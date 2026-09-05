5 Sam's Club Wearable Gadgets You Should Buy (And 3 You Can Skip)

There are always new Sam's Club electronics to look out for, as the retailer offers a constantly refreshed catalog of products that include a wide range of wearable devices. Most of the gadgets sold by the retailer are well-reviewed, and you might even consider some of them to be must-buys. Unfortunately, there are also a few that turn out to be disappointing for customers.

For this roundup, we've identified five Sam's Club wearable gadgets you should buy, including a smart ring that monitors your health data and a couple of Samsung devices. However, we've also found three that you should skip, including wireless earbuds that fall short in joining the list of essential gadgets for PlayStation 5 owners, along with the highly anticipated revival of a brand of fitness trackers.

Our selections are based on the average buyer score of these products on the retailer's website, each with at least 30 reviews from shoppers to ensure the ratings are legitimate. We also considered insights from professional websites to support our recommendations on whether to buy or skip these devices.