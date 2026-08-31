10 Mini Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Family Trip
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Family trips require a lot of preparation, including deciding which gadgets you'll bring. Whether you're planning to visit an amusement park for the fun rides, a state park for the outdoor activities, or any other location for relaxation and to unwind, the devices that you pack should be useful, compact, and reliable.
For this roundup, we've identified 10 mini gadgets perfect for your next family trip. The list includes portable fans to cool you down when you're under the sun, Bluetooth trackers to help find items you might misplace along the way, and products that will help you deal with insect bites. All of them are portable, so they won't be a hassle to carry around while you're enjoying the day with your loved ones.
The gadgets in this article are also all available on Amazon, helping ensure they're available to most shoppers. They've all received a solid score after at least 1,000 customer ratings, as well as a favorable review from a trustworthy website or channel, to prove that they belong in this list.
JisuLife Pro 1S handheld fan
Handheld fans are among the useful gadgets that are a huge help during heat waves, so they're a necessity if you'll mostly be under the sun for your next family trip. The JisuLife Pro 1S, available on Amazon for $69.99, will be able to cool down not only you and your family with its runtime of up to 40 hours on a single charge. The gadget offers speed settings of up to 100, but according to The Telegraph, choosing 10 is already enough for "a satisfying breeze." The fan only measures 6.3 inches by 2.4 inches by 2.4 inches and weighs just below 10 ounces, but it's very powerful for its size, according to the retailer's customers, who have given the handheld fan an average score of 4.5 stars after more than 4,400 ratings.
Amazon's shoppers said that this JisuLife handheld fan works great at battling heat and humidity, and The Telegraph said that it features robust construction for durability that feels like it will stay operational for several years. The gadget also has a digital display that will show its speed setting and remaining charge, with USB-C charging that can replenish its battery from zero to 100% in two to three hours.
Tedajo Y7 waist fan
If you're looking for wearable cooling devices because you want to keep your hands free for carrying the kids or engaging in activities, the Tedajo Y7 waist fan could be what you need. With a dual-clip design, you can attach it to your belt or to your shirt, or use it with the included lanyard to hang around your neck. The gadget has six speed settings, and CNN's Underscored said that the first one is enough while you're indoors. The review added that the waist fan is easy to use because it only has one button to turn it on and change speed settings, so the device won't add much to your mental load during your family trip.
This Tedajo waist fan sells for $19.96 on Amazon, where it has accumulated more than 1,600 buyer ratings and an average score of 4.1 stars. The gadget is rated to last up to 40 hours on a single charge, but during real-world usage with higher speed settings, the retailer's customers said it runs for up to eight to nine hours. That's still pretty impressive, especially considering that the waist fan only weighs about 0.4 lbs. and measures just 4.5 inches by three inches by three inches.
INIU P62 power bank
The INIU P62 is a power bank that sells on Amazon for $50.99, and it's very portable at 4.3 inches by 2.7 inches by 1.1 inches. Even at such a small size, though, its capacity of 20,000 milliampere-hours allows it to fully charge a smartphone three times, or three smartphones once. According to MacWorld, the INIU P62 even has enough juice to get the battery of an Apple MacBook near a full charge. This capacity will be helpful during a family trip to prevent your devices from shutting down until you gain access to a wall outlet for normal charging.
Amazon shoppers have left nearly 4,900 ratings for this INIU power bank, giving it an average score of 4.3 stars and citing its built-in USB-C charging cord as among their favorite features. The cord doubles as a lanyard cable for carrying the gadget, which customers said reduces the number of cords that you need to bring with you while also giving you convenient access to the power bank when you need it. As noted above, the device can charge up to three devices at the same time with its two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and its screen will show you its remaining battery level so that you can pace your charging over the course of the day.
