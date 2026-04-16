The Coolest Color You Can Find On Every Major Phone Brand In 2026
Color should be the least important factor when buying a new smartphone. Whether it's an iPhone 17 flavor, the latest Pixel budget phone, or Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, the handset's capabilities are more important than the external paint job. The battery size, the camera features, and the phone's main specs (chip, RAM, and storage) are more important considerations when choosing a new device. All of this is especially true if you plan on using a durable phone case that will completely hide the original color.
That's in theory, at least. In practice, phone color can spark plenty of interest (or ignite unexpected debates) from consumers, with the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange option being proof of that. Color choice can also be more personal, as buyers may look at options that match their style. The good news is that there are plenty of cool color choices in 2026, as many smartphone vendors have long abandoned offering buyers only the safe black and white options.
Because color preferences are so personal, it's difficult to determine objectively the coolest color options available in stores from various vendors. Some online polls show user preference for some color choices, but surveys may not indicate buying interest. Separately, market research firms that analyze smartphone sales data rarely mention color options. When they do, they won't necessarily offer market share information associated with a particular color option. That sort of data is available only to the vendor, and companies like Apple, Google, or Samsung aren't likely to share color preferences with the rest of the world.
iPhone: Orange is the new black
As of mid-April 2026, Apple's iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17e. The Cosmic Orange color option available for the two Pro models has been the most polarizing one at launch. The iPhone 17 Pro models are also available in Silver and Deep Blue. However, BGR's early iPhone 17 preorder checks showed that all iPhone 17 Pro Max color and storage options sold out online in the U.S. within minutes in September. The smaller Pro models sold out in the following days.
Reports this year showed that the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange color has been an important driving force for iPhone sales in China, where buyers associated the color with the "Hermès orange" color option. Also, the word for "orange" sounds like the word for "success" in Mandarin. Swappa, where buyers can purchase used iPhones, shows Cosmic Orange has a 1% edge over the other alternatives for the Pro, while Silver is slightly more popular for the Pro Max.
Separately, the iPhone 17 comes in Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black. These are softer than Cosmic Orange, with Sage standing out in a survey on the MacRumors forums. Data from Swappa shows that Black is the most popular color with buyers. Sky Blue may be the coolest option for the iPhone Air, which also comes in Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black. The recently released iPhone 17e is also available in Black and White, though the Soft Pink option may appeal to buyers looking for color. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offer even more colors than Black and White, including a more vivid Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine.
Pixel 10: Indigo or Obsidian
Android buyers looking for a Pixel phone have several options in 2026, including the new Pixel 10 family or last year's Pixel 9. An Android Authority survey showed that Indigo (dark blue) is the most popular color option for the base Pixel 10 model. The handset is also available in Frost (pale blue), Lemongrass (yellow-green), and Obsidian (black). The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL come in more muted Moonstone (blue-purple), Jade (soft green), Porcelain (creamy white), and Obsidian (black) options. The Porcelain option is a standout in the Pro series, but Obsidian is the most popular with Swappa buyers for the three models. Jade and Moonstone are also available for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Buyers looking for a more colorful foldable may want to choose Jade over Moonstone.
The Pixel 10a, launched in mid-February, delivers the cheapest price in Google's Pixel 10 lineup and the boldest color options. The Berry color (a vivid red) can be a good alternative to Cosmic Orange for buyers who want a similar color that stands out. The Pixel 10a also comes in Lavender (soft blue), Fog (white with a touch of green), and Obsidian.
Google has a few interesting color experiments for the older handsets. The Pixel 9 comes in Peony (bright pink) and Wintergreen (green) in addition to Porcelain and Obsidian. Rose quartz (soft pink) and Hazel (gray-green) are available for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9a has a unique Iris (light purple) color option for those interested.
