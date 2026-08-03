8 Collapsible Gadgets That Just Work
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The idea of collapsible gadgets has always been alluring. The concept of pulling out a tiny package and unfolding it into a fully featured gadget is very sci-fi. Or at least it has been. Collapsible contraptions themselves have always existed, of course, but have been limited to simple mechanical objects with no active parts. For actual functioning gadgets? The space has been filled with gimmicks that don't work well in practice.
Often, the problem lies in the folding mechanism itself. Repeated folding and unfolding can jam the mechanism, or even break it due to the stress. Even if the mechanism is durable enough, there is usually a tradeoff in terms of features, as functionality has to be sacrificed to accommodate a collapsible architecture. And the worst part is that all of this is often pointless. Collapsible gadgets are often just a gimmick, providing no additional advantage by being collapsible. At that point, you are better off using a normal, durable product that would have more features packed into it.
Many of these issues are what owners say are the problems with foldable phones as well, but for general gadgets, things have changed. The increasing miniaturization of technology means that foldable gadgets are a lot more practical to create. And there are many use cases for such tech as well; traveling, camping outdoors, or even just saving space with gadgets that can be deployed when needed and folded up for storage. So let's look at some collapsible gadgets that just work.
DJI Flip
The camera market has continued to evolve in disruptive ways for decades, from the Polaroid camera that was one of the '80s tech items that nearly every home had to the HD camera-equipped smartphones of today. Professional cameras still exist, of course, and it is common for users to invest in them to achieve quality multi-angle photography, for social media or event coverage. But now another disruptive technology is here, adding aerial shots and shifting angles with a single device — the drone camera.
Drone photography isn't exactly new, but it has gone from a niche tech to a dependable tool that anyone can use. Drone cameras now feature better stability, improved camera resolutions, and are easier to control, not to mention more affordable. The only problem that remains is carrying them. Drones with their four large rotors have a considerable size footprint, and the sharp blades can be dangerous too. A drone camera is not a thing you can easily carry in your bag. Unless, of course, you have a collapsible drone.
The DJI Flip is a fully collapsible camera drone that can fold into a small compact package, with each of its four rotors stacking on top of another. And the rotor blades are protected by propeller guards, ensuring that no sharp edges remain in the folded package. You can carry the DJI Flip in a bag and set it off from the palm of your hand, making it among the most convenient camera drones for casual photographers.
Alesis Nitro Max foldable E-Drum kit
Many musical instruments are easy to carry around. You can sling a guitar over your shoulders, carry a keyboard in its bag, or even lug around a small violin. But there is one instrument that is massive even in its most basic versions: the drum kit. There are a lot of individual pieces that make up an entire drumming setup, from the toms to the drums and the hi-hat to the cymbals.
The resultant configuration is a whole structure of differently sized components arranged in a very specific layout. As you might expect, this isn't an instrument you can just throw into a small case and take with you. A drum kit has to be completely taken apart, stored separately, and then put together at the venue. This obviously proves to be a big deterrent for anyone looking to get started with drumming. So how about a collapsible drum kit instead?
The Alesis Nitro Max is a foldable e-drum kit that solves the bulky unwieldiness of traditional drum sets without sacrificing sound quality or the drumming experience. Since it is an electronic drum kit, each drum and cymbal is thinner, cutting down on the kit's size and weight. An electronic module plugs into the frame and actually produces the sound. This means you can unplug the module and fold the Alesis Nitro into a collapsed frame, thus carrying it around without any disassembly required.
Anker Prime foldable MagSafe charger
The fact that owning an iPhone locks you into its ecosystem is a well-known uncomfortable truth about Apple products. If you want a tablet, you end up getting the iPad. A smartwatch? The Apple Watch is the only thing that will pair with your phone. Before you know it, you find yourself with three portable Apple gadgets that all clamor to be charged, and only so many sockets to dedicate.
Thankfully, wireless charging stations exist. You can buy one to snap up all three of your Apple devices through MagSafe and charge them at the same time. These charging stations tend to be a bit bulky, however. To support multiple devices, they will often feature a stand with three different MagSafe pads sticking out in different directions. This may be a bit of an eyesore, but it makes it tricky to travel with. Most charging stations can't handle fast charging without heating up either, which leads to the iPhone overheating and cutting off.
The solution? The Anker Prime foldable MagSafe charger. It has a clever design that makes efficient use of space to accommodate all three devices in a very compact form factor, without any protruding stands or pads. It also features an active cooling system, which lets it offer higher-wattage fast charging support, a rarity in wireless chargers. And of course, the Anker Prime folds into a flat module when not in use, making it excellent for traveling as well.
Dokio foldable solar panel
For a long time, hiking or camping meant giving up on a lot of creature comforts, including gadgets we use every day. But modern devices have become a lot more portable, with good battery backup to keep them running without power. That being said, devices run out of charge, and while you might find network coverage in the middle of the woods, you are unlikely to find a power socket to plug your charger into.
This is an even bigger problem for those looking to get into the RV lifestyle, where you spend entire weeks and months on the road, with your home driving out with you. How exactly are you supposed to power it, though? Solar panels are the first option that comes to our mind when we think of portable power — all it needs is sunlight, so you can use it anywhere, right? Not exactly.
