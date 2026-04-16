The Coolest Color You Can Find On Every Major Phone Brand In 2026

Color should be the least important factor when buying a new smartphone. Whether it's an iPhone 17 flavor, the latest Pixel budget phone, or Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, the handset's capabilities are more important than the external paint job. The battery size, the camera features, and the phone's main specs (chip, RAM, and storage) are more important considerations when choosing a new device. All of this is especially true if you plan on using a durable phone case that will completely hide the original color.

That's in theory, at least. In practice, phone color can spark plenty of interest (or ignite unexpected debates) from consumers, with the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange option being proof of that. Color choice can also be more personal, as buyers may look at options that match their style. The good news is that there are plenty of cool color choices in 2026, as many smartphone vendors have long abandoned offering buyers only the safe black and white options.

Because color preferences are so personal, it's difficult to determine objectively the coolest color options available in stores from various vendors. Some online polls show user preference for some color choices, but surveys may not indicate buying interest. Separately, market research firms that analyze smartphone sales data rarely mention color options. When they do, they won't necessarily offer market share information associated with a particular color option. That sort of data is available only to the vendor, and companies like Apple, Google, or Samsung aren't likely to share color preferences with the rest of the world.