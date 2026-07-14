5 Gaming Handhelds With Better Battery Life Than The Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a major upgrade over the original. The console has better graphics, loads games faster, and lets you control certain titles with mouse controls. When was the last time a game console let you do that without purchasing a dedicated peripheral? However, the Switch 2 has several disadvantages, most notably its battery life.

At max capacity, the Switch 2 only provides anywhere between 2 and 6.5 hours of gameplay, depending on the title — less graphically taxing games don't drain the battery as quickly as more demanding titles. Plenty of other factors can also affect battery life. For instance, you can make your Switch 2's battery last longer by disabling Handheld Boost Mode (which lets you play Switch 1 games at their docked quality and resolution in handheld mode) and turning on Airplane Mode. However, no matter what you do, many other gaming handhelds outperform the Switch 2, at least in terms of battery life.

Continue reading to learn which portable gaming platforms leave the Switch 2 in the dust. These devices have been organized from "weakest" to strongest based on the max potential playtime they provide on one charge. Some of the included handhelds come in multiple models, so while we will cover as many as possible in each entry, the strongest version will determine their final ranking.