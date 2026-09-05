5 Sam's Club Wearable Gadgets You Should Buy (And 3 You Can Skip)
There are always new Sam's Club electronics to look out for, as the retailer offers a constantly refreshed catalog of products that include a wide range of wearable devices. Most of the gadgets sold by the retailer are well-reviewed, and you might even consider some of them to be must-buys. Unfortunately, there are also a few that turn out to be disappointing for customers.
For this roundup, we've identified five Sam's Club wearable gadgets you should buy, including a smart ring that monitors your health data and a couple of Samsung devices. However, we've also found three that you should skip, including wireless earbuds that fall short in joining the list of essential gadgets for PlayStation 5 owners, along with the highly anticipated revival of a brand of fitness trackers.
Our selections are based on the average buyer score of these products on the retailer's website, each with at least 30 reviews from shoppers to ensure the ratings are legitimate. We also considered insights from professional websites to support our recommendations on whether to buy or skip these devices.
Buy: Oura Ring 5 smart ring
As smart rings grow in popularity as an alternative to smartwatches for fitness tracking, the Oura Ring 5 is winning over Sam's Club customers with a near-perfect average score of 4.9 stars (out of five) after more than 100 ratings. For a starting price of $399, you'll get a wearable device that's capable of monitoring more than 50 health metrics, including sleep, activity, and stress. To maximize the data gathering, the smart ring is comfortable to wear all day, according to Sam's Club shoppers, partly due to its 40% smaller size compared to its predecessor.
Among the things you need to know before buying an Oura Ring 5 is that the wearable gadget itself is only half the story when it comes to cost. That's because you'll have to pay for a subscription, which costs $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year after a free first month, to unlock all of its features. It's all worth it, though, according to Tech Advisor, which said in its review that the wearable device is supported by one of the best companion apps for a smart ring. The Oura app not only collects your health information, but it also presents the data in an engaging manner. Sam's Club customers added that they get personalized and actionable insights from the app, which further increases the value that you'll get from a paid subscription.
Buy: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 (44mm) smartwatch
If you prefer a wearable device with a screen, the 44-millimeter model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 is available for $389.99 at Sam's Club. Like the Oura Ring, this gadget also has an impressive score on Sam's Club, securing an average rating of 4.8 stars after feedback from more than 700 customers. Trusted Reviews recommended this larger size of the smartwatch over the 40-millimeter model for longer battery life, while praising its slim and clean design and its bright and colorful AMOLED screen. In addition to the comprehensive fitness data that it collects in the Samsung Health app, the Galaxy Watch 9 makes things easier by showing notifications from your phone so you won't have to take it out of your pocket every time, as noted by Sam's Club shoppers. They added that you won't mind wearing the smartwatch for long hours, and you can easily switch bands for different occasions.
According to Trusted Reviews, there's a significant performance boost in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 over its predecessor, and this was also noticed by Sam's Club customers. This is due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, which enables faster menu navigation and quick-loading apps. This also makes the wearable gadget a fantastic way to access Google Gemini since it recognizes voice prompts and processes them instantly, encouraging more use of the AI assistant.
Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro wireless earbuds
Buy: Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 42mm) smartwatch
This list also caters to those in the Apple ecosystem with the Apple Watch Series 11. The GPS, 42-millimeter model of the smartwatch is available for $389 on the Sam's Club website, where it has an average score of 4.6 stars after more than 100 ratings. According to PCMag, the wearable gadget is the same as the Apple Watch Series 10 in many ways, such as its display and sensors, but the more durable screen with extra scratch resistance is helpful for those who are always on the move. The smartwatch rolls out with watchOS 26, which has new features such as FDA-approved hypertension monitoring and updates to exercise and sleep tracking.
Our review of the Apple Watch Series 11 highlights its longer battery life compared to its predecessor, up from 18 hours to 24 hours on a single charge, and that the latest model is an obvious upgrade if you're coming from several models back. Sam's Club customers who switched to this smartwatch from the likes of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple Watch SE 1 said that the difference is astonishing, particularly with the updated fitness tracking features.
