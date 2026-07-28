Sam's Club Vs. Costco Electronics Department: Which Is Better?
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When you want better bargains, there are fewer places to go than a bulk wholesale store. And no two stores do it better than Sam's Club and Costco. That applies to more than just home goods and groceries, too. Both businesses have a surprisingly expansive selection of electronics, making them ideal places for picking out a new TV, sound system, or laptop. Frankly, there are plenty of reasons to buy your electronics from Costco instead of Amazon.
But they're also both membership stores. And with such a similar selection and a recurring membership fee, most folks only have room in their allegiances for one wholesale outlet. That leaves the ever-important question: which one do you choose?
While similar, Sam's Club and Costco have a variety of differences when it comes to electronics departments that, which can be all the difference to selective shoppers. We've pitted each store head-to-head in the aspects that matter most, from the most popular electronics categories to overall pricing and membership benefits. And while both stores put up a good fight, there was still a definite winner in the end.
Televisions: Costco
Televisions are a staple in almost every home, apartment, and dorm. At first glance, Sam's Club looks like the way to go with a wide variety of sizes, including several options for 100-inch TVs, and it specializes in a selection of Samsung devices, including top end models like the 100-inch QN80FD Series 4K Neo QLED Smart TV. While Samsung dominates their shelves, Sam's Club has a variety of LG, Vizio, TCL, and Philips televisions. This is most noticeable when shopping for budget TVs, where Vizio models like the 50-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV provide bargain prices for its size.
Costo can't compete on extremes, with only two Hisense models available in the 100-inch range, the QD7 Series 4K Hi-QLED Smart TV and the U6 Series 4K Mini-LED Smart TV. Costco's budget selection is smaller, too, but it beats out Sam's Club by offering models like the 83-inch LG B5 OLED TV, one of the best budget OLED TVs users swear by. Where Costo stands strongest is in its overall selection. Its inventory is larger and more widely spread along the price and brand spectrum, including brands that Sam's Club doesn't stock.
Costco also has better warranty plans for its inventory. Most TVs are covered for three to five years, an average of two years longer than Sam's Club. There are still some things you need to know when buying a new TV from Costco, But with more options and better coverage, it's definitely the better outlet for televisions.
Computers and Laptops: Costco
When it comes to product diversity, there's a clear difference between Sam's Club and Costco's computer section. Sam's Club has a rather limited selection, especially for desktops. It doesn't stock any of the best laptops you can buy, according to consumer reports. Meanwhile, Costco has top ranking models, like the LG Gram 17 and Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514.
Sam's Club doesn't offer any Apple brand computers or laptops, either, which might be an absolute deal-breaker for some. It has other Apple products, like tablets and AirPods, but half-measures like this may not be enough for someone fully committed to the iOS ecosystem. If you want that Apple MacBook Pro 16, Costco is the only choice.
Half of the desktops at Sam's Club are built for gaming. Even though there's simply no need to build your own computer anymore, this still leaves little to choose from for someone wanting a more modest or professional option. Meanwhile, Costco has plenty of gaming centric options alongside less neon-coated PCs like the HP OmniStudio 27, a highly rated PC that's strong enough for entertainment but discreet enough for office work.
Costco has a remarkably larger selection of both laptops and desktops, offering more items from multiple major brands. It has twice as many laptop options, and three times as many desktops. With no difference in prices or any other worthwhile incentives, Costco is the clear winner in the computer category.
Audio Gear: Sam's Club
Costo has been off to a great start, so far. But the audio equipment category is proof that its tendency for having a better selection is not universal. Whether it's wearing earbuds while on a jog, playing music off of a speaker in the kitchen while cooking, or pushing powerful, crisp sound during movie night, good, quality audio gear can transform how you enjoy media.
Both outlets are essentially tied as far as earbuds go. They both offer the same products for the same prices, including high-demand and highly reviewed items like Apple AirPods 4 and Shokz OpenFit 2 SE True Wireless Earbuds. Sam's Club shines everywhere else, though. It has a larger selection of portable Bluetooth speakers for every budget range. That includes JBL, one of the best Bluetooth speaker brands, ranked by sound quality. Costo, meanwhile, only really offers outdoor party type speakers, like the Soundcore Boom 3i.
Costco is to be commended for one thing: it offers home audio options. We're talking about things like full surround sound systems, bookshelf speakers, and AV receivers. These are overkill for most consumers. Even so, for the few that are in need of a Denon 7.2 Channel 8K AV Receiver, Costco has their back.
When it comes to having the audio gear that the average person will want or need, Sam's Club comes out on top. Costco only manages to keep up with its earbud selection, but falters just about everywhere else.
Overall Prices: Sam's Club
Wholesale stores are already a great way to find reduces prices on all sorts of items, thanks to their bulk stocking methodology. But is one outlet better at sharing those savings than the other? As it turns out, yes. When comparing identical products from different categories in the electronics department, prices were close, but Sam's Club was more often the lower of the two.
These differences were usually not by wide margins; a Canon EOS Rebel DSLR was the same at both stores, while things like a Samsung 75" M70H 4k MiniLED TV was $50 less at Sam's Club. But in select cases on higher priced products, like the ASUS Vivobook 15.6 laptop, Sam's Club had it listed for $149 lower than Costco. As such, this makes Sam's Club an excellent place to buy electronics on a budget.
Sam's Club is also more secretive about its product pricing. Some of the best bargains are hidden from non-members while browsing its online storefront. It's a clever marketing trick likely meant to entice buyers into paying for a membership, but hidden price items aren't always that remarkable of a discount compared to Costco.
Membership and Rewards Programs: Costco
This is the crux of it all. To shop at either store, you need a membership. The yearly membership fee and provided benefits are extremely similar between both outlets. You gain access to their physical locations, additional savings on any purchases made, and money towards their rewards programs. But small differences between them means one is overall more bang for your buck.
Sam's Club memberships start at $60 per year, while Costco is slightly more expensive at $65 per year. Both stores have two membership levels, with the higher tier option costing twice as much and offering a handful of extra perks. It's worth noting that you don't actually NEED a membership to shop either outlet's online store. You will be subject to certain fees and limitations, however.
While most of their membership perks are the same, Costco offers more services and benefits in its basic membership. Sam's Club's cash back system does make it one of the most overlooked stores with electronics deals you should check out, but it doesn't quite compare to the slightly better versions of certain membership perks, like improved cashback rates on certain purchase types and more applicable free deliveries. Most of these won't apply to electronics, though, so the differences may be negligible to you.
Winner: Costco
Even though Sam's Club puts up a good fight, Costco comes out on top of the competition. Sam's Club's pricing helps generate appeal for very budget-conscious shoppers, and its lead on audio equipment might be all the difference to someone who wants only the best for their music selection. But when it comes to electronics in general, Costco delivers a more expansive and complete shopping experience. You won't need to compromise because of limited selection. This is all complemented further by Costco's superior membership benefits and perks, adding greater value over time and outside of just electronics.
This isn't to say that Sam's Club isn't a great place to shop. There are still reasons to buy your electronics from Sam's Club, but if you're trying to figure out which wholesale store will get you the best membership for your money, Costco does it best when buying things like TVs and laptops. And for the times when Sam's Club offers a deal that's too good to pass up, you can still shop online without a membership.