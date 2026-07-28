Sam's Club Vs. Costco Electronics Department: Which Is Better?

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When you want better bargains, there are fewer places to go than a bulk wholesale store. And no two stores do it better than Sam's Club and Costco. That applies to more than just home goods and groceries, too. Both businesses have a surprisingly expansive selection of electronics, making them ideal places for picking out a new TV, sound system, or laptop. Frankly, there are plenty of reasons to buy your electronics from Costco instead of Amazon.

But they're also both membership stores. And with such a similar selection and a recurring membership fee, most folks only have room in their allegiances for one wholesale outlet. That leaves the ever-important question: which one do you choose?

While similar, Sam's Club and Costco have a variety of differences when it comes to electronics departments that, which can be all the difference to selective shoppers. We've pitted each store head-to-head in the aspects that matter most, from the most popular electronics categories to overall pricing and membership benefits. And while both stores put up a good fight, there was still a definite winner in the end.