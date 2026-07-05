9 Baby-Proofing Gadgets Every Homeowner Should Have

Even while you're at home, it's difficult to have your eyes and ears on your baby at all times. Baby monitors are designed so that you'll still be able to watch or hear your child while you're elsewhere in the house, such as when you're doing chores while your baby sleeps in their crib. With this gadget, you can rush to the child as soon as they need you, and you can catch them if they're up to no good.

The HelloBaby HB6550 is a popular video baby monitor available on Amazon for $99.99. It has almost 17,900 ratings and an average score of 4.5 stars (out of five), and the retailer's shoppers have said that it's durable and can last for years. It comes with a wired camera that pans and tilts to look around the room, and a parent unit with a five-inch screen and two-way audio. According to BabyGearLab's testing, there are no issues when the camera and the monitor are as far as 190 feet apart and with seven walls between them.

If you want a simpler device, you can opt for a gadget like the VTech DM111 audio baby monitor, which has an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 44,000 reviews on Amazon. It sells for $23.95, but Amazon's customers said that its sound quality is excellent for such an affordable product. The parent unit comes with a battery that can last up to eight hours, and it can clip to your belt or pocket so you'll be able to hear whatever the monitor picks up while you move around the house.