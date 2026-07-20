10 Alexa Commands You Should Know For Controlling Media Playback

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Alexa has way more commands than most people know about. The full list measures in the hundreds and covers tasks from media playback to booking a flight, controlling your smart home tech, and even making full Amazon purchases directly from your smart speaker. Some of the lesser-known commands give you access to even more functions. As with most pieces of tech, the more you know, the more effectively you can use Alexa, and the more overall utility you can get from your purchase, which helps justify the money you spent on it.

When it comes to controlling media playback with Alexa, most people already know the basic commands, like those for playing, pausing, and skipping tracks, and for adjusting the volume. These basic commands have been present on media playback devices for generations, and nearly everyone figures out pretty early on that Alexa supports them. Eagle-eyed folks may have come across a few others when learning more about Alexa, but there are still plenty more to learn, especially once you factor in that Alexa works on speakers of many different types, TVs, and potentially even your car. That gives you a lot of avenues to control media with just your voice.

Alexa also allows you to get pretty creative, but sometimes it helps to have a little inspiration to get you started. So, if you're a consumer of media, here is a list of Alexa commands you may not know about that can help you control your media playback with more efficiency and granularity than with just the base directives.