4 Costco Wearable Gadgets You Should Buy And 4 You Can Skip

Costco is an excellent source of all kinds of electronics, including wearable devices. If you're planning to buy a new smartwatch or headphones, you should head over to the retailer's website to check out what's available. Not everything on there will be worth your hard-earned money, so to help you with your purchase, we've identified wearable gadgets at Costco that you should buy or skip.

This roundup focuses on devices listed in Costco's Wearable Technology category and includes other gadgets you use on your body. The retailer's prices are always interesting, to say the least, and if you have an active Costco membership, you may even be able to access special offers such as discounted prices.

All the wearable gadgets featured on this list are available for purchase on Costco's website. We based our recommendations on the devices' average reviewer score and feedback from buyers, in addition to professional reviews from reputable websites. Our goal is the same for each wearable device: To help you decide whether to buy it or skip it.