4 Costco Smart Appliances You Should Buy And 4 To Ignore

If you're planning to invest in some smart appliances to make life easier at home, Costco's website is a fantastic resource. There are several reasons why you should buy electronics from Costco, but among the most important is the platform's shopper ratings that will give you an idea of which products to purchase and which to skip. With some of these devices costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you should take advantage of all the available information so that you won't make an expensive mistake.

Smart appliances connect to your home's Wi-Fi network to enable various functions that you can access through a mobile app, such as turning them on or off, and adjusting their settings from anywhere. And while some smart home upgrades can save you money, other smart home upgrades are a waste of money. With this roundup, we want to make sure that you spend your money on a device that's worthwhile.

For this roundup, our recommendations on smart appliances from Costco to buy or ignore are based on the product's average score on the retailer's website. The ratings are supported by comments by shoppers and reviews from professional websites to give you a clearer picture of what to expect from each device.