Buy: Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones
For wireless headphones that you can trust when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, you can check out the Bose QuietComfort. They have an average score of 4.6 stars following more than 1,600 ratings, with the wireless headphones available on the Sam's Club website for $329. True to their name, the world becomes quiet when you put them on because of their outstanding ANC, according to the retailer's shoppers, who said that they're great at blocking environmental sound while you're in a bustling coffee shop or during your daily commute. The headphones also offer up to 24 hours of battery life so they can accompany you through your whole day, but if you ever forget to recharge, you can also use them with an audio cable.
The Bose QuietComfort, as you can also guess from their name, are very comfortable to wear, according to Popular Mechanics, who said that the cushioned faux leather ensures no irritation on your ears. The review also highlighted the strong audio quality, which you can further adjust to your preferences using the Bose app, along with the low-profile design with a total of four buttons across the two cans and a single on-off toggle switch.
Skip: Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds
The Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds, which are available on the Sam's Club website for $139, are designed to be comfortably worn by side sleepers because of their soft material and even distribution of pressure. They're supposed to make your nights more restful with a combination of passive noise reduction and calming sounds that you can play through the Soundcore app, and they're rated to last through the night with a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. Unfortunately, they've only been good enough to score 3.6 stars following more than 100 ratings.
According to Tom's Guide, these Soundcore wireless earbuds were only comfortable to wear for a few hours, but the review mostly focused on the ineffectiveness of their features to actually help you sleep. They don't have active noise cancellation, and their passive noise reduction isn't enough to prevent disturbances. The review also noted that the white noise and environmental sounds that you can access on the Soundcore app aren't helpful due to their low quality. Sam's Club customers agree with this, saying that even if you play them, you can still hear what's going on around you, like a snoring partner.
Skip: Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
With the popularity of the Sony WF-1000XM6 and the PlayStation 5, most people would expect the Sony PlayStation Pulse Explore to be a top-notch gadget. Sold on Sam's Club for $199, these wireless earbuds certainly look like they're designed for the video game console with their matching aesthetic, including the PlayStation logo on their facade and their sliding charging case. Sony claims "extraordinary lifelike sound at home" with these wireless earbuds, but it appears that the earbuds fall short of this promise, scoring just 3.5 stars on the retailer's website after almost 40 ratings.
Many Sam's Club customers said that these PlayStation wireless earbuds are very uncomfortable, though there's a chance that they're wearing the device wrong. Specifically, according to SoundGuys, the unique shape means people may wear them upside-down. Twisting them into your ears so that the PlayStation logo is upright supposedly creates a snug fit.
The complaints against the PlayStation Pulse Explore go beyond their comfort, though, as some shoppers said that the wireless earbuds have subpar audio quality, and that their rated battery life of five hours on a single charge and up to 10 hours with their charging case is too short for a gadget at this price. Customers also reported random disconnections, which SoundGuys also experienced during testing.
Skip: Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker
Despite the fact that there simply is no need for a Fitbit anymore for many people, there was some excitement around the launch of the Google Fitbit Air this year in something of a reboot of the iconic fitness brand. The activity tracker, which is designed without a screen but packed with a suite of sensors, is available on Sam's Club for $99. However, the wearable gadget only has an average score of 3.4 stars on the platform after almost 40 ratings, despite claims that it will help you reach your fitness and wellness goals through the Google Health app.
The issues with the Google Fitbit Air start with data errors. While TechRadar said that its heart rate monitoring is accurate, Sam's Club shoppers said that it's not so reliable as a step counter. Some customers also said that the Google Health app presented gathered data in such a way that's not helpful and doesn't provide much motivation.
Among the things you need to know before buying a Google Fitbit Air is that not all of its features are free. You need to pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year to go beyond its basic fitness-tracking capabilities and access the Google Health Coach. But again, according to both Sam's Club customers and TechRadar, the Google Health app is too cluttered, making it hard to find specific metrics.
How we chose these wearable gadgets on Sam's Club
The wearable gadgets that we've featured in this roundup are all available on the Sam's Club website, but purchasing some of them requires you to have an active membership with the retailer. Beyond that basic availability requirement, we leaned heavily on the quality of each item to determine which ones are worth buying and which ones you'd be better off skipping.
In particular, the devices we recommend as buys have received an average score of at least 4.6 out of five stars on the Sam's Club website, based on actual customer ratings. On the other hand, those gadgets we recommend skipping have received 3.6 stars or below. Each item on this list — buy or skip — has at least 30 ratings from the retailer's customers, and we've combined that customer feedback with reviews from trustworthy websites to explain our selections.