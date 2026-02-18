4 Costco Wearable Gadgets You Should Buy And 4 You Can Skip
Costco is an excellent source of all kinds of electronics, including wearable devices. If you're planning to buy a new smartwatch or headphones, you should head over to the retailer's website to check out what's available. Not everything on there will be worth your hard-earned money, so to help you with your purchase, we've identified wearable gadgets at Costco that you should buy or skip.
This roundup focuses on devices listed in Costco's Wearable Technology category and includes other gadgets you use on your body. The retailer's prices are always interesting, to say the least, and if you have an active Costco membership, you may even be able to access special offers such as discounted prices.
All the wearable gadgets featured on this list are available for purchase on Costco's website. We based our recommendations on the devices' average reviewer score and feedback from buyers, in addition to professional reviews from reputable websites. Our goal is the same for each wearable device: To help you decide whether to buy it or skip it.
Buy: Apple Watch SE 3
The Apple Watch SE 3 is just a few months old, which could explain why it only has a handful of reviews on Costco. Announced in September 2025 as part of Apple's new smartwatch lineup alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3's GPS, 40mm model with the Sport Band typically costs $239.99. The smartwatch is powered by watchOS 26 and the S10 processor, which also powers its more expensive counterparts. The SE 3 offers a comprehensive set of fitness-tracking features. You'll be able to send messages, take calls, get notifications, and use Siri, so you won't have to take your phone out of your pocket every single time.
According to Apple Insider, the Apple Watch SE 3 is the one to get among the brand's latest smartwatches. While it's the most affordable option, it offers similar performance and most of the features of the higher-tier models. CNET said there are a few compromises with the wearable device, such as missing blood oxygen tracking and ECG, but it's still the option that offers the most value with its always-on display and powerful chipset.
Buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Like the Apple Watch SE 3, reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are limited on Costco, but it's still a recommended purchase at $239.99 for the 40 mm model at the time of writing. In addition to pairing with your phone for notifications and messages, the wearable gadget offers several health features such as Advanced Sleep Coaching for restful nights, Running Coach to analyze your performance and provide feedback, and Vascular Load to track stress levels. The smartwatch is powered by Google's Wear OS and the Samsung Exynos W1000 processor.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an "ambitious" smartwatch, according to CNET, because of its goal to become a reliable health companion. Upgrades such as a brighter screen, a more comfortable fit, and built-in Google Gemini may entice more people to buy it, though. PCMag noted that the new AI capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 are the top reasons to choose it as a fitness-focused device, and it even calls it a top Android-compatible smartwatch in its review.
Buy: Shokz OpenRun SE bone conduction headphones
The Shokz OpenRun SE bone-conduction headphones are a hit on Costco, with an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars based on nearly 1,200 reviews. Unlike traditional wireless headphones that blast music directly into your ear canals, bone conduction headphones transmit sound through the small bones in your ear. This results in clear sound without covering your ears, keeping you aware of your surroundings. The headphones also have an IP67 waterproof rating, so they won't be damaged by sweat or rain, and they're so lightweight — .06 pounds — that you won't mind wearing them for the 8 hours they last on a single charge. If they're drained, just 10 minutes of charging will replenish up to 1.5 hours of usage.
According to Costco shoppers, the Shokz OpenRun SE bone-conduction headphones are ideal for workouts because they stay in place during intense movements and won't irritate your ears after extended wear. Customers appreciate that they're able to listen to everything around them because they're open-ear headphones, but they're not so loud that people around you will be disturbed by your music.
Buy: Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds
We tagged the Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds as among the best headphones and earbuds for audiophiles at Costco, where it has an average score of 4.0 stars after more than 200 reviews. They feature noise-cancellation technology that blocks ambient sound so you can focus on your music or videos, along with the high audio quality Bose is known for. The wireless earbuds are protected against sweat and water splashes with an IPX4 rating, and they have on-device tap controls you can customize for functions such as skipping songs, pausing and playing tracks, and adjusting the volume. They can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge and up to 31.5 hours in total if you include the power from the charging case.
The Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds are not perfect. Some Costco shoppers have experienced disconnections and difficulty fitting them securely in their ears. There are many more comments about their excellent noise-cancellation capabilities and exceptional sound quality, as well as positive feedback on the ease of pairing them with smartphones.
Skip: Rad Golf GPS Watch
The Rad Golf GPS Watch, which is sold by Costco for $149.99 in a bundle with the Rad Golf Speaker, aims to make the sport easier for you. The GPS-enabled wearable gadget will track your scores and shot distances on more than 40,000 golf courses worldwide, and it has a Green View that shows the information you need for the hole you're playing. You'll be able to hear your distance to the hole through the Rad Golf Speaker, which can also play music through a Bluetooth connection. Both devices have an IPX7 rating for protection against splashes of water. It looks good on paper, but the bundle only has an average score of 3.7 stars after 53 reviews.
Some Costco shoppers said that the Rad Golf GPS Watch provided accurate information and was easy to read. However, some customers claimed that the wearable gadget took a long time to connect to GPS satellites, its interface was not intuitive, and its battery life was disappointing. The reviews of the Rad Golf Speaker were overall positive, but many people decided to return the entire bundle and invest in a more expensive, more helpful device for their golf game, such as the Bushnell Wingman.
Skip: Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch
Golfers should also skip the Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch, which has an average rating of 3.7 stars on Costco after 52 reviews. The $199.99 wearable gadget claims to automatically recognize the shots and putts that you take, with all of this data available through its companion app at no extra cost. The device offers a Smart Green View to show your shot distance, and a Smart Putt View that will show yardage and elevation scales.
The primary complaint from Costco customers against the Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch was that it was generally hard to use. There were reports of an unresponsive touchscreen and of functions and menus that were too complicated to navigate. Additionally, the wearable gadget shows too much information. Normally, this would be a good thing, but this makes all the text and numbers hard to read. Shoppers also reported durability issues with the device and a battery that runs out too quickly.
Skip: Oura Ring 4
The Oura Ring 4 is a wellness-focused smart ring with a retail price of $349, but it only has an average score of 3.4 stars from Costco shoppers after 39 ratings. The wearable gadget claims it can track your activity, stress, sleep, and heart health, among other metrics, but you'll need a monthly Oura subscription for a deeper dive into the data it collects. Claimed battery life is up to eight days from a full charge, and it's made of titanium for lightweight durability.
Our review of the Oura Ring 4 flags that when buying the wearable device, signing up for the Oura subscription is almost necessary, which adds to its cost. This is one of the major complaints of Costco customers against the device, alongside poor battery life and general reliability issues. Reviewers reported some instances of inaccurate or incomplete workout and sleep data, which is disappointing given its price and subscription fee.
Ultrahuman Ring AIR
The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is another smart ring on Costco to avoid, with the lowest average score in this list at just 2.5 stars following 49 reviews. It has the same retail price as the Oura Ring 4 at $349, and it offers similar features for tracking activity, stress, sleep, and heart rate, but without the need to pay for a monthly subscription to access the data and insights. It's made of space-grade titanium, it claims a battery life of 6 days on a full charge, and it's water resistant up to a depth of 100 meters.
Unfortunately, out of the 49 reviews on Costco for the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, 29 shoppers gave it a 1-star rating. Most of the negative feedback about the wearable gadget focused on reliability issues. Customers reported issues such as a non-charging battery and an inability to connect to Bluetooth after just a few months to less than a year of usage. When it worked, shoppers flagged inaccuracies in the data that the device collected.
How we chose these wearable gadgets on Costco to buy and skip
The wearable gadgets that we've featured in this list are all available on Costco's website, with most of them found under the Wearable Technology category. If you're interested in some of the devices here, you should buy them from the platform, as there are some good reasons for buying electronics from Costco.
We based our labels for these products on their average score on Costco's website: ratings of 4.0 stars or higher receive a buy recommendation, and ratings below 4.0 stars receive a skip recommendation. However, for devices that have received fewer than 30 reviews, we based our decisions on professional reviews from reputable websites.