4 New Electronics Available At Costco In August 2026

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There are several good reasons to buy your electronics from Costco. While its selection may not be as expansive as Amazon's or Best Buy's, the warehouse giant is constantly adding new products, either as stand-alone items or as useful bundles. More importantly, it frequently offers deep discounts on select inventory, and August 2026 deals include a discounted Dell laptop, a Blink security bundle, and offers on the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and Beats Studio Pro.

Besides these discounts, Costco has expanded its inventory this month to include new Samsung smart TV models, Ring home security camera bundles, and a useful Wi-Fi 7 travel router from Asus, among other products. If you are on the hunt for any of these products or something else, Costco's website and physical stores are certainly worth a look. We have picked some of the latest electronics additions to its store shelves to help you get started, and if this is your first time picking up tech from the store, be mindful of Costco's electronics rules.