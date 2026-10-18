5 Of The Tiniest Phones Ever Made

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With smartphones trending toward becoming increasingly larger, some may forget or perhaps weren't around for when developing a tiny cellphone was all the rage. We've certainly explored our fair share of weird Android phones people may not have known about, but we also wanted to take a look at some devices throughout history that landed on the tinier side of tech. Though finding many of these cellphones today may be difficult, here are some of the smallest devices ever produced.

In terms of device capabilities, Unihertz makes a phone with a small footprint that still runs the Android operating system, whereas Amazon can also be home to plenty of dubious white-label devices that offer their own functionalities (even if that term may be used loosely). In the past, HP was able to include a full sliding keyboard despite low dimensional specs, while the company Pantech potentially changed the game for how compact a flip phone can be. Manufacturer Zanco also raised funds through a Kickstarter to bring users a device unique to 2017.

Going with devices far smaller than modern flagship offerings from companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung, we also tried to look at device variety, as well. If you're looking for something a little more modern, there are plenty of small phones you can buy in 2026, though don't expect them to hit the same size numbers as the ones found on this list. If you're tired of today's tech constantly trying to go larger, the devices below may help shrink your world view.