Liene Pearl K100 photo printer
You're probably going to take photos using your phone while on a family trip. If you want to print them out but can't wait to get home to do it, you can get the job done right away with a gadget like the Liene Pearl K100 photo printer. Listed on Amazon for $139.99 (including 50 sheets of adhesive picture paper), the K100 has an average buyer score of 4.5 stars after almost 1,900 ratings, with the retailer's shoppers giving positive feedback on the ease of using this photo printer. It works with both iOS and Android devices, and since the ink is in the paper itself, you don't have to worry about any messy spills ruining other items in your bag.
Fstoppers described this Liene photo printer as a solid alternative to instant cameras since it's more compact at just 4.9 inches by 3.4 inches by one inch. The review also highlighted that you can peel off the back of the two-inch-by-three-inch pictures to expose adhesive so you can stick them wherever you like. Fstoppers liked the Liene app, too, citing solid features like the ability to add filters and create borders, which Amazon's customers also mentioned as helping to create a fun experience. The gadget is capable of printing 30 photos on a full battery, and it recharges through its USB-C port.
DJI Osmo Nano wearable camera
If you want to take videos of your family trip, you're going to want a camera that can record in high resolution, with a compact design so that it won't be too difficult to carry around. The DJI Osmo Nano fits these criteria to a T, as it can record footage at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, and without its dock, it only measures 2.3 inches by 1.2 inches by 1.1 inches and weighs just 52 grams (1.83 ounces). The gadget has magnetic mounts, allowing you to use a variety of accessories so you can capture POV videos hands-free. Shoppers on Amazon, where you can buy the device starting at $389 for the 64-gigabyte model, said that they're impressed by the quality of the videos that it takes considering its size, and that its stabilization technology works wonders in keeping your footage steady while you're walking or running. These are part of why the DJI Osmo Nano has an average score of 4.4 stars on the retailer's website after almost 2,200 ratings.
Digital Camera World's review of this DJI camera also highlighted its video quality and stabilization systems, which it said help this device challenge the performance of top action cameras, along with its reasonable price point. Testing also showed that the camera charge lasts about as long as its manufacturer-rated battery life of 60 minutes to 90 minutes, but with its dock, it can last up to 200 minutes.
Life360 Tile Essentials Bluetooth trackers
With everything that's happening while you're on a family trip, it's very easy to lose your things. To be able to track them down, you can equip them with Bluetooth trackers from the Life360 Tile Essentials package. For $74.99, you'll get two of the Tile Mate trackers, a Tile Slim tracker, and a Tile Sticker tracker, all of which received recommendations from SafeWise for their seamless setup. Once you've created an account, you can use the Tile app or the Life360 app to check the last known location of your trackers, and if they're within Bluetooth range, you can make them play a sound so that it's easier to find them.
Amazon's customers have given the Life360 Tile Essentials bundle an average score of 4.4 stars after almost 2,700 ratings. The shoppers echoed that the gadgets are simple to set up, and said that they're worth it if you're prone to misplacing your items. If you've ever experienced the trouble of dropping your keys somewhere in a theme park, equipping them with a Tile tracker can greatly reduce your stress.
According to SafeWise's testing, the chimes of the Tile Mate and Tile Slim can be heard from up to about 50 yards away despite ambient noise, and their location is still detected when they're 100 yards away. The app, however, stopped detecting the Tile Sticker at around 30 yards. This should give you an idea of which Tiles you should attach to various items you want to track.
Yoto Mini audio player
If you're heading to a place that requires a long drive, you'll need to prepare something that will keep the young ones entertained. For parents who want to reduce the screen time of their children due to studies on the harmful effects of giving smartphones to kids, you should check out the Yoto Mini. For $79.99 on Amazon, you'll get an audio player with no touchscreen, a pair of knobs for adjusting the volume and changing tracks, and a pixel display that shows images embedded in audio files. You'll be able to download these files to the gadget either through NFC-equipped cards that you can buy or create yourself, or through the Yoto app, where you'll find free content like songs, stories, white noise, and more. You can also use the device as a Bluetooth speaker or connect headphones for private listening.
