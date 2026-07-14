5 Gaming Handhelds With Better Battery Life Than The Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is a major upgrade over the original. The console has better graphics, loads games faster, and lets you control certain titles with mouse controls. When was the last time a game console let you do that without purchasing a dedicated peripheral? However, the Switch 2 has several disadvantages, most notably its battery life.
At max capacity, the Switch 2 only provides anywhere between 2 and 6.5 hours of gameplay, depending on the title — less graphically taxing games don't drain the battery as quickly as more demanding titles. Plenty of other factors can also affect battery life. For instance, you can make your Switch 2's battery last longer by disabling Handheld Boost Mode (which lets you play Switch 1 games at their docked quality and resolution in handheld mode) and turning on Airplane Mode. However, no matter what you do, many other gaming handhelds outperform the Switch 2, at least in terms of battery life.
Continue reading to learn which portable gaming platforms leave the Switch 2 in the dust. These devices have been organized from "weakest" to strongest based on the max potential playtime they provide on one charge. Some of the included handhelds come in multiple models, so while we will cover as many as possible in each entry, the strongest version will determine their final ranking.
Analogue Pocket
Video game emulation is a legally gray area, not because emulation programs are illegal but because of how you acquire the game data they read. If you download the game files off the internet, that's illegal, but if you use a Blu-Ray player to preserve retro games, that's perfectly legal. So is playing games directly off a cartridge without the need for actual software emulation.
The Analogue Pocket is a handheld device that, at first glance, looks like a Game Boy Pocket, and that is intentional, as it is basically a pocket-sized device that can play every Game Boy game ever made. And that's just the Pocket's capabilities out of the box. The manufacturer also sells easy-to-install cartridge adapters that let you play whatever Game Gear, TurboGrafx 16, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx games you have lying around. If your game cartridges still work but your Game Boy or Game Gear have given up the ghost, an Analogue Pocket can resurrect your handheld library.
Unlike the device it is based on, the Analogue Pocket runs on a rechargeable 4,300 mAh lithium-ion battery. This component gives the device anywhere between six and 10 hours of gameplay time, depending on the cartridge and the screen brightness. We also can't forget to mention that Analogue also sells a dock (the Analogue Dock), which both charges the handheld and lets you play games on the TV, just like the Super Game Boy and GameCube Game Boy Player accessories of yesteryear.
Steam Deck
While the Nintendo Switch wasn't Nintendo's first portable console, its success demonstrated that audiences were interested in high-end handhelds that could stand (almost) toe-to-toe with household consoles. While the market is now rather saturated, Valve got an early lead with its Steam Deck, a console that still outperforms its rivals.
As its name suggests, the Steam Deck is a mobile gaming PC that is primarily designed for Steam games. The console has undergone several refreshes, each with different components, such as differently sized storage drives and OLED screens. Currently, the Steam Deck is more popular than rival devices such as the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally.
While Steam Deck users need to use a third-party app to play Epic Games and GOG titles — a weakness the Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally don't share — the device makes up for this shortcoming in battery life. The Legion GO caps out at four hours, and certain ROG Ally models can achieve 10 hours of gameplay, but the Steam Deck has a maximum battery life of 12 hours. Of course, the total playtime depends on the game itself, different settings, and the Steam Deck model. For instance, according to PC Gamer, the first Steam Deck iteration is only good for between 83 minutes and seven hours of gaming. When shopping for a Steam Deck, used or otherwise, double-check the model number to ensure you get the most out of the battery.
Nintendo 3DS
Before the Switch, the Nintendo DS was Nintendo's best-selling line of consoles. While the DS's follow-up, the 3DS, was never as popular, it was still a suitable successor, especially when it came to batteries.
The 3DS is a unique console because, while it was manufactured when companies were pursuing 3D graphics (meaning graphics with depth on a flat screen, not just polygons), the handheld doesn't require special glasses. Nintendo included a special screen that provides true 3D via a slider. The result delivers experiences you can only otherwise achieve with a VR headset ... assuming you didn't get motion sickness or eyestrain from the screen.
Like the Steam Deck, the 3DS went through several refreshes. These included the 3DS XL (with a larger screen), the New 3DS (with improved hardware and controls), and the 2DS and its variants (a cheaper model without 3D functionality). Due to differences in capabilities and components, battery life varies wildly between models. If you buy an original 3DS, you will only get between three and five hours of playtime on 3DS software, whereas DS games last five to eight hours. Meanwhile, the New 3DS XL lasts the longest — up to seven hours with 3DS software and 12 hours on DS cartridges. That is quite the difference between a 3DS and a New 3DS XL. However, a word of warning: since Nintendo no longer manufactures the 3DS, you will have to buy a used unit. Moreover, you will probably need a replacement battery, especially if the back panel is starting to bulge.
Retroid Pocket
If you take anything away from the Steam Deck, the Lenovo Legion Go, and the ASUS ROG Ally (and variants such as the ROG Xbox Ally X), it's that many product ideas tend to overlap. This includes the ability to take retro games with you on the go.
Unlike the Analogue Pocket, which isn't a true portable emulation station but a custom chip that can play numerous game cartridges, the Retroid Pocket is a line of true emulation consoles. You have to supply your own ROMs (legally, mind you), but Retroid provides a wide selection of device models to use. You've got Game Boy-flavored Retroid Pocket Classic Handheld (which has six face buttons and four shoulder bumpers), the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 with its foldout screen and dual analog sticks, and the PlayStation Vita-esque Retroid Pocket 6. Prices and performance obviously vary across all editions, including battery life.
The battery life of any given Retroid Pocket depends on the device's components, the game you are emulating, and, of course, the battery itself. For instance, while the Retroid Pocket 6 sports a 6,000 mAh battery, the handheld will only last two-and-a-half to eight hours on one charge. Meanwhile, the Retroid Pocket Classic has a comparatively weak 5,000 mAh battery, but tests have shown it lasts between 5 and 12 hours on a single charge. Just goes to show you that a larger battery doesn't always equate to longer battery life.
AYN
While you should usually buy products from well-known (and well-respected) companies, a relatively unknown brand can often surprise customers. You've probably never heard of Geekom, but this underrated PC brand can compete with Dell. Granted, Consumer Reports says you should avoid that brand, so it's a low bar to clear, but I digress. The same logic can apply to handheld game systems.
AYN is a company that produces its own handheld devices that act as both emulators and Steam Decks in everything but name. The company's flagship product, the AYN Odin, comes in several models, each with their own variants that pack in different amounts of RAM and storage space. They all ultimately look like a Switch Lite (even down to the layout of the face buttons) but include features you won't find on most handheld consoles, such as Hall-effect triggers. AYN also sells a 3DS-like device, the AYN Thor. While most emulated titles don't support its dual-screen functionality, you can use the second screen for other purposes, such as multitasking by watching a YouTube video or examining device configuration.
While no two AYN Odin and Thor handhelds have the same specs, they all share the same battery packs: 8,000mAh and 6,000mAh, respectively. While the AYN Thor batteries last anywhere between three and 10 hours, depending on what you're playing, the AYN Odin 2 puts all other handheld gaming platforms in the dust. At the lowest processing power, you can squeeze 14 hours out of the console, but even when emulating Switch games on the Odin 2, you can expect between seven and eight hours of playtime. Not even the Switch Lite or Switches with a serial number starting with "XA" last that long on one charge