Solar panels are usually designed to be deployed on building rooftops and require a large, static, flat surface. They also tend to be quite large, and thus impossible to carry with you while camping or hiking. That's where the Dokio foldable solar panel comes in. It is a foldable solar panel kit with connected panel segments that collapse into a stack, making it portable. You set it up anywhere and get on-demand power. You can power many devices with portable solar panels like this, letting you keep many of your comforts even without access to the grid.
OuTask telescoping camping light
Rechargeable lights are one of the essential gadgets for blackouts and power outages, or even for hiking or camping. But while they are fine for some sporadic usage as a torch, they don't quite work as a proper lighting fixture. Illuminating a proper camp, for example. How many rechargeable lights are you going to set up to light up the whole area? Or an emergency light that can actually illuminate your garage or a whole room instead of a narrow beam.
This is doable through a powerful LED setup that uses a tripod stand, but that introduces issues with portability. Enter the OuTask telescoping camping light. This camping light combines the usual portability of a camping lantern with a complete stand setup, giving you a proper lighting fixture that you can collapse when not needed.
And it just works. The OuTask light collapses neatly into a narrow tube that you can easily carry in your hands, not much larger than a torch. When you need it, you push a button, snapping open the tripod stands, which are also magnetized to stick to a car hood. The top part telescopes out into an adjustable pole with the light head at the end, which can rotate freely in any direction.
Jaison X Hunter Pro folding electric bike
EVs have come a long way from expensive, clunky vehicles with very little range to becoming the future of transportation. The transformation is partly led by denser, smaller batteries and partly by more efficient motors that can run on those batteries for miles. The result is that we now have proper electric cars on the road, and these EVs usually exceed their advertised range in actual testing.
The rise of batteries is not limited to cars alone. Electric bikes have also gotten a makeover and a lot more power. The problem with e-bikes, however, is that unlike a car, people usually don't consider these as their primary means of transportation. An e-bike works well as a side vehicle for when you need the speed, but it is not like you can just fold an e-bike to pick up and start walking, can you?
Actually, you can. E-bikes have gotten sleek enough that collapsibles are now an option. And not some gimmick option either. You can get a powerful, fully functional e-bike that also folds neatly for carrying. The Jaison X Hunter Pro is one such example, with a 1000W motor that can ride uphill, integrated turn signals, and full suspension with wide tires for off-roading. And when you need to get on a bus, you can fold the bike and pick it up.
ProtoArc foldable Bluetooth keyboard
The rise in work-from-home arrangements means that many tech professionals are now working remotely, and sometimes not even at home. The digital nomad lifestyle is an ideal for many, combining the freedom to travel and explore with work that can be done on a laptop anytime, anywhere. Though this does pose its own challenges. There are many gadgets that make working from home way easier, but you can't exactly drag them around with you.
At the most basic, all you need is your computer with you. You can do without a mouse or a larger display, relying on the trackpad and the default screen. The keyboard, however, is a bigger problem. It is generally not recommended to use the laptop keyboard, both due to the difficulty in replacing it as it inevitably wears out, and the bad ergonomics of one. But an external keyboard is not exactly the most compact device, and won't even fit in a smaller bag.
The solution? Get a foldable keyboard. The ProtoArc Bluetooth keyboard, for example, is a full-sized keyboard (including a number pad) that folds upon itself for carrying. It folds in a way that covers all the keys, protecting them from damage and giving a smooth rectangular deck you can slide into any bag. The ProtoArc keyboard works with tablets or smartphones as well, making it the perfect accompaniment for these mobile devices, with the same size footprint as a feature-rich tablet.
AUCOO collapsible electric kettle
Collapsible kettles, bottles, and similar containers are old news. They don't have any active components, after all, so making them collapsible is a simple matter of giving a flexible container material. But such basic containers don't qualify as compact travel gadgets that will save room in your suitcase. You will still need a way to actually heat and boil the water, which means bringing along a stove of some sort.
So how about a collapsible electric kettle itself? Electric kettles themselves are already popular, letting you bring water to a boil with the flip of a button, no stove required. Which works fine as a handy device in your kitchen, but not as much in your luggage while travelling. Electric or not, a kettle is a big device, hard to fit into the rather limited packing space you have while on the go.
Which brings us to the AUCOO collapsible electric kettle. It features the same foldable food-grade silicone body that you will see in normal foldable kettles, but along with the electric heating mechanism at the base capable of plugging into an outlet and boiling water. And it just works. The AUCOO kettle has all the safety features you expect from a standard electric kettle, with quick boiling and automatic cutoff protection, while also being able to collapse into a little disc for storage. Of course, it does require a power source, so it is meant for hotels, not camping.
How we chose these gadgets
Collapsible gadgets have a long reputation of being gimmicky items that don't hold up to real-world usage. This is why our first criteria when compiling this list of products was reliability. We looked for collapsible gadgets that actually work, without any weird setup, durability issues, or missing features.
The next factor was utility. It is not enough for the gadget to be foldable; its ability to collapse must confer some advantage to its use case. These two factors filtered down the product categories significantly, leaving us to turn to the usual metrics to determine the actual brands themselves, from Amazon ratings to user reviews from people who have actually used these products.
As a result, we can confidently assert that any of the products in this article is a smoothly collapsible gadget that just works, no caveats or drawbacks involved.