The Yoto Mini measures just 2.8 inches by 2.8 inches by 2.1 inches, making it compact enough for the small hands of children, according to Amazon's shoppers. They've given this gadget an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 2,300 ratings, with many customers saying they appreciate how it catches the attention of kids without relying on a display. Apple Insider's review, meanwhile, focused on the versatility of the audio player, as it can cater to varied interests among different children because of the wide range of content that's available. With a battery life of 14 hours, the Yoto Mini will help ensure that your child never gets bored.
Beurer BR60 insect bite healer
Spending time outdoors means exposing your family to the risk of insect bites. You'll be prepared to deal with them if you have the Beurer BR60, an insect sting and bite healer with an average score of 4.2 stars on Amazon following almost 5,200 ratings from shoppers. The $22.99 gadget uses heated plates to relieve itching and swelling from insect bites, and according to both the retailer's customers and The Independent, it really works. The device is easy to use, as you just need to select between the six-second application for regular skin and the three-second application for sensitive skin. Shoppers said that you might feel a bit of discomfort from the heat, but afterwards, the effects of the insect bite will be gone, without leaving any smell or stickiness that you get from creams and other alternatives.
The Independent also said in its review that since this Beurer insect bite healer doesn't use chemicals, it's safer for children and pregnant women than some other options. The review also mentioned its portability, making it an excellent travel companion, with measurements of only four inches by 1.5 inches by 0.75 of an inch. The gadget can last up to 300 uses per pair of AAA batteries, which should be more than enough to last the entire family trip.
Thermacell Fuel-ZoneGuard Extreme mosquito repeller
If your family trip will be mostly confined to a single area, such as a park's picnic table or a campsite, the Thermacell Fuel-ZoneGuard Extreme can create a 15-foot zone that's mosquito-free. The gadget accomplishes this task without any sprays or harsh odors, so it's safe for children and pets. It instead uses a fuel cartridge, which lasts 12 hours, to heat repellent mats, which themselves last about four hours until they need to be replaced. The package sells for $23.88 on Amazon and includes the mosquito repeller device, a fuel cartridge, and three repellent mats for 12 hours of protection, and the retailer's shoppers recommended buying more cartridges and mats right away so that you can keep using the gadget for an extended period of time. The gadget has almost 19,300 ratings on the website, with an average score of 4.4 stars.
A review of this Thermacell mosquito repeller by Outdoor Experiences demonstrated how easy it is to install the fuel cartridge and repellent mats, and noted that you'll know that it's time to replace the mats once they've turned from blue to mostly white. As the device doesn't use any batteries, and because it has a rugged and durable exterior, you'll be able to take the Thermacell wherever you go with your family.
Vantamo personal alarm
When you go on a family trip, you need to be prepared for anything, including watching out for personal safety. For some extra peace of mind, you could equip everyone in your family with the Vantamo personal alarm, a sleek minimalist gadget that you can buy for $29.99 on Amazon. With an average score of 4.6 stars on the retailer's website after almost 5,800 ratings, it's primarily designed for women, but anybody can use the device to deter potential attackers and call for help when in danger. Pulling out its top part activates a strobe light and a 130-decibel alarm, which is like a jet taking off or a jackhammer. WTI recommended attaching it to your keys or bag, keeping it in your pocket, or placing it anywhere else that's easily accessible, as you never know when you might need it.
Amazon customers said that this Vantamo personal alarm provides an extra layer of protection for you and your family members — there's no telling what may happen on your family trip, even in public spaces. The rechargeable gadget also has a low-battery indicator so that you're sure it will work when necessary, and shoppers have pointed out that many other similar gadgets don't have this feature.
How we chose these mini gadgets for your next family trip
All of the gadgets in this roundup may be purchased on Amazon, where they have at least 1,000 ratings and an average score of at least 4.1 stars out of five from customers on the platform. They all also have compact designs, with none of their length, width, or depth measurements exceeding eight inches, allowing them to easily slide into just about any bag. Some of them will even fit in your pocket with no problem.
To support our selections of these mini gadgets perfect for your next family trip, we've combined insights from shoppers and from professional reviewers. We aimed to explain how you and your family will benefit from these devices, and why you might want to consider buying them for your next adventure.