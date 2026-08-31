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Family trips require a lot of preparation, including deciding which gadgets you'll bring. Whether you're planning to visit an amusement park for the fun rides, a state park for the outdoor activities, or any other location for relaxation and to unwind, the devices that you pack should be useful, compact, and reliable.

For this roundup, we've identified 10 mini gadgets perfect for your next family trip. The list includes portable fans to cool you down when you're under the sun, Bluetooth trackers to help find items you might misplace along the way, and products that will help you deal with insect bites. All of them are portable, so they won't be a hassle to carry around while you're enjoying the day with your loved ones.

The gadgets in this article are also all available on Amazon, helping ensure they're available to most shoppers. They've all received a solid score after at least 1,000 customer ratings, as well as a favorable review from a trustworthy website or channel, to prove that they belong in this list.