8 Lesser-Known Alexa Commands For Music Lovers

Many people are familiar with Amazon Alexa and the breadth of commands the virtual assistant can handle, but there are several lesser-known music-related Alexa commands that expand the smart assistant's functionality for media playback. If you're the type of person who always has music playing around the house, these commands can help make your day-to-day interactions with your music library more seamless and more enjoyable, whether you're listening on an older Amazon Echo device or another Alexa-compatible speaker, such as ones made by Sonos.

Alexa can be used with many music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and — of course — Amazon Music. Just keep in mind that, without Amazon Music Unlimited, some of the Alexa voice command features here won't be available to you. If you're not an Amazon Music user, we also suggest assigning your default streaming service in the Alexa app to avoid having to specify it with each command.

You can use Alexa voice commands to control media playback, launch playlists, search for specific songs, and even adjust EQ settings. Additionally, Alexa+ can enhance the quality of your listening sessions by recommending new songs and reminding you of your old favorites, among other things. Since the upgraded Alexa+ is free with an Amazon Prime subscription, you'll be able to use Alexa+ commands if you're a Prime user — otherwise, Alexa+ costs $20 monthly. No matter which version of Alexa you use, though, it's worth earmarking this set of handy yet underutilized commands.