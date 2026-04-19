5 USB-Powered Gadgets That Can Replace Traditional Appliances

A USB fan is one of the most useful USB gadgets you can find on Amazon. While this category might be better known for tiny, cutesy handheld fans, the Warmco 20000mAh Battery Powered Fan is a powerful, multipurpose option. It's currently priced at $44.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6 rating after nearly 1,500 reviews. The fan includes four speed settings, and users say it delivers impressive airflow. Its runtime depends on the speed you use: the lowest setting can deliver up to 48 hours, while the max setting lasts up to 15 hours, with one reviewer reporting 13.5 hours on the highest speed.

The manufacturer markets it as a useful travel gadget, especially for camping or outdoor trips. That's because it also includes a built-in LED lantern and power bank. The LED light has three adjustable brightness levels and, at up to 350 lumens, is bright enough to light a small area, like a tent.

At 5V/2.4A, the built-in power bank isn't the fastest, but it can be a lifesaver when you're out and about, especially with its large 20,000 mAh battery capacity. The fan also features a digital display at the bottom that shows the current charge percentage, helping you stay on top of when to recharge. According to an Amazon reviewer, it takes about 11 hours to fully charge from empty. Users are also impressed by how little noise the fan produces. It runs at around 45 dB, which is comparable to a household refrigerator.