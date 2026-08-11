4 New Electronics Available At Costco In August 2026
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There are several good reasons to buy your electronics from Costco. While its selection may not be as expansive as Amazon's or Best Buy's, the warehouse giant is constantly adding new products, either as stand-alone items or as useful bundles. More importantly, it frequently offers deep discounts on select inventory, and August 2026 deals include a discounted Dell laptop, a Blink security bundle, and offers on the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Beats Studio Pro.
Besides these discounts, Costco has expanded its inventory this month to include new Samsung smart TV models, Ring home security camera bundles, and a useful Wi-Fi 7 travel router from Asus, among other products. If you are on the hunt for any of these products or something else, Costco's website and physical stores are certainly worth a look. We have picked some of the latest electronics additions to its store shelves to help you get started, and if this is your first time picking up tech from the store, be mindful of Costco's electronics rules.
Asus RT-BE58 Go
A travel router can be an incredibly useful gadget to have in your tech arsenal on a vacation, and Costco is now stocking Asus' well-rated RT-BE58 Go model. It's a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router, about the size of a thick bar of soap, with foldable antennas, making it reasonably portable. It has two Ethernet ports: one serves as the WAN port, capable of handling 2.5 Gbps connections, and the other is a LAN port. There is also a USB Type-A port that you can use to connect storage drives to share over the internet or to establish a wired hotspot connection using your phone. Moreover, it supports Asus' AiMesh technology, enabling it to function as a mesh node to your existing Asus mesh setup, if need be.
The one notable thing to remember about the RT-BE58 Go is that it doesn't come with a built-in battery. However, as it supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD), you can run it off a power bank, which is another essential gadget for travelers, or a car port adapter, granted whatever you are using can deliver 9 or 12 volts. You can buy a two-pack of the Asus RT-BE58 Go on Costco's website for $199, which is a reasonable discount on the $160 list price of a single unit.
Samsung M80H (75-inch)
If you are looking to buy a large-screen 4K Mini-LED TV from a reliable brand, Costco has added Samsung's 2026 M80H 75-inch model. It's an entry-level model in the company's latest Mini-LED portfolio and includes features like a native 144Hz refresh rate, support for all popular variable refresh rate (VRR) technologies, and the Tizen smart TV operating system, with promised seven years of software updates. There are also three HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which functions as an eARC port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDR10+. Unfortunately, like other Samsung TVs, there is no Dolby Vision HDR support. More importantly, although Samsung markets this as a Mini-LED TV, it lacks actual hardware-based local dimming and quantum dots, two features commonly associated with this technology for boosting contrast, black levels, and color quality.
Costco is selling it online for $1,000 and includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle, offering a total of five years of coverage. It's also classified as a Costco Direct item, meaning you can increase your savings by adding multiple Costco Direct items to your purchase.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) + Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen)
Costco's online inventory now includes a useful bundle from Ring that includes its Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) and Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen). These are good options if you're looking to enhance your home's outdoor security. As the name suggests, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) comes with a built-in battery, allowing for a completely wire-free installation. However, you can optionally connect it to your existing doorbell wiring, use the existing chime, and get trickle charging for the battery. It can capture in 1,920 x 1,920p resolution and has a 140-degree field of view. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, two-way talk support, live view, motion detection, and night vision. Although the doorbell's basic features, such as real-time notifications and live view, are free, you'll need a premium subscription to access video recordings, person/package/vehicle alerts and more.
The Spotlight Cam (2nd Gen), on the other hand, has a 2,560 x 1,440p resolution and supports a wide range of power options, including battery, wall adapter, and a solar panel. It also comes with two 550-lumen motion-activated LED lights and a remote-activated security siren. Moreover, the security camera has a 140-degree field of view and supports features such as motion detection, Amazon Alexa, single-band Wi-Fi 4, and night vision. Like the video doorbell, basic functionality is free, but you need a paid plan for other features.
The bundle will cost you $269 on the Costco website. The two Ring cameras are otherwise sold at a total list price of $350.
MSI MAG 272QP QD-OLED X24
Despite some drawbacks, OLED monitors are generally considered a good choice for gaming, thanks to their inky blacks, fast pixel response time, and great viewing angles. For anyone looking to get an affordable OLED monitor for gaming, Costco is selling MSI's 27-inch MAG 274QPCT QD-OLED X24 monitor both online and in-store. It's a feature-rich monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 2,560 x 1,440p WQHD resolution, two HDMI 2.0b ports, and one DisplayPort 1.4a port. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync. Moreover, the bundled stand is pretty ergonomic, with support for height adjustment, pivoting, swiveling, and tilting.
Among other highlights, the MSI offering can provide nearly full coverage of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces, commonly used for video and print work by professionals. Most importantly, MSI is offering a three-year warranty for the model, which covers burn-in, a screen artifact frequently associated with OLED screens. This should give you some peace of mind. The monitor will set you back by $350.