, and their curved design lets them fit well in your palms or gloves, unlike disposable hand warmers that take some time to get warm and can be awkward to hold.
These Unihand hand warmers offer three heat levels: 107.5 degrees, 118.5 degrees, and 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Outdoor Life said that the battery lasts up to nearly 11 hours on the lowest setting and just over six hours on the highest setting, which is longer than the other options that the outlet tested. The review also noted that these Unihand warmers are impressive because they can get hotter than other similar gadgets on the market. Amazon shoppers confirmed the long battery life of these devices and added that they're very easy to use because there's only one button that you long-press to turn them on and off, short-press to change heat levels, and double-press to check the remaining charge.
Levoit Dual 200S humidifier
With multiple heating devices in your room or around the house, the moisture in the air will decline, which can result in dry skin and cracked lips. To help combat these conditions, you might consider adding a humidifier to your home over the winter season, and the Levoit Dual 200S is a solid pick on Amazon. For $54.99, you'll get a gadget with a three-liter water tank that you can conveniently refill by taking off the lid and pouring water directly into it. The wide lid also makes it much easier to clean the inside of the tank, as noted by Popular Mechanics, which also mentioned the EPA's recommendation to clean humidifiers every three days. Compared to other models with intricate designs, you'll be able to properly scrub this one by Levoit to prevent the buildup of mold and bacteria. Amazon shoppers have also noted that this unit is easy to clean and maintain.
Other reasons why this Levoit humidifier has earned an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 64,500 ratings include its quiet operation (other similar gadgets tend to make bubbling or humming sounds) and its app control that lets you create schedules and set humidity level targets, according to Amazon's customers. You can even set up the device with voice commands through Amazon's Alexa and drop in some of your favorite essential oil to add fragrance to its mist.
Bedsure GentleSoft ribbed heated blanket
When normal blankets don't get you warm enough during the winter, you may need a tech-equipped version such as the Bedsure GentleSoft to help combat the cold. This ribbed heated blanket, which starts at $70.99 on Amazon for the throw size, comes with six heating levels that you can select through its wired controller. Amazon's shoppers, who have given this gadget an average score of 4.3 stars after almost 4,800 ratings, said that it warms up quickly and that the first or second levels are already hot enough to keep you comfortable through the night.
The Bedsure GentleSoft is Business Insider's budget pick among the electric blankets that it tested because it's lightweight but cozy, it's machine-washable, and its six-foot power cord should be long enough to reach an outlet from your bed or couch. The blanket also has a timer function that will allow it to automatically shut down after up to 10 hours of use if you don't want it to stay on until morning, and according to customers, it doesn't produce the weird smell that some other options do, and its wires are nearly undetectable.
Stalwart 75-BP1011 heated car blanket
If you love your heated blanket at home, you can have the same type of gadget for your car with the Stalwart 75-BP1011. For $32.99 on Amazon, you'll get a heated car blanket with a 60-inch cord that plugs into your vehicle's 12-volt auxiliary power outlet or charging port. This means that even a passenger in the back seat will be able to use the gadget while it's plugged into the car's dashboard without disturbing the driver, according to the retailer's customers, who have given the blanket an average score of 4.2 stars after nearly 1,000 ratings.
This Stalwart heated car blanket folds up well, so it can even be used as a pillow, and it's easy to store within your vehicle or in the trunk, said Amazon shoppers. It doesn't have heating levels, but customers said that the warmth it provides is decent for road trips. Jasonoid survived a cold night at 18 degrees Fahrenheit while sleeping in the back of his truck using this blanket while plugged into a portable power station, so it should be more than enough for quick drives and errands during winter.
Ninja CE251 coffee maker
A hot cup of coffee is the perfect antidote to a cold winter day, and the Ninja CE251 is a gadget that simplifies the process of preparing the beverage with coffee grounds. The $89.99 device has impressed Amazon's shoppers, as reflected by its average score of 4.4 stars following over 29,500 ratings, with plenty of positive feedback on its clear tank that can hold enough water for 12 cups. It's detachable, so it's not only easy to refill, but also simple to clean, according to customers. They also said that the controls are intuitive, with buttons for making small batches of four cups, setting a delayed brew, and choosing between two brew strengths.
At Home with Lucas demonstrated the simple controls of this Ninja fresh brew coffee maker and showed that the beverage was made at the "perfect" temperature of just over 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The review also highlighted the scoop that attaches to the side of the device, so you'll always have access to one when you need to refill the coffee grounds instead of having to look for it in your drawers.
Ember Mug 2 smart mug
We've tagged the Ember Mug 2 among useful gadgets that simply just work, as it's a no-fuss solution to keeping your hot beverages at your preferred temperature. Your drink will never get cold, even during winter, as this gadget will maintain it at 135 degrees Fahrenheit at its default setting. You can use the Ember app to adjust this to anywhere from 120 degrees to 145 degrees, and it will stay that hot for 90 minutes by itself or indefinitely if you place the smart mug on its charging coaster.
The Ember Mug 2, which costs $129.95 for the 10-ounce version, has received an average score of 4.2 stars from Amazon customers after more than 21,000 ratings. Shoppers appreciate that the gadget automatically turns on when it detects liquid inside it, and that it maintains your chosen temperature to the last drop. Good Housekeeping, meanwhile, highlighted that the smart mug is comfortable to hold even though it has a built-in battery. The review also mentioned that the app has presets for different kinds of beverages and even a timer for steeping various types of tea.
How we chose these winter gadgets
To be considered for this list, a product first and foremost had to offer some unique benefit for making winter a bit more bearable. All of the cold-weather gadgets that we've selected here are available for purchase on Amazon, which will give you the chance to take advantage of potential future discounts and Amazon Prime membership perks. Each product has also received an average score of at least 4.2 stars (out of five) from a minimum of 900 ratings from the retailer's shoppers.
To confirm that these gadgets are worth buying, we highlighted comments from Amazon customers and professional reviewers. We combined these insights with a discussion of the products' features to explain how they'll make winter less miserable for those who aren't fans of the season.