5 Perks Of Switching To A Motorola Or Samsung Flip Phone

The early 2000s called and they want their tech designs back. Thanks to the development of display panels capable of bending and folding, smartphone manufacturers are looking to the past to influence the designs of modern devices, and the results can be quite surprising. Folding displays are one of the reasons companies like Motorola and Samsung are developing modern flip phones that come packed with their own set of perks — and considering the brands behind these phones, this shouldn't be too surprising.

While we've explored whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is better than the Motorola Razr+, users should know that the new phones developed by these companies involve a little more than just being something that looks cool when you flip it open. These perks can range from simple things like offering users nostalgic vibes, but there's also their compact size, secondary displays, and even clever ways to use the devices hands-free. It's fascinating what over 20 years of tech evolution can bring.

Though the tech behind these devices is evolving quickly, it's worth mentioning that there can be some disadvantages as well. They can most certainly be an interesting piece of tech, but there's still some things you'll need to stop doing if you have a foldable phone. However, if you've found yourself yearning for the old days of the original Razr, yet still want to take advantage of today's modern amenities, Samsung and Motorola may have just what you're looking for.