5 Of The Best Android Apps You Won't Find On Windows

With over 40 years in the industry, Microsoft Windows has had many applications come and go. However, with Microsoft admitting Windows 11 is a mess, folks may be looking for ways to get certain software and services on other devices. Whatever your reason, Android is a platform with a good number of apps that you won't find on Windows.

For those looking, we scoured the Google Play Store and user recommendations to curate a list of apps you won't find on the Microsoft Store for Windows. These apps will expand your messaging experience, deliver improved browsing, manage your notifications, and more. Windows may have its own alternatives for these applications, but they may not be as good as these apps.

Most options on this list are free with in-app purchases — we'll let you know when that's the case. If you're looking for the best of both worlds, there are many different ways to use Android apps on a PC. Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at some useful Android apps you may have a hard time finding on Windows.