5 Signs It Might Be Time To Upgrade Your Tablet

With components becoming more scarce and electronics only continuing to rise in price, squeezing every bit of life out of a tablet you already own can be a smart move. At some point, however, your device will reach the end of its life, and purchasing a new one will likely be the next logical step. Whether you bought an expensive tablet or invested in one of the most affordable tablets you can use for your home or office, you should know the signs to look out for when it comes time to upgrade your tablet.

From no longer receiving updates to storage or screen issues, several signs can indicate your tablet is reaching the end of its life. You may just want a hardware upgrade, but we also have a couple of suggestions on how you can get more life out of your tablet, when applicable. As useful as a tablet can be for streaming content, playing games, or even staying productive, even the best tablets must eventually retire.

Naturally, it's also important to remember that an old Android tablet can still be useful. This means users can repurpose a device if it's not too far gone. But if you're the type who likes to hold onto things, consider the indicators below to see whether it's time to send your tablet to a recycling center.