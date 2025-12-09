$799 iPhone 17 Will Be A Nightmare For Android Next Year

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in mid-September, with three of the four models selling out soon after preorders began, starting with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Nearly two months later, two iPhone 17 models are still sold out online, with the $799 iPhone 17 seeing longer delivery estimates than the Pro Max, an unexpected development for the base model. With that in mind, a new report from Counterpoint Research indicating that an iPhone was the best-selling smartphone of Q3 2025, or the September quarter when Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, shouldn't be surprising. However, it's not an iPhone 17 variant topping the list.

Instead, the standard iPhone 16 that launched a year prior took the top spot. Counterpoint Research's findings show that Apple and Samsung each had five phones in the top 10 best-selling phones of Q3 2025, but it's hardly a tie. None of Samsung's 2024 or 2025 flagships are in the top 10: Only the mid-range Galaxy A-series devices are on the list. Samsung's best-placed phone is the Galaxy A16 5G model, in fifth place. Four iPhone 16 models took the first four places: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, available to buyers for only a couple of weeks in the quarter, placed 10th.

The top 10 best-selling smartphone list of Q3 2025 almost mimics last year's rankings for the same period. At the time, the base iPhone 15 was the best-selling iPhone, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the regular Pro. Samsung had five phones on the list, including the base Galaxy S24 model, which placed 10th.