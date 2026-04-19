The 8 Best New Sam's Club Electronics Of 2026 (So Far)
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If you're always on the lookout for new electronics to buy, Sam's Club is an excellent source. The Walmart-owned warehouse retailer keeps adding to its online catalog of products, so there's always something interesting to purchase. Members also enjoy several benefits, including potential savings and free shipping (on orders over $50 for Plus members).
To help you with your shopping, we've selected eight well-reviewed devices that are new to the Sam's Club platform. The list includes a few of Apple's latest gadgets, a budget-friendly model from one of the major smart TV brands, and a powerful laptop from our top pick among major PC brands. We've also found some lesser-known products with surprisingly good scores, namely a Bluetooth speaker and a muscle stimulator.
The gadgets in this roundup are featured in the New Electronics page of Sam's Club. All of them have received solid ratings, either from early Sam's Club buyers, shoppers on other platforms, or from expert websites. With the comments that we've highlighted from these reviews, we're confident in recommending them to potential customers.
Apple AirTag (2nd Gen)
Apple introduced the Apple AirTag 2 in January 2026, and it's now available in a pack of five (four plus a bonus unit) from Sam's Club for $99.98. The item tracker is great for iPhone owners who are always misplacing their stuff at home, or those who want peace of mind with their valuables.
The AirTag 2, according to Trusted Reviews, is possibly the most basic Apple device, but it's also possibly one of the most important. You attach it to objects such as your keys or bag, place it in your car, or even insert it into your dog's collar. If the AirTag is within your iPhone's Bluetooth range, the Precision Finding feature will lead you straight to it, and you can make it play a sound to find it easier. If you mark the device as lost, you can utilize Apple's extensive Find My network to track it down.
The new model looks exactly the same as its predecessor, but the Apple AirTag 2's improvements make it worth it. Most importantly, Precision Finding works at 1.5 times the distance, and its speaker is 50% louder. Setting up the item tracker remains extremely simple and quick, and its replaceable battery lasts up to a year.
ION Audio Glow Tone Bluetooth speaker
It's not made by one of the major Bluetooth speaker brands, but the ION Audio Glow Tone is already leaving a good impression on Sam's Club shoppers. In the early goings, the device sits at a perfect review score of 5.0 stars.
For $149, you'll get a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The device features IPX5 water resistance, so you won't have to worry if you bring it to the poolside, and it also has an FM radio to listen to local programs. You can adjust audio settings through the ION Sound Control app, and its microphone input lets you use the speaker as a portable PA system.
This ION Audio speaker is great for both indoors and outdoors, according to Sam's Club shoppers, and they added that its multiple lighting modes are excellent for parties and other gatherings. Customers also said that its audio quality is great, and its volume can get surprisingly loud for a Bluetooth speaker of this price.
Chirp Halo wireless muscle stimulator
After your daily workouts, you can get instant relief from body pains with the Chirp Halo wireless muscle stimulator. Listed on the Sam's Club website for $134, this device is perfect for people who want to focus more on their physical wellbeing, but don't have time to get professional treatment for their aching muscles.
The gadget combines Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology, which can ease soreness and improve blood circulation for faster muscle recovery. It comes with four muscle stimulator pads that you can attach to anywhere you feel muscular pain, with its companion app providing guidance on their placement and a remote control to adjust various settings.
Over on Amazon, the Chirp Halo wireless muscle stimulator has an average score of 4.2 stars after more than 250 reviews. Shoppers said that the device is not only easy to use, but it's also very compact, so it won't take up much extra space as one of the gadgets that can upgrade your home gym. The wireless design is another huge bonus for customers, as there's no need to deal with tangled wires, and you'll be able to get a quick session anywhere.
Samsung HW-C47M 4.1-channel soundbar
Samsung makes some of the best soundbars you can buy, and the Samsung HW-C47M is one of the brand's more affordable models at just $279 from Sam's Club. This new addition to the platform is an excellent upgrade for your home theater setup if you're not yet satisfied with the built-in speakers of your TV.
This device is a 4.1-channel soundbar, which means it has left and right channels on the soundbar itself, a pair of rear speakers, and a subwoofer. The system offers Dolby Audio output for immersive sound, the option to connect to your TV via an optical cable or Bluetooth, and a Voice Enhance feature so that you can better understand spoken lines. The soundbar also comes with a Game Mode for synchronized directional audio while you're playing your favorite video games.
