9 Cool New Cleaning Gadgets That Will Leave Your Home Spotless
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Once a dreaded chore, cleaning the house has taken on a different complexion in recent years because of all the gadgets that can help with the tasks you need to get done. Work that used to take hours now takes just minutes, and some chores won't even require you to roll out of bed or get up from your couch. With more devices being released all the time as new technology is developed, keeping your home spotless is becoming easier all the time.
To support your desire for a neat and tidy home without all the physical effort, we've rounded up several new cleaning gadgets for you to consider. The list covers different types of devices, including a steam-powered mop, an air purifier that handles pet fur, and a solar-powered pool skimmer.
All of these cleaning gadgets were released in 2026, and all are already available on Amazon. While some of them don't have a significant number of ratings yet on the platform, they've all received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites and channels. We'll highlight positive feedback from these reviews and pair that with each device's unique features to showcase why they deserve a spot on this list — and, just maybe, in your home.
Roborock Saros 20 robot vacuum and mop
Roborock claimed the top spot in our ranking of major robot vacuum cleaner brands, and one of its latest models is the Roborock Saros 20, which you can buy from Amazon for $1,599 after its March 2026 release. Gizmodo described it as "hands-down the best robot vacuum" because of its extremely reliable performance, with the Adaptlift Chassis 3.0 that can raise the device up to about 3.46 inches to help it bypass obstacles, the StarSight 2.0 system that allows the gadget to build accurate maps (though requiring some initial manual input) to navigate your home, and 36,000 pascals of suction that can pick up practically anything on your floor.
This Roborock robot vacuum and mop comes with a fully automated dock that not only charges the device but also heats water to its boiling point to wet and clean the mopping pads, then dries them with hot air. The cleaning device also automatically empties into the dock, which can hold up to 65 days of dust and debris.
Gizmodo said setting up the Roborock Saros 20 is straightforward with the help of the Roborock app. You'll also be able to issue voice commands and schedule cleaning sessions with the app, as well as look through the gadget's built-in camera if you want to check what's happening at home while you're away.
Dreame Aero Pro Steam vacuum mop
Steam cleaning is an excellent choice for sanitizing certain types of surfaces without using chemicals. The Dreame Aero Pro Steam, which rolled out in June 2026 and sells on Amazon for $599.99, uses this method effectively with the ability to generate steam at a temperature of 392 degrees Fahrenheit. This is more than enough to tackle stubborn messes like dried stains and sticky substances. According to ManShed's review, this gadget can often clean your floors in just one pass, thanks to the steam being directed downward for maximum cleaning power and the vacuum's suction of 28,000 pascals that can pick up just about anything.
ManShed also highlighted this Dreame steam vacuum mop's dock, which also uses steam to thoroughly clean and sanitize the device's roller, then dries it with hot air so that it's fresh and ready for the next time that you need it. The dock also charges the gadget, which can run up to 70 minutes on a full battery, and you'll be able to see the remaining charge and the cleaning mode that you choose on its LED display at the top of the handle. This Dreame machine is also great at reaching underneath furniture, as it can lie flat at 180 degrees for a maximum height of less than four inches.
Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni robot window cleaner
They're less popular than their robot vacuum siblings, but robot window cleaners are extremely helpful if you have large windows with areas that you can't reach. Released in March 2026, the Ecovacs Winbot W3 Omni is one of the latest models of this type of gadget. According to 9to5Google's review, this device saves a lot of effort and energy, which may justify its price of $699.99 on Amazon. The device has strong suction that keeps it on the glass of your window, intelligent navigation to avoid obstacles, multiple cleaning modes to choose from depending on the stains that need to be removed, and thorough performance as it sprays water and scrubs to the edges.
This Ecovacs robot window cleaner is tethered to a self-cleaning station, which washes the device's mopping pads after use. The entire setup is portable, so it's easy to carry the gadget with its station around the house to the windows that need cleaning, with a total runtime of up to 130 minutes on a full charge. 9to5Google said that this portability elevates the convenience that this gadget provides, especially for homes with a lot of windows distributed over a large area.
Levoit Vital Pet Pro air purifier
Pet owners know that it's tough to deal with the fur that's flying around the house. The Levoit Vital Pet Pro, an air purifier that's available on Amazon for $199.99 after being released in May 2026, traps all that dog and cat hair in its pre-filter. The unit then automatically scrubs the filter to move everything that was captured into a removable tray at the bottom of the device for easy disposal.
This Levoit air purifier isn't just for pet hair, though, as it also sucks in dust and removes odor with its activated carbon filter. The gadget has onboard buttons for controls, but Technically Jeff recommends using it with its VeSync app, which provides functions such as setting schedules, tracking air quality data, checking filter health, and accessing its different cleaning modes. One of those is Auto Mode, where the air purifier monitors the environment and adjusts its fan speed when it detects the need to do so. At night, Sleep Mode reduces its noise to a whisperlike 21 decibels so that it won't disturb anyone in the house, your pets included.
Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones hard-floor vacuum
The fancifully named Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones is an ultra-slim and lightweight hard-floor vacuum that the brand rolled out in February 2026 and is available for $575 on Amazon. The New York Times' Wirecutter described this gadget as the most ergonomic stick vacuum, noting that it weighs just below four pounds, with a handle that measures only 1.5 inches in diameter. The Fluffycones cleaner head is equipped with four conical brush bars for tangle-free hair pickup, and you can switch it out for a crevice tool to access tight spaces.
