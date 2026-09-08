5 Of The Thinnest Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Backpack

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Whether you're trying to survive traveling between your office and home or simply find you have a long journey ahead of you, your backpack may be a lifeline between you and your productivity. Space can often be an issue when considering what to pack, but fortunately there are plenty of tiny gadgets that can be surprisingly powerful. For those that keep portability in mind or are always interested in everyday carry items (EDC), you may want to check out these thin gadgets suitable for your bag.

Looking at a range of devices that can keep your electronics charged, your files stored, or even your necessities fully tracked, each of these items maintain a slim form factor that can be suitable for carrying when you're on the move. Going by what actual customers have to say about these items, each of these devices have something to offer besides a thin design. We also did our best to look for items that pair well with different operating systems and electronics, when applicable.

Though we mention when items offer different purchasing options, be aware that many also offer different colors, if aesthetics is a concern when choosing a device. If you have EDC items on your mind, it may also be worth taking a look at some sleek minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket, as you can never truly judge a device just by its size. If you're the type looking to squeeze one more gadget into your pack, the options below may even just save you a little more space.