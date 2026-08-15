5 Common Issues With Waze (And How To Fix Them)

One of the most frustrating issues with Waze is when the app becomes unusable. This includes Waze not launching, freezing while loading, becoming unresponsive while navigating, or crashing repeatedly. Since the problem directly impacts the app's core functionality, which is navigation, you'll want to fix it as soon as possible. In most cases, the issue is simple and easy to resolve. It could be caused by a bug in Waze, corrupted app cache, or insufficient free storage on the device. When your phone is low on storage, it impacts the smartphone's overall responsiveness and may cause apps to crash.

To fix the problem, start by clearing the app cache. To do that on Android, go to Settings > Apps > Waze > Storage, then hit Clear cache. To do the same on iOS, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Waze > Offload App, then head to the App Store and reinstall Waze. Once done, restart your phone and check whether Waze now works. If it doesn't, look for any pending Waze update and install it. In case the problem persists, you can try outright uninstalling Waze, then reinstalling it from the dedicated app store.

While unlikely, if Waze still has issues loading or running, consider clearing some storage space on your smartphone. You can do so by uninstalling unused apps and deleting files you no longer need. If you don't want to delete anything, use your phone's charging port to connect a storage drive and move files you no longer need to it.