According to Wirecutter's review, this Dyson vacuum glides across hard floors with the help of its bottom wheels, so you can use it with just one hand. Additionally, since it can lie flat, it's able to go under most furniture, and since the Fluffycones attachment can swivel, it won't have a problem with hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum also has built-in lights to illuminate invisible particles, and it compresses everything that it picks up so that when it's time to eject them into the disposal bin, there won't be any dust clouds. Once you're done, the vacuum slots into its charging station to replenish its battery, which can last up to 30 minutes.
Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty cordless vacuum
The Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean & Empty, launched in April 2026, features two components: the Shark PowerDetect Speed cordless vacuum and the Shark Clean & Empty charging dock. You can get both of them for $499.99 on Amazon, and the bundle is an excellent addition to small living spaces. The cordless vacuum features the MultiFlex hinge that allows it to bend at the middle to reach underneath furniture, the ability to detect dirtier areas and different floor types to make the necessary adjustments in power and cleaning mode, and a battery that can last up to 60 minutes on a single charge. After you place the vacuum back on its dock for recharging, its dust cup is automatically emptied into a bin that can hold up to 45 days' worth of debris.
In our review of the Shark PowerDetect Speed, we said that the gadget feels agile and well-balanced, and the MultiFlex hinge makes cleaning much easier. According to TechRadar, this gadget delivers good value because it can pick up everything from dust to large debris, even up to the edges of your floors, and the auto-empty feature of the charging dock prevents your hands from getting dirty.
Ecovacs Goat A3000 LiDAR Pro robotic lawn mower
The Ecovacs Goat A3000 LiDAR Pro, which was released in February 2026, is expensive for a robotic lawn mower at $2,499 on Amazon. Bob Vila makes it seem like it may be worth that price tag, though, as the review points out the gadget's excellent performance across slopes and its ability to avoid obstacles in your yard. The highlight, however, is its TrueEdge side trimmer, which allows it to cut grass all the way up to walls and pavers. The device will likely finish mowing most yards with its 7,500-milliampere-hour battery, which has a rated runtime of up to 160 minutes on a single charge. It also won't be down for long, as the battery can go from zero to full charge in about 70 minutes.
Our review of the Ecovacs Goat A3000 LiDAR Pro focuses on its pinpoint navigation without the need for a GPS signal. This is made possible by the 360-degree rotating LiDAR at the top of the robotic lawn mower and the 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor at the front. The device creates a 3D holographic map of your yard as part of its setup through the Ecovacs Home app, so you can verify that it understands your space. You'll also be using the app to schedule mowing sessions and specify zones to avoid.
Betta Neo solar-powered robotic pool skimmer
If you have a swimming pool at home, you no doubt already know that manually cleaning the leaves and other debris that accumulate on the surface of the water can be exhausting. To escape from this task, you can enlist the help of a robotic pool skimmer like the Betta Neo. This gadget, which started shipping in May 2026, is available on Amazon for $429.90. It's equipped with twin motors that are designed to withstand the harsh environment of saltwater and chlorine pools, ultrasonic radar to avoid obstacles and getting stuck in shallow areas, and solar panels that can keep it running 24/7.
A review by the SF Bay Area Times focused on two design choices that make the Betta Neo a compelling purchase. First, it comes with the Betta Gateway, which is a device that bridges the connection between your home's Wi-Fi network and the robotic pool cleaner. This maintains stable connectivity while extending range. Second, the Neo can adjust its cleaning schedules according to weather forecasts that it pulls from the Betta Gateway, so it will maximize charging on sunny days and pace its sessions during gloomy days. These signal an evolution for the robotic pool skimmer category, according to the review.
Beatbot Aquasense X robotic pool cleaner
If you want a more complete package than robotic pool skimmers offer, you can check out all-in-one robotic pool cleaners like the Beatbot AquaSense X. This gadget, which started shipping in March 2026, is the most expensive device in this roundup at $4,250 on Amazon, but the New York Post said that the investment will be worth it in exchange for the recurring costs of professional cleaning services or the herculean effort of doing it yourself.
This Beatbot robotic pool cleaner uses a combination of AI and a host of sensors to map your swimming pool, detect debris, and create optimized paths to cover every inch. It will clean your pool's walls and floors, as well as the surface of the water, and it can be operated using the Beatbot app or voice commands. Once it's done cleaning, the device automatically moves to the edge of the pool for easy retrieval so you can place it on the AstroRinse station, which the Post review said further sets the gadget apart. In addition to recharging the cleaner, the dock rinses it out and empties everything that it collected into a 22-liter basket, further reducing the manual labor that you need to do.
How we chose these cool new cleaning gadgets
All the cleaning gadgets in this roundup were released during 2026, which means they're equipped with the latest technology in the cleaning space. You can purchase them all on Amazon, ensuring ease of access for most shoppers and the potential for discounts on their original prices.
Some of these devices have a limited number of ratings on the retailer's platform, but all of them have received recommendations from professional reviews. By combining this feedback with a rundown of the special features each cleaning gadget offers, we present a complete picture explaining why these products belong on our list and why they're worth buying if you want a spotless home.