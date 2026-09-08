5 Of The Thinnest Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Backpack
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Whether you're trying to survive traveling between your office and home or simply find you have a long journey ahead of you, your backpack may be a lifeline between you and your productivity. Space can often be an issue when considering what to pack, but fortunately there are plenty of tiny gadgets that can be surprisingly powerful. For those that keep portability in mind or are always interested in everyday carry items (EDC), you may want to check out these thin gadgets suitable for your bag.
Looking at a range of devices that can keep your electronics charged, your files stored, or even your necessities fully tracked, each of these items maintain a slim form factor that can be suitable for carrying when you're on the move. Going by what actual customers have to say about these items, each of these devices have something to offer besides a thin design. We also did our best to look for items that pair well with different operating systems and electronics, when applicable.
Though we mention when items offer different purchasing options, be aware that many also offer different colors, if aesthetics is a concern when choosing a device. If you have EDC items on your mind, it may also be worth taking a look at some sleek minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket, as you can never truly judge a device just by its size. If you're the type looking to squeeze one more gadget into your pack, the options below may even just save you a little more space.
INIU Compact Power Bank
With a thickness of 0.7-inches, something notable about the Amazon's Choice INIU Compact Power Bank is that it promises to be TSA-compliant and ready for airline travel. Along with users getting access to 45W fast-charging that promises to charge a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to 75% in 30 minutes, this 10,000mAh battery also includes a nylon-braided USB-C lanyard that offers charging capabilities alongside portability options. This power bank also includes a charging stand and built-in flashlight.
Available in an assortment of colors, INIU touts the device was built for being stored within pockets or bags. Compatible with a variety of devices that charge via USB (the charger itself has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port), this charging bank also includes 18-Layer SmartProtect features that can help manage things such as voltage, current, and heat. Just remember that the TSA will likely still expect you to keep this item in your carry-on bag.
We've taken a look at one battery pack from INIU for being a compact battery more powerful than one would think, but customers on Amazon also give this one a 4.5-star rating with over 24,780 reviews. Appreciating this power bank for its charging speeds and portable size, customers also award points for its reliability. Be that as it may, some do report that the battery itself may not hold a charge as long as one would expect. Nonetheless, the multiple color options and small size may make this a fun one to consider.
Maxone 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive
Given the rising cost of components these days, some may want to consider the Maxone 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive simply for the price. Though we've gone with the 500GB model for this list, know that 160GB, 320GB, and 1TB sizes are also available with costs to match. Coming in at just 0.4-inches thick, this drive also includes an all-aluminum design alongside compatibility with a wide-array of devices and formats.
Offering support for both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 technologies, Maxone has also included a 19-inch USB 3.0 cable that promises plug and play compatibility. However, this drive still offers 625 MBps read and media speeds alongside a 5GBps data transfer rate. Though there's wide support for devices, it's worth mentioning the company strongly recommends going with a 250GB capacity or greater if you plan on using the drive with an Xbox or PlayStation.
This Amazon's Choice item ranks at No. 4 on the retailers list of Best-Selling External Hard Drives, and it also holds a 4.4-star rating among customers after over 59,900 reviews. Though some may question if hard drives are still worth buying in 2026, users do appreciate this one for its storage options and easy connectivity. Finding it offers fast speeds, some do state that the device itself can be somewhat fragile. Be that as it may, this one is worth taking a look for the number of storage options it offers.
Life360 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker
If you're not familiar, Life360 focuses on location sharing, offering gadgets that can locate certain devices, pets, or even members of your family. Taking on the shape of a credit card and intended for a variety of locations, Life360 boasts that its Life 360 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker at 0.1-inch thick is the company's thinnest tracker. However, it's not just about the device's size, as this one also includes its fair share of features and capabilities.
Including support for both iOS and Android, this device is meant to track a variety of different objects, including items such as luggage and passports, though users will need to use an accompanying app for item location. Nonetheless, something interesting about the Life360 Tile is that it includes a button that allows users to track down a phone even if it's silenced. For an additional security measure, there's also an SOS alert that can notify others in case of an emergency.
For what it's worth, we found this device to be good for making international travel with your phone easier, though customers rate this Amazon's Choice item 4.4-stars with over 8,500 reviews. Users appreciate the Tile Slim for its finding and searching capabilities while also complimenting how well it works with wallets and bags. Though points are given for the device's functionality, some do complain about its battery life and that it's not replaceable. However, Life360 promises the device will work for 3 years.
Trebleet Ultra Thin 65W USB-C Charger
Measuring just 0.55-inches thick, the company claims that the Trebleet Ultra Thin 65W USB-C Charger is the thinnest 65W fast-charger "so far." Over at Amazon, users give this one a 4.4-star rating with over 330 reviews. This wall charger includes both a 12W USB-A and 45W USB-C ports. Be aware that an E-Mark USB-C cable is necessary to reach 65W charging speeds. This charger also keeps its compact size by sitting flush with the wall, something that Trebleet states can make it suitable for virtually any outlet.
Along with a compact design and modern charging speeds, this Trebleet charger also supports compatibility with a wide-array of devices from popular brands, including the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhones, Google Chromebooks, iPhones, the Nintendo Switch, and more. It also includes a Smart Temperature Control that reduces the output power whenever the temperature of the device reaches 149 degrees Fahrenheit. The company also promises 24-hour customer support.
Looking at what customers have to say about this Amazon's Choice item, several compliment the slim profile of the charger while also giving it high marks for its portability. Though users appreciate the device's charging speeds, many also point out the device can have issues with heat, especially when utilizing the 65W charging. Considering this one takes a special cable to reach 65W speeds, users may also want to consider if they're using the right USB-C charger for their phone.
Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad
Last on our list is the Amazon's Choice Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad that has a thickness of 0.71-inches when folded in on itself. Users may want to check specific software compatibility, but this wireless keyboard touts it's ability to work with a variety of devices, including iOS, Android, and Windows. As an additional perk, this device also includes a free adjustable phone folder, and there's a few more goodies packed into the hardware, as well.
Boasting that it has 120 days of standby time, Samsers also promises up to 48 hours of use off a single 2-hour charge via USB-C (cable included). The device itself contains a standard size keyboard with 0.63-inch keycaps with tactile keystrokes, and there's also additional media controls and function options. For connections, users should be aware that the Amazon page has options for single-device connectivity or three-device connectivity, depending on model, yet both rely on Bluetooth for keeping connections wireless.
On Amazon, users appreciate this device for its compact size (with one user stating it's good for international travel) and portability, likely helping contribute to its 4.3-star rating with over 3,470 reviews. Praising it for its battery life and value, some users did find it to be too small for their hands, whereas some also report connectivity issues. Of course, those interested in a portable keyboard may also want to consider these foldable keyboards perfect for traveling.
Methodology
For this list, our primary focus was looking at devices that feature a thin design. However, this wasn't the only thing we took into consideration, as additional factors such as user reviews also played a heavy role. Items must typically have a 4-star rating or better based on hundreds if not thousands of reviews, though we will also look at what users have to say from around the web, when applicable. We also give bonus points to items that have an Amazon's Choice accolade or any other special considerations.