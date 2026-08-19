5 Budget Subwoofers That Punch Above Their Weight
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Whether you're into music with heart-pounding bass or movies with scenes destined to bring some rumble to a room, owning a subwoofer can help ensure your home audio setup hits those deeper frequencies. Along with bringing more dynamic range to your audio, they're also good for taking some pressure off your main speakers so they don't have to work so hard to produce sounds on the lower end of the spectrum.
Be that as it may, people can make plenty of mistakes when buying a subwoofer, so we wanted to look at some of the best budget options that punch above their weight. Looking at what users from around the web have to say alongside expert opinions, we're taking a look at subwoofers that offer a variety of input options to work with different setups, provide their own audio controls, or even just fit into a small space. Users may recognize some of the brands on this list, while others may discover new ones to explore.
If you're looking to add a bit of boom to a room, a budget subwoofer can be a solid option without breaking the bank. Of course, when deciding which subwoofer to purchase, make sure you consider the best subwoofer size for your home audio system, as there are several factors to consider depending on your needs. Just be sure to do some additional research on your own sound system to see what it supports, if necessary.
Monoprice 60-Watt 8-inch Subwoofer
Holding a 4.3-star rating with 2,023 reviews, customers give the $119.99 Monoprice 60-Watt 8-inch Subwoofer credit for its performance and value. This 8-inch subwoofer has a frequency response between 50 and 250 Hz and a low-pass crossover filter to remove highs, which users can adjust between 50 and 150 Hz. Frequency and gain options allow users to make adjustments, but there are also some additional options that can make this one suitable for a variety of audio setups.
What's cool about this subwoofer is that it generates its own power and features impedance-matching circuitry. This means a user's front speakers won't see a reduction in their power output, and the subwoofer also doesn't affect an amplifier's impedance load. The Monoprice also features several RCA input options, meaning it can work with stereo or even 5.1 (or greater) surround sound setups, and each input includes a corresponding output. For those who may be using a stereo system without a subwoofer output, the Monoprice also includes left/right line-level inputs for making connections.
While this Amazon's Choice item gets praise for its EQ controls and punchy bass, some customers report issues with the device's overall durability, with at least one user claiming it failed after 13 months of controlled use. On the other hand, many found it a good choice for those working within a budget. Just remember how to get the best audio out of a subwoofer.
Dayton Audio Classic CS1200
Despite having only 93 customer reviews on Amazon (and a 4.7-star rating), the $239.98 Dayton Audio Classic CS1200 makes our list as a subwoofer recommended by The New York Times for its bass delivery and price point. Even though we're looking at the 12-inch model, be aware there is also an 8-inch option that's a bit cheaper. Something nice about the CS1200 is its swappable grille for those with an eye for interior design, and Dayton Audio boasts that the device can pair with any speaker.
Featuring a Class-D amplifier that delivers 200W of power, the woofer has a reinforced poly cone driver to support its frequency response, while the cabinet's construction is designed to reduce resonance and deliver more accurate lower frequencies. The CS1200 also includes stereo RCA, low-frequency effects (LFE), and speaker-level inputs, along with an auto-on feature that promises easy connectivity. There are also crossover (frequency filter) and level controls for additional audio tweaks.
Based on what Amazon customers say, users appreciate the subwoofer's easy setup and connectivity options. For what it's worth, we also gave Dayton Audio credit for some Bookshelf Speakers that can be a solid cheap gadget for audiophiles. Appreciating the overall build quality and value of the subwoofer, at least one user warned that it may require some gain tuning depending on your room and the audio being played through it. Nonetheless, the various speaker size options make this worth considering for those with limited space.
Klipsch R-12SW
We can tell you who owns Klipsch and where their speakers are made, but we're taking a look at the Klipsch R-12SW, available on Amazon for $279. This all-digital amplifier has a frequency response between 29 and 120Hz, and the 12-inch subwoofer is copper-spun and provides up to 400W of power. Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, this subwoofer also holds a 4.8-star rating with 5,745 reviews.
