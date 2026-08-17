8 Sam's Club Electronics With Deep Discounts To Look Out For In August 2026
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Sam's Club is one of the top sources of discounts in the tech space, partly because its catalog gets updated with fresh deals every month. August 2026 isn't an exception, and we've found excellent offers across various categories. They will disappear though — some are only available for a very limited time, others until the end of the month — so you should take advantage of the potential savings while you still can.
We've rounded up eight Sam's Club electronics with deep discounts to look out for this month. Our selections include a budget-friendly gaming headset that's now even more affordable, a sleek soundbar with a unique design, and a powerhouse laptop that's AI-ready.
All of the devices that we've featured here have secured glowing recommendations from professional reviewers and now are available for less. We've combined highlights from reviews with the special features of each gadget to support our selections.
Turtle Beach Atlas 200 gaming headset
Between the budget and expensive gaming headsets out there, you can still get solid quality if you go for cheaper models. The Turtle Beach Atlas 200, on sale at Sam's Club for $39, down from $59, is an example of an affordable wired gaming headset that's worth buying. Tom's Hardware said in its review that the gadget's audio surprisingly sounds very good for its price. This is made possible by the brand's Nanoclear dynamic drivers that optimize the headset for spatial audio.
This Turtle Beach wired gaming headset is comfortable to wear, with its floating headband that you can adjust freely and ear cushions wrapped in memory foam. The gadget also has a uni-directional microphone — for crucial communication in multiplayer matches — but you can flip it up to mute it when it's not needed. The mic quality is impressive for the headset's price, as is the brand's Swarm software for adjusting various settings. These include a 10-band equalizer, Superhuman Hearing that amplifies in-game sounds such as footsteps and weapon noise, and Waves 3D for virtual surround sound.
HP Smart Tank 7002 all-in-one printer
If you need a printer at home or for a small business, the HP Smart Tank 7002 will be a great investment at its current price of $239 at Sam's Club, down from $319. It's an all-in-one printer that can also scan and copy documents, and it can also print wirelessly from your computer through Wi-Fi or from your smartphone via the HP app. Many Sam's Club shoppers found setup easy and reported few issues, such as paper jams or low-quality ink. These factors contribute to its average score of 4.3 stars on the platform, based on more than 300 ratings.
Further raising the value of this HP printer is that the brand's Smart Tank system uses ink bottles instead of ink cartridges for refills. Every purchase of the device comes with three bottles each of black, cyan, yellow, and magenta ink, for up to 18,000 black-and-white pages and 8,000 color pages, and customers said that this is an amazing bonus. The clear windows on the printer's tanks allow you to quickly check ink levels, according to TechRadar, which said that this is important because allowing the ink to run out may result in air bubbles in the system. The review also highlighted the computer accessory's relatively fast print speed of 15 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and 9 pages per minute for color documents.
Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones
The Beats Studio Pro are excellent wireless headphones with an average score of 4.4 stars on the Sam's Club website after almost 600 ratings. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes that are both extremely effective, according to CNN's Underscored and confirmed by the retailer's customers. The shoppers also praised the impressive sound quality of these headphones, which you can currently buy for $169.95 instead of their sticker price of $249.95. You'll even get $15 of Sam's Cash with every purchase.
In our review of the Beats Studio Pro, we said that they come impressively close to their popular peer, the Apple AirPods Max, despite their much lower price. In addition to their fantastic performance, CNN's Underscored also highlighted several helpful features, including compatibility with both iOS and Android devices and the ability to listen to music while charging with a USB-C cable. The gadget is also comfortable to wear, with its lightweight construction and memory foam ear cups, so you can get up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, or up to 40 hours if it's disabled.
Sobro Smart Side Table
There are loads of cool new smart home gadgets on the market, with smart furniture starting to make its presence felt. If you're interested, check out the Sobro Smart Side Table, which is available at Sam's Club for $499 instead of $699. Describing it as a feature-packed product is an understatement, as it has a cooling drawer that can keep beverages at 41 degrees Fahrenheit, a wireless charging pad and additional charging ports, a Bluetooth speaker, LED lights at the front and back, and an alarm.
All of these capabilities are packed in this side table that's easy to assemble and set up, according to The Gadgeteer. Among the review's positive comments is the versatility of the smart furniture's lights, as you can turn them on or off, set them on a timer, or make the front lights motion-sensitive through the device's app. A suggested scenario was to activate the motion sensors at night, so that when you have to get up to use the restroom, the lights will turn on and help you navigate through the dark.
