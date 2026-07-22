9 Cool New Cleaning Gadgets That Will Leave Your Home Spotless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once a dreaded chore, cleaning the house has taken on a different complexion in recent years because of all the gadgets that can help with the tasks you need to get done. Work that used to take hours now takes just minutes, and some chores won't even require you to roll out of bed or get up from your couch. With more devices being released all the time as new technology is developed, keeping your home spotless is becoming easier all the time.

To support your desire for a neat and tidy home without all the physical effort, we've rounded up several new cleaning gadgets for you to consider. The list covers different types of devices, including a steam-powered mop, an air purifier that handles pet fur, and a solar-powered pool skimmer.

All of these cleaning gadgets were released in 2026, and all are already available on Amazon. While some of them don't have a significant number of ratings yet on the platform, they've all received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites and channels. We'll highlight positive feedback from these reviews and pair that with each device's unique features to showcase why they deserve a spot on this list — and, just maybe, in your home.