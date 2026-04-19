The 8 Best New Sam's Club Electronics Of 2026 (So Far)

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If you're always on the lookout for new electronics to buy, Sam's Club is an excellent source. The Walmart-owned warehouse retailer keeps adding to its online catalog of products, so there's always something interesting to purchase. Members also enjoy several benefits, including potential savings and free shipping (on orders over $50 for Plus members).

To help you with your shopping, we've selected eight well-reviewed devices that are new to the Sam's Club platform. The list includes a few of Apple's latest gadgets, a budget-friendly model from one of the major smart TV brands, and a powerful laptop from our top pick among major PC brands. We've also found some lesser-known products with surprisingly good scores, namely a Bluetooth speaker and a muscle stimulator.

The gadgets in this roundup are featured in the New Electronics page of Sam's Club. All of them have received solid ratings, either from early Sam's Club buyers, shoppers on other platforms, or from expert websites. With the comments that we've highlighted from these reviews, we're confident in recommending them to potential customers.