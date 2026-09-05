5 Minimalist Android Phones Actually Worth Buying In 2026
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Modern smartphones are essentially mini computers, capable of doing a wide range of useful and fun tasks, including planning our days, writing documents, watching movies and TV shows, and even playing AAA video games. However, they have also become a major source of distraction thanks to endless social media and video feeds, with many wasting time due to doomscrolling. Instead of getting a dumb phone, which often doesn't have any of the useful parts of a smartphone, to combat this, there surely has to be a middle ground. That's where minimalist phones come in.
Minimalist phones remove most, if not all, of the distracting elements of a smartphone. They can get you through your day-to-day needs, whether it's banking, communication, or even entertainment, without trying to hold your attention captive. Some smartphones offer enough friction that they become minimalist since they're effectively only good for using in short bursts. You will likely find yourself only using the most essential apps despite it being a fully featured smartphone.
Many of the minimalist phones on this list run a custom version of Android. This is thanks to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which is maintained by Google. Its code is publicly available to manufacturers so they can build custom operating systems for their Android devices. If you want to stick to Android phones but tone down your usage, there are several phones that will serve you well.
1. Minimal Phone
The Minimal Phone, which was a successful crowdfunded project with $757,547 funded by 1,939 backers, had a goal to be the first e-ink QWERTY phone to help you scroll less and live more. The Minimal Phone runs Android 14 and comes with basic apps for email, messages, calls, maps, and music built in. There's no bloatware that you need to waste time removing, but unlike other minimalist phones by design, the Minimal Phone offers the Google Play Store. You can install any app you need, whether it's Chrome, WhatsApp, YouTube, Spotify, or your banking app. The Minimal Phone started shipping in 2025 for $449.
If you're worried that giving you the full gamut of Android apps to install on your phone could lead to more distractions, don't worry. The black-and-white 4.3-inch e-ink display makes you less prone to doomscrolling due to the lack of vibrant, high-contrast colors of OLED and AMOLED screens that fuel dopamine hits. Furthermore, its slow refresh rate, coupled with the need to hit a button on the side of the phone to refresh the display after prolonged scrolling, means there's friction when using the device for extended periods of time.
If you're interested in this option, keep in mind that there's currently a Kickstarter campaign for the Minimal Phone 2. Due to ship in December 2026, it will be smaller, have an OLED display, and have apps built to foster intentional use than doomscrolling. As of the end of August, it has over $1.5 million pledged, showing there's more demand for the Minimal Phone.
2. Mudita Kompakt
The Mudita Kompakt is another minimalist phone with a 4.3-inch e-ink display similar to the Minimal Phone, but there's no Google Play Store. The Mudita Kompakt has a clean and custom operating system called MuditaOS K. It runs a deGoogled operating system, meaning it has no Google apps, background tracking, and doesn't collect your data. This is why this device is the best choice for those seeking a little privacy. It offers a set of apps developed primarily for its minimalist experience and e-ink display. You can, however, sideload third-party apps you need, but whether or not they work as intended is something you have to find out. You can get the Mudita Kompakt for $379 on Amazon.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6761V with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It's one of the few Android phones with a microSD card slot, meaning that internal storage is expandable if it seems low. It also has a 3,300 mAh battery that Mudita claims can last up to six days on a single charge, an 8MP camera that you can use to snap documents to view on the e-ink display, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. As for more privacy options, the Mudita Kompakt has a dedicated offline button that disables hardware features that can keep you glued to your phone when you're intentionally trying to use it less. It disables the microphone, GSM modem, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and camera.
3. Light Phone III
The Light Phone III was released in March 2025, but it is only available to order in batches to keep production under control. As of August 2026, the next batch of phones is set to start shipping in November. But it might be worth the wait if you're looking for a minimalist Android phone without an e-ink display. Instead, it has a 3.92-inch AMOLED display, meaning you don't have to deal with the low refresh rates and shadowing problems of e-ink displays. Even though the Light Phone III's matte display is an AMOLED, it is black-and-white for a minimalist touch. At $899, it's in the range of a premium flagship phone like the Samsung Galaxy S26.
The Light Phone III runs a custom version of Android called LightOS. It has a customizable menu where you can add all the built-in apps you need, such as a phone, alarm, calendar, directions, and music built in. You can sideload apps, but it seems like quite a complicated process. However, the manufacturer has provided open-source tools for the community to build apps for it. The Light Phone III's other specs include a Qualcomm SM 4450 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Sadly, there's no microSD card slot. It also has a 12MP camera and a 3.5mm audio jack, although you can blast a decent amount of music with its built-in stereo speakers.
4. F1 Horizon Bluebird
Flip phones are having a bit of a comeback thanks to Gen Z looking for ways to stay off their phones without cutting all communication with loved ones. If you're hankering for the days of pocket-sized phones with tactile feedback from a keyboard, then you should look into the F1 Horizon Bluebird. This flip phone costs $279 and runs a custom version of Android called BasicOS, which looks like an extremely debloated version of Android 8.1. Beyond calling and sending SMS messages, the F1 Horizon Bluebird also has a weather app, map, voice recorder, and offline music player — you can load music into its 16GB of storage using a USB-C cable.
At its core, the F1 Horizon Bluebird is deGoogled, but it does come with one Google app called Waze. When it comes to planning road trips, Waze is better than Google Maps. It doesn't work well with the keypad, but thankfully, the flip phone also has a touch screen. As for connectivity, the phone features Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi, and hotspot capabilities. However, it doesn't have a web browser, social media apps, app stores, or video capabilities, which are some of the biggest distractions and addictive apps on a smartphone. In fact, its Wi-Fi capabilities are just for transferring data rather than browsing.
5. Jelly Star
The Jelly Star is not a minimalist phone in the strictest sense, but it can be since some of its features offer enough friction that you wouldn't want to use it all the time. That's stretching the definition a little, but this phone can work if you don't want to get swept up by addictive apps, even though it's a fully featured smartphone running Android 13 — it's a minimalist phone by accident rather than design. What can make you want to use the Jelly Star less is its size, as it only has a 3-inch screen that's roughly the size of a credit card. You cannot comfortably use it to doomscroll for hours or spend a long time typing on it since the tiny on-screen keyboard leads to a lot of typos.
It's packing a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM, which offers decent gaming performance on medium settings. But, again, the small screen can actually deter you from gaming on it since the UI elements will be tightly packed on the screen. It also comes with 256GB of internal storage space (expandable with a microSD card), which is great for storing high-fidelity audio to listen to using wired headphones that you can plug into its 3.5mm audio jack. On the side, it has a button that can be programmable to perform various functions on the phone.
How we picked these minimalist Android phones
We had to differentiate between a minimalist phone and a dumb phone. While dumb phones offer a much better distraction-free experience, the demands of modern life often make them impractical. You often still need to use some regular apps, or variations of them, during daily life, whether it's for navigation or being productive. So for this list, we stuck to Android phones that still offer a functional smartphone experience, while offering measures to help you avoid smartphone addictions. That means many have been stripped down to the essential tools, feature an e-ink display, or don't work well during long usage sessions. We looked at customer reviews online to ensure our recommendations offer a positive user experience.