7 Things You Need To Check Before Buying A Used PC

Unless you haven't looked at computer component prices in a few years (lucky you!), you're probably well aware that parts like RAM and SSDs have skyrocketed in price. Supply constraints caused by unprecedented demand from AI data centers have made it more expensive for regular people like us to afford a computer.

So it makes perfect sense to turn to the world of used PCs as a way to get a computer, or get a better one than you have at the moment. The good news is that computer performance improvement has slowed down significantly, so a PC that's a few years old may very well still be more than fast enough for your needs, and if you currently have a very old computer, the "new" one should still be a significant upgrade.

On the other hand, plenty of people are looking to make a buck selling their old machines, and competition for those used systems is also likely to be higher given the pricey market for new systems. That means you need to be extra diligent when going to inspect that Facebook Marketplace bargain. Buying a lemon can cost you a significant amount of money, so take your time and make sure you follow this checklist.