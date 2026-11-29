Samsung is well-known for its smartphone offerings, with the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra being the most recent flagship releases. From the processor to the camera system, these phones are packed with state-of-the-industry hardware. But Samsung is more than just phones, and its lineup of smartwatches is also well regarded. Both Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watches are only as capable as the software onboard, though.

Luckily, there seem to be endless options out there when it comes to available apps. Many third-party developers do a good job of expanding the functionality of Galaxy phones and smartwatches, some of which could even be considered essential apps for Samsung phone owners. But Samsung develops its apps with features that are unique to its own device ecosystem, allowing users to sync their devices in powerful ways,

Several such Samsung apps can go a long way toward making the pairing of a Galaxy phone and a smartwatch more effective for users. With the right apps onboard, the two devices can work together to track a user's health, take pictures, record video, pay for things while shopping, and manage a smart home setup. We've singled out some Galaxy phone apps that are not only capable of doing these things in tandem with a smartwatch, but that expand upon what the pairing can do in a number of different situations.