Galaxy S26: Exclusive online colors
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series in late February, which comes in three versions: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung used a similar color palette for the three phones. They are available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, White, and Black regardless of model. Buying any of the three phones directly from Samsung will give you access to Silver Shadow and Pink Gold. An Android Authority poll showed that Cobalt Violet was the most appealing color at launch, but the poll didn't include the online-exclusive colors. Similar to Apple's palette for the iPhone Air and iPhone 17e models, Samsung used softer color options for its 2026 flagship series.
Foldable phone buyers can purchase a Galaxy phone in a cooler color option, the Blue Shadow option available for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The handset also comes in Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and an online-exclusive Mint color. On top of that, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers users a Coralred option that stands out.
Consumers looking for cheaper Galaxy phones that come in exciting colors may not like what they find in stores. The newly launched Galaxy A57 is available only in an Awesome Navy coloring. Samsung uses the same "Awesome" indicator for the Galaxy A37's Lavender and Charcoal options. Lavender stands out. The cheapest new Galaxy phone is the Galaxy A17, which comes in simple but elegant Black and Blue options.
Nothing: Color meets transparency
British smartphone vendor Nothing launched new mid-range phones in early March, including the Nothing 4a and Nothing 4a Pro. These devices feature partially transparent rear panels, a signature feature for the handset vendor. These partially transparent backs are even more striking when they're available in other colors than the traditional black and white options, which is why some of the new Nothing 4a phones will stand out.
The Nothing 4a comes in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, with the last two options certainly making an impression. There's no blue option for the Nothing 4a Pro model, but the handset comes in a soft pink option. While there's some transparency for this design, it's certainly more reduced than the Nothing 4a. The more expensive model uses a metal back, compared to glass on the base model. Also interesting is the mix of color for the Pink option, which features a gray (silver) camera module on the back. That said, U.S. buyers can only purchase the Nothing 4a Pro option as of this writing.
OnePlus: Safer color options than expected
Chinese smartphone vendor OnePlus needs no introduction. The Oppo subsidiary has been selling Android handsets in the U.S. for years. The latest generation includes the OnePlus 15R high-end handset and the OnePlus 15 flagship. The more affordable OnePlus 15R comes in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze, with the green option being the only color you can choose besides the basic black model. However, Mint Breeze certainly stands out, being somewhat similar to Google's Jade color for the Pixel 10 Pro.
The more expensive OnePlus 15 also comes in a black option (Infinity Black). Sand Storm is the more colorful choice, and an alternative for buyers looking for a lighter color. It's not quite white, but it's not exactly Porcelain or pink. Buyers interested in the previous generation can get their hands on a Midnight Ocean option (a dark blue color), in addition to Black Eclipse, which is another black option from the Chinese company.
How we chose the coolest colors for 2026 smartphones
Determining the coolest color options that smartphone vendors have to offer in 2026 is a more difficult task than it may seem. For this list, we looked at data from research companies, limited surveys, and information that can be gleaned from used smartphone marketplaces like Swappa. Even so, the conclusions aren't objective. For example, considering the prolonged iPhone 17 shortages during the December 2025 quarter, some buyers may have purchased whatever color option was available online or in retail stores at a specific time.
We also looked at phones available for purchase with relative ease in the U.S. as of this writing. Plenty of smartphone options exist in international markets, including several exciting colors, that would need to be imported into the U.S. Examples include the red version of the newly unveiled Honor Magic V6 (above). The Xiaomi 17's Ice Blue is another. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Starlit Green option below is easily the coolest one for the flagship, thanks to its sparkly finish. Similarly, the Starry Night color that Nubia introduced for the Z80 Ultra (top image in this post) offers a multi-colored rear panel that looks like a hand-painted wallpaper. It's another unique color option that traditional vendors will not offer.
Finally, we gave preference to the newest models, where available, especially with companies that may continue to sell devices from previous generations. But we also highlighted color options for the 2024 iPhone and Pixel generations to showcase some of the cool color options still available to buyers. That said, buying a new iPhone or Android device in a more boring color option may be a better idea than choosing an older handset in a bolder color.