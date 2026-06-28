5 Essential Inventions You Probably Didn't Realize Existed In The '60s

The 1960s stand out in American history for their cultural explosion, but social leaders, musicians, and filmmakers weren't the only ones driving change. The 1960s saw a man land on the moon, the first successful heart transplant, and the discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation, which provided the first direct evidence supporting the Big Bang theory. Even plate tectonics was confirmed in the 1960s through new surveys of the ocean floor.

But the decade also saw the massive expansion of technology and tech inventions. There's no shortage of visionary 1960s gadgets, and with NASA gaining a solid footing, the decade saw several everyday NASA inventions and electronics that can still be found in homes today. It wasn't just NASA, however, as government research teamed with corporate labs and university programs to create the kind of environment that moved a lot of technology out of research and development phases and into the marketplace.

In many ways, tech of the 1960s still feels ahead of its time, and that's part of why '60s tech feels more futuristic than where reality ended up. But much of what hit the market has played a major role in shaping the world we live in today. There are several essential inventions people don't realize existed in the 1960s, including ones we use daily for creativity, productivity, transportation, and even to power our homes.