Housed in a contemporary design, this subwoofer features a front-firing driver alongside Injection Molded Graphite (IMG) woofers that boast minimal distortion and cone breakup. Connection options include LFE RCA jacks and line-level inputs (supporting up to 5.1 audio channels), while the subwoofer also includes volume, phase, and lowpass options. The device also includes an auto power feature that turns it on when it senses a signal, or turns it off after 15-20 minutes with no signal.
Customers appreciate the power the R-12SW delivers at its price point, with one user saying it delivers deep bass that isn't "overly punchy." Giving it praise for its easy connectability and independent power supply, multiple users note that it can produce enough bass to shake a house. Addressing the negatives, however, several users note that the device is quite large (18 inches tall, 20.5 inches wide). Nonetheless, this may be one for those who consider volume alongside the price.
Polk Audio PSW10
Available on Amazon for $249, the Polk Audio PSW10 holds a 4.7-star rating with 15,416 reviews. With a 40 to 160Hz frequency response and a continuously variable 80-160Hz crossover, this 10-inch subwoofer promises to deliver 100W of Class D power through a 50W RMS amp. Additionally, something unique about this subwoofer is that it includes a phase toggle switch to support multiple bass speakers, and for what it's worth, we also found Polk Audio to have one of Amazon's best soundbar and subwoofer combos.
In terms of bass delivery, users can expect a response as low as 35Hz, thanks to the subwoofer's front-firing port, which Polk Audio promises is tuned for lower frequencies. Speaker-level connections or RCA are available as options, and it also supports 5.1 audio channels with an 8-ohm impedance. Claiming to be suitable for small and mid-sized rooms, it also promises longevity due to its use of resonance-free driver materials.
It's also worth noting that this subwoofer includes a 5-year speaker warranty and a 3-year amplifier warranty directly from the manufacturer. Appreciating the PSW10 for its sound quality and deep bass, Amazon customers also give this one high marks for the subwoofer's overall value. Users also complimented the device's easy setup, though some were also surprised by the size of the speaker cabinet. Nonetheless, 94% of Amazon customers rate this one 4 stars or higher, and it may be most appealing to those looking for a big sound in a small space.
Edifier T5s
For those interested in audio for their home and office, it's worth mentioning that Edifier also makes a pair of speakers that can be a good alternative to your monitor's built-in speakers. Nonetheless, we're ending this list with the Amazon's Choice Edifier T5s for $199.99. It promises frequencies as low as 35Hz thanks to its 8-inch long-throw woofer, alongside a 70W RMS output powered by a Class D amplifier. Something else unique about this one is that it doesn't require an external receiver.
Working with a variety of Edifier speaker systems, this one is also compatible with desktop and bookshelf speakers that have subwoofer output options or RCA ports. Users can also fine-tune the audio of this one using its adjustable low-pass filter (30 to 160Hz) and phase selector (0 to 180 degrees). The T5s also features a slim design, with a cabinet width of 6.69 inches and a height of 16.14 inches. Additional features for this model also include an auto sleep feature alongside DSP tuning.
With 393 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, customers appreciate the Edifier T5s for its overall performance and build quality, and one customer appreciated adding the subwoofer to their desktop setup. Users also appreciate this one for its easy setup, though some report connectivity issues with certain Edifier models. Regardless, customers find it worth the price, and it may be worth considering for those who need to factor in the area they're trying to immerse in sound.
How we determined these budget subwoofers
Considering this list is intended for those working with a budget, we did our best to curate a list of subwoofers available for $300 or less that still have positive customer reviews. Along with looking at Amazon reviews, we also explored the web to see what customers have to say about many of these devices (including users on Reddit), and we typically select products that maintain a 4-star rating on Amazon based on hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. We also give bonus points to Amazon's Choice items or any other notable accolades.