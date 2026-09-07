5 Perks Of Switching To A Motorola Or Samsung Flip Phone
The early 2000s called and they want their tech designs back. Thanks to the development of display panels capable of bending and folding, smartphone manufacturers are looking to the past to influence the designs of modern devices, and the results can be quite surprising. Folding displays are one of the reasons companies like Motorola and Samsung are developing modern flip phones that come packed with their own set of perks — and considering the brands behind these phones, this shouldn't be too surprising.
While we've explored whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is better than the Motorola Razr+, users should know that the new phones developed by these companies involve a little more than just being something that looks cool when you flip it open. These perks can range from simple things like offering users nostalgic vibes, but there's also their compact size, secondary displays, and even clever ways to use the devices hands-free. It's fascinating what over 20 years of tech evolution can bring.
Though the tech behind these devices is evolving quickly, it's worth mentioning that there can be some disadvantages as well. They can most certainly be an interesting piece of tech, but there's still some things you'll need to stop doing if you have a foldable phone. However, if you've found yourself yearning for the old days of the original Razr, yet still want to take advantage of today's modern amenities, Samsung and Motorola may have just what you're looking for.
A modern taste of nostalgia
If you had an interest in cellphones during the early 2000s, you may remember the impact of the Motorola Razr V3. The company sold over 50 million of the devices between 2004 and 2006, cementing it as one of the world's best-selling clamshell phones (though the best-selling mobile phone of all time may surprise you). However, those who missed the boat on the original success of the Razr should know both Motorola's latest offerings and even Samsung's new devices are bringing back the nostalgia.
Motorola didn't forget its roots when developing the new Razr lineup, as something like the Motorola Razr 70 still retains much of the spirit the original devices possessed. Sure, the hardware has been brought into our modern era, as the Razr 70 has a 4800mAh battery, 6.9-inch AMOLED screen (and a 3.6-inch external AMOLED screen), and 8GB of RAM, but its clamshell design still keeps it rooted in the past. The device even has a secret "Retro Razr" mode that transforms the UI into something nostalgic (edit your Quick settings menu from the Home screen to find it).
Samsung re-entering the flip phone arena has only given users more options. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 offers a clamshell design alongside a Samsung Exynos 2600 processor and a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen. During the earlier days of the Z Flip, Samsung also leaned heavily into the nostalgia factor, offering the Z Flip 5 Retro that was heavily inspired by the Samsung SGH-E700 flip phone from 2003.
Pocket-friendly form factor
Smartphones with big screens can be great for streaming or video calls, but also take up more space on your person. Don't get us wrong, something like the 6.9-inch screen on the iPhone 17 Pro Max is no doubt going to look great (especially with the Super Retina XDR display), but some owners may have to reconsider where they're keeping the device when not in use. The same also goes for something like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its 6.9-inch AMOLED screen.
Sure, these are phones built for big screens, but something to remember about devices like the Razr or Z Flip series is that their folding capabilities can be good for those who care about compactness. When closed, the Razr is only 3.47-inches tall, 2.91-inches wide, and 0.62-inches thick. For the Z Flip 8, it's 3.37-inches tall, 2.97-inches wide, and 0.52-inches thick when closed. Compare this to even the iPhone 17 Pro and its 5.91-inch height, 2.83-inch width, and 0.34-inch thickness, and that's already pocket space saved.
If you're the type that's concerned about your everyday carry (EDC) accessories, these dimensions can really help you determine what you can have on you, whereas those with purses or garments with small pockets may also take size into consideration. For what it's worth, Apple is diligently working on an iPhone Fold that will eventually bring them into this arena, but those who have dimensions on the mind still have some current options.
More hands-free controls
Something cool about foldable phones is that companies can take advantage of the design factor to whip up really creative uses for today's tech. One area where foldables have a cool trick up their sleeve is how they can take advantage of a device's camera systems. In fact, taking selfies is one of the features users say is the best part of owning a foldable phone, but there's also a bit more to it than just taking a nice photo of yourself.
Going back to the Galaxy Z Flip 8 for a moment, users can utilize the device's folding design by having the device act as its own tripod. Just fold the device into an " L" shape, and it can be set in a number of places while you're still able to preview your shot. The foldable phone also includes FlexCam tech for transforming the device into a pocket camcorder of sorts. Motorola is also getting in on the camera fun, as the Motorola Razr 70 also includes a Flex View to take advantage of the device's foldability.
It's not just about taking photos and videos, as other media could have an advantage thanks to a device's folding design. For example, No hand mode on the Motorola Razr allows users to set the device down at an angle to make video calls easier, whereas Samsung touts its foldable phones can make viewing or reading certain content easier. It's a small perk, but a cool perk, nonetheless.
Secondary screens double the fun
One of the stronger arguments for foldables is the fact they often come with secondary screens that provide their own additional features and goodies. Secondary displays can help bring about exclusive features on foldables (alongside the ones mentioned above), and both Motorola and Samsung take advantage of these screens in rather clever ways. Much like how a Lock screen can provide users with quick access to certain features, the secondary displays on these devices can offer similar perks while also providing additional use cases.
Looking at the Galaxy Z Flip 8 again, Samsung refers to its secondary front display as the Flex Window, and with it, users can gain quick access to their App Tray or even quickly navigate to certain settings. However, the Flex Window can also help users open their phone less often, as they can also access real-time information thanks to its Now bar and Now brief features. With Now brief, users can get information on the weather or upcoming events, whereas the Now bar can provide live notifications.
Motorola also put in the work when it comes to devices like the Motorola Razr Ultra, as users can send messages directly from the front display (while using a full-screen keyboard, no less), but the cover screen can also be used to access a handy Spotify widget that doubles as an album selector with playback controls. Users can even spend their time doomscrolling social media from the cover screen, if they wanted to.
A different experience
Smartphone technology always continues to move forward, but not necessarily at a groundbreaking rate. Sure, when the first iPhone was unveiled in 2007, it was groundbreaking. However, almost 20 years later, the iPhone still relies on a slab design, as do a good majority of smartphones available on the market. What can make Motorola and Samsung foldables so appealing is the fact that they offer something different.
Though some could argue that a foldable phone is taking two steps forward, one step backwards (we did just cover their nostalgia factor, after all), the fact remains that a foldable phone at least attempts to offer something outside of a typical slab design. Sure, they may not be for everybody, but the companies offering something beyond the norm can help pave the way for further developments, and flipping open something like the Motorola Razr can be a nice feeling.
Of course, Motorola and Samsung are not the only companies looking to shake things up. Interestingly, Commodore (yes, the retro video game company) makes a minimalist phone that Gen Z is going to love, whereas something like the Nothing Phone (3) features a secondary screen of glowing dots that can announce notifications or be used for simple games. Motorola and Samsung's offerings may not be entirely new in design, but do offer something different in a tech world filled with rectangular boxes. For those looking for different, a foldable may be the way to go.