The Samsung HW-C47M is a popular soundbar on Walmart's website, where it has an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 2,500 reviews from customers. Shoppers confirmed that this is a budget-friendly setup for surround sound, with quality that exceeds what you would expect from a device of its price.
Vizio Quantum Series Mini LED 4K TV
If you want to buy a new TV but you're on a tight budget, the Vizio Quantum Series Mini LED 4K TV is a great option to consider. Its 65-inch model sells for $398 on Sam's Club, where it has an average score of 4.9 stars among early shoppers. While you shouldn't expect it to challenge the performance of high-end TVs, it's an excellent model for under $500.
This Mini LED technology in the Vizio 4K TV enables local dimming, which is one of the smart TV features that customers should be looking for. It significantly improves contrast and works with High Dynamic Range for vibrant video. The TV also has an Auto Low Latency Mode for smooth gameplay, and it runs on the Vizio OS for access to all of the top streaming services.
PCMag said the performance of the Vizio Quantum Series Mini LED 4K TV is similar to the Hisense U65QF, which we've tagged among smart TVs that punch above their price bracket, despite being more than $200 cheaper. Sam's Club shoppers, meanwhile, are surprised by its video quality and brightness, considering its affordable price.
Apple AirPods Max 2
Sam's Club is now selling the Apple AirPods Max 2, which was announced and released more than five years after the original version debuted. The $549 wireless headphones, which work best with Apple devices, offer active noise cancellation to eliminate distractions, personalized spatial audio for immersive listening experiences, and Live Translation with the help of Apple Intelligence.
Some of the best things about the first AirPods Max return in the new version. These include the luxurious build quality, the intuitive digital crown for the headphones' controls, and the comfortable memory foam ear cushions, according to What Hi-Fi. There are several improvements, though, with early adopters saying that the two biggest upgrades to the AirPods Max 2 are its better Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and sound quality.
The introduction of the H2 chip into the AirPods Max 2 also adds new features such as Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts ANC levels depending on your surroundings, and Conversation Awareness, which decreases the headphones' volume when it detects that you're talking to someone. The wireless headphones still have 20 hours of battery life with ANC activated, but just five minutes of charging replenishes 1.5 hours of usage.
Apple iPad Air M4 (11-inch)
The Apple iPad Air M4, the brand's latest tablet, is now available on Sam's Club. The device's 11-inch, 128-gigabyte version sells for $559, which is cheaper than its MSRP of $599. The gadget's Liquid Retina display is bright and colorful, its Touch ID security system provides protection from unauthorized usage, and its support for Apple Intelligence (in beta mode) further widens its use as an assistant for the regular person.
The iPad Air M4 looks more like the iPad Pro than ever, with the swap to the M4 chip said to make it up to 30% faster than the iPad Air M3. The new device can serve as a solid laptop alternative, thanks to its compatibility with the Magic Keyboard, or as a drawing tablet using either the Apple Pencil Pro or the USB-C Apple Pencil.
Engadget's review tags the iPad Air M4 as "the best iPad for most people," as it delivers faster performance with a better display compared to the basic iPad, and it's much more affordable than the professional-grade iPad Pro. If you're planning to buy a new tablet to replace an aging one, this device is a great option from Sam's Club.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 laptop
A high-performance laptop is a necessity for productivity, but a lightweight device ensures portability so that you can take it anywhere. You don't have to decide between them, though, as you can get both with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. The laptop is a recent addition to the Sam's Club electronics lineup, configured with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 2 TB SSD for $1,899.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is just 0.59 inches thick, and it weighs only 2.37 pounds. Ultrabook Reviews, which analyzed the same laptop with slightly different internal specifications, said that, despite this diminutive design, the build of the device is sturdy, and that it feels like a premium laptop. The review also noted that its keyboard and trackpad feel very natural, which should make it even easier to get your work done.
This Lenovo laptop also comes with a 14-inch display with WUXGA resolution, which should be sharp enough for most purposes, and Windows 11 Pro out of the box for access to the operating system's more advanced features. The device also has an HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, as well as a Full HD webcam with dual far-field microphones, so you'll look and sound clear during online meetings.
How we chose these new Sam's Club electronics
For this roundup of devices from Sam's Club, we selected products that are featured on the New Electronics page of the warehouse retailer's website as of April 2026. These gadgets have either only been released this year or have just been added to the platform.
The chosen products have all received positive feedback from Sam's Club customers or shoppers on other platforms, or strong reviews from reputable tech websites. We've included insightful comments from some of these reviews, which have given the devices a score of at least 4 stars out of 5 stars or its equivalent.