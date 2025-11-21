4 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying An iPhone

There's a lot of fun to be had when it's time to get a new iPhone — enjoying the latest hardware developments from one of the top tech companies in the world, taking advantage of the powerful cameras and processor, or exploring the new features you can learn in iOS 26; the list simply goes on. Unboxing a new iPhone can be a good time for sure, but that experience sours quickly if you make one of these mistakes that seemingly everyone does.

Some of the most common pitfalls to avoid when buying an iPhone include choosing the wrong model, going with the wrong storage option, not protecting your new investment properly, and getting the wrong used device. Not all of these are going to completely ruin your purchase, but some mistakes can end up costing you some serious money, especially if you buy used.

Know that there are a couple of things to do after getting a new iPhone, even with the iPhone 17, to really get the biggest bang for your buck. Whether you're switching over from Android, buying your first smartphone, or are simply in the market to upgrade your current device, here are some things to keep in mind so that you don't repeat someone else's mistake.