LG SC9S 3.1.3-channel soundbar
For those who are thinking about investing in a soundbar to upgrade the audio of their home theater setup, you may want to buy the LG SC9S while it's on sale for $699, down from $999, at Sam's Club. It's a 3.1.3-channel soundbar, which means it has three channels, a subwoofer, and three up-firing speakers, according to our explanation of soundbar channels. LG claims the triple up-firing channel design is a world first, and with IMAX Enhanced support, you'll be able to create an immersive listening experience in your own living room. The soundbar is great at handling different kinds of content thanks to the combination of its 220-watt subwoofer and up-firing speakers, according to Reviewed.
According to Sam's Club shoppers, who have given this LG soundbar an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 120 ratings, the setup and configuration process is fast and straightforward, and it functions like a plug-and-play device when using an HDMI ARC connection. Reviewed also flagged the usefulness of the soundbar's app, which can activate different features such as Night Time mode, which shifts the focus to dialogue, and AI Room Calibration that adjusts the device's output based on its surroundings.
EcoFlow Trail 200 portable power station
Portable power stations have significantly more capacity compared to power banks, but that usually means they're much bulkier and too heavy to carry everywhere. The EcoFlow Trail 200, however, weighs just 4 pounds and can fit in backpacks and camera bags, but it has a capacity of 192Wh, which is equivalent to about six power banks. According to FlytPath's review, this device can charge smartphones up to 20 times and laptops about four times, so it's going to replace the multiple power banks that you may be using when you head out. That's great value for a device that costs $119, but it's even more affordable right now from Sam's Club at $89.
This EcoFlow portable power station has two USB-C ports, one at 140W and the other at 100W, and two USB-A ports, both at 12W. The gadget also has five layers of protection that help it withstand the rough and tumble of the outdoors, and FlytPath recommends it for road trips or hikes. With this portable power station, you wouldn't have to worry about your other devices running out of charge.
HP ZBook Firefly 16 G11 laptop
Are you due for a laptop upgrade? The HP ZBook Firefly 16 G11 could be what you need, and it's on sale right now for $1,999 instead of its original price of $2,799 at Sam's Club. This particular configuration of the machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor, the NVIDIA RTX A500, graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It also comes with a 1TB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. You can eventually upgrade the RAM and SSD if you need more, though, as noted by Laptop Decision, but as it stands, it's more than enough to handle projects and workloads that are based on AI.
Laptop Decision's review said that the screen of the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G11 is excellent, as the 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution provides crisp images, and its 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support enables smooth motion. The thin bezels surrounding it result in a high screen-to-body ratio of about 82%, while its matte finish reduces reflections if you're using it under bright lights or outdoors.
This HP laptop also comes with the HP Premium Quiet Keyboard, with a comfortable layout and spill resistance, and an integrated fingerprint reader for additional security. It also has a 5MP webcam that works with dual-array microphones for video calls, as well as with the Windows Hello facial recognition system.
Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker
The Beats Pill was updated in 2024, after 12 years since the launch of the original model of the Bluetooth speaker. If buy it now from Sam's Club for $99, on sale from its sticker price of $149.95, you'll get a device that the retailer's customers love for its sleek design and loud sound, which are part of why it has an average score of 4.6 stars on the platform after more than 230 ratings. The Bluetooth speaker's battery is rated at up to 24 hours, which is supported by CNET's claim that there was no need to recharge it across four days of testing, with it turned on for several hours daily at low to moderate levels of volume.
In our review of the Beats Pill, we said that the Bluetooth speaker remains distortion-free at 100% volume, and we recommended buying two of them — which is easier on the wallet with the discount from Sam's Club. You can pair two Beats Pill speakers in Stereo Mode or Amplify Mode, with both options retaining their amazing sound quality. It also has an IP67 resistance rating against water and dust, so you can bring it to the beach or any outdoor setting, and it works well with both iOS and Android devices.
How we chose these Sam's Club electronics with deep discounts
All of the electronic devices that we've featured in this article are available on Sam's Club with a discount of 25% or more from their retail prices as of August 2026. Some of them will expire before the month ends though, so you need to complete those purchases quickly if you want the savings.
The gadgets we've selected have all received favorable reviews from a trustworthy website or channel, and most of them have also secured at least 100 reviews from Sam's Club customers and an average score of 4.3 stars or higher.
To explain our choices for this roundup, we showed why each device is worth buying beyond just the price cuts. To do this, we highlighted their important features and included feedback from shoppers and/or reviewers.