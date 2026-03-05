MWC 2026 Was All About Chinese Phones, 6G, And Dancing Robots

Mobile World Congress 2026 is about to wrap up in Barcelona. Over the past few days, BGR exhaustively walked through the Fira Gran Via venue to discover all the latest mobile techs, which this year have been represented by Chinese phones, 6G and Wi-Fi 8 promises, and, of course, one too many robots.

From the best of Showstoppers to all the crazy concepts of Lenovo, like a tabletop robot that could be the ultimate personal assistant, the trade show was marked by Honor making its first global announcement event hosted outside of China with the new Honor Magic V models. Besides that, we've seen mobile phones unveiled by Nothing, Huawei, Xiaomi, and even Oukitel, which went from copycats of the latest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices to a mockup of a very tiny smartphone that looks just like a Galaxy S27 series.

Also at the show, Qualcomm committed to the upcoming 6G standard alongside many industry players, as they expect the first appearance of this technology to be available before the end of the decade. Even more optimistic than that, these companies are now promising the next step of Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi 8 standard, to get its first products by the end of this year or early 2027. In other words, these tech players are getting ready for more AI, consistent connectivity, and blazing-fast speeds.