5 Budget Subwoofers That Punch Above Their Weight

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Whether you're into music with heart-pounding bass or movies with scenes destined to bring some rumble to a room, owning a subwoofer can help ensure your home audio setup hits those deeper frequencies. Along with bringing more dynamic range to your audio, they're also good for taking some pressure off your main speakers so they don't have to work so hard to produce sounds on the lower end of the spectrum.

Be that as it may, people can make plenty of mistakes when buying a subwoofer, so we wanted to look at some of the best budget options that punch above their weight. Looking at what users from around the web have to say alongside expert opinions, we're taking a look at subwoofers that offer a variety of input options to work with different setups, provide their own audio controls, or even just fit into a small space. Users may recognize some of the brands on this list, while others may discover new ones to explore.

If you're looking to add a bit of boom to a room, a budget subwoofer can be a solid option without breaking the bank. Of course, when deciding which subwoofer to purchase, make sure you consider the best subwoofer size for your home audio system, as there are several factors to consider depending on your needs. Just be sure to do some additional research on your own sound system to see what it supports, if necessary.