5 USB-Powered Gadgets That Can Replace Traditional Appliances
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While traditional appliances may be simpler to use, their lack of portability and tendency to hog wall sockets are major downsides. It's no wonder, then, that we're seeing a rapid shift toward smart appliances and USB-powered home gadgets. The smart gadget space is rapidly expanding and no longer limited to light bulbs, thermostats, or doorbells. Now it includes a wide range of everyday home appliances, with an overwhelming number of options. Whether you're unaware of which traditional appliances now have USB-powered alternatives, or you're simply looking for a well-researched list of the best USB-powered gadgets to buy right now, we've got you covered.
We flipped through the biggest online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco, and narrowed it down to five standout picks. All of them run on USB power (either Type-A or Type-C), so you can use them via a traditional wall socket or portable devices like laptops or power banks. Some are even entirely cordless.
Keep cool with a rechargeable fan
A USB fan is one of the most useful USB gadgets you can find on Amazon. While this category might be better known for tiny, cutesy handheld fans, the Warmco 20000mAh Battery Powered Fan is a powerful, multipurpose option. It's currently priced at $44.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6 rating after nearly 1,500 reviews. The fan includes four speed settings, and users say it delivers impressive airflow. Its runtime depends on the speed you use: the lowest setting can deliver up to 48 hours, while the max setting lasts up to 15 hours, with one reviewer reporting 13.5 hours on the highest speed.
The manufacturer markets it as a useful travel gadget, especially for camping or outdoor trips. That's because it also includes a built-in LED lantern and power bank. The LED light has three adjustable brightness levels and, at up to 350 lumens, is bright enough to light a small area, like a tent.
At 5V/2.4A, the built-in power bank isn't the fastest, but it can be a lifesaver when you're out and about, especially with its large 20,000 mAh battery capacity. The fan also features a digital display at the bottom that shows the current charge percentage, helping you stay on top of when to recharge. According to an Amazon reviewer, it takes about 11 hours to fully charge from empty. Users are also impressed by how little noise the fan produces. It runs at around 45 dB, which is comparable to a household refrigerator.
Rechargeable batteries keep your devices running
The rechargeable battery market in the U.S. is incredibly lucrative and expected to reach a whopping $33.96 billion by 2030. One of the latest innovations in this space is USB rechargeable batteries, which are even more convenient than traditional rechargeable batteries because they don't require a wall socket to recharge. We found the Survival Frog EasyPower USB AA rechargeable batteries to be among the most popular and top-rated by customers. They're priced at $29.97 for a set of four, with a 4.4 rating after over 1,000 reviews.
The batteries have a 1,450 mAh capacity. A user who tested these batteries alongside a "regular AA Duracell battery" found their capacity to be more or less the same, delivering 6-7 hours of runtime on a high-power device. The biggest advantage of the Survival Frog batteries is that you can charge them with pretty much any USB-capable device, whether that's a laptop, a power bank, a USB-supported dock-style charger, or even a car outlet. The recharge speed is fairly reasonable as well, with one review citing an approximately 40-minute recharge time using a PC USB port.
There's also a user-friendly charging status indicator: a light that turns red while charging and changes to blue once fully charged. The manufacturer claims the batteries support up to 500 charge cycles, but a more reliable indicator of durability comes from long-term users. One Amazon reviewer noted they've been using these batteries for years and "they haven't gone bad yet."
A USB mosquito repeller keeps you bug-free outdoors
Mosquitoes aren't just annoying. They can carry dangerous parasites that transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, malaria, or dengue fever. Mosquito repellents are an easy solution, but their reliance on wall sockets can be limiting. The Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, however, is a USB-powered, cordless solution that's purposefully designed to be just as effective outdoors.
Once turned on, it can ward off mosquitoes within a 20-foot radius. This has been confirmed by reviewers on Amazon, one of whom said the advertised safe zone "is real and creates a mosquito force field." This is a big reason why the product holds a solid 4.0 rating after over 25,000 reviews on Amazon. It's priced at $32.99 and is available in multiple colors, including black, beige, and blue. Unlike typical mosquito repellents, the Thermacell E-Series is odor-free and both child- and pet-friendly.
The package includes both the repeller and a full refill out of the box. All you have to do is press the button, wait about 15 minutes, and you'll have a mosquito-free bubble around you. A single refill delivers up to 12 hours of protection, after which you'll have to replace it. The best part, of course, is its rechargeable battery. According to the manufacturer, a single charge lasts up to 5.5 hours, and recharging it via USB takes approximately the same amount of time.
Have a cozy lunch with a USB rechargeable lunch box
If work keeps you away from home during meals but you still prefer piping-hot, home-cooked meals to cold leftovers, the Hugmazing Cordless Electric Lunch Box might be what you need. It's priced at $69.99 and holds a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon after nearly 1,500 reviews. One of the biggest reasons for its popularity is its excellent heating performance. Several reviewers have noted that the food "heats evenly" and "doesn't dry out."
In addition to charging via USB-C, it includes a scheduled heating mode that lets you set it to start heating on a delay. To do so, simply use the "delay" button on the container, then press "T+" and "T-" to set your desired delay, and finally "Start." According to the manufacturer, the lunch box takes approximately 3.5 hours to fully recharge, and a single charge provides up to 1.5 hours of heating time, which is more than enough for a meal. While you'll typically take it out fully charged, you can also use a portable charger if you're in a rush and forget to charge it beforehand.
The container features a digital screen that displays the battery level, allowing you to make sure it's topped up before heading out. Users say it works well across a variety of foods, whether it's soups, burritos, or rice. It's both refrigerator- and dishwasher-safe, with an outer body made of food-grade plastic and an inner container built entirely from stainless steel. This ensures quick, even heating and enough durability to handle a few bumps on the go without spilling your food.
A rechargeable air purifier keeps the air clear
An air purifier is one of the most essential smart home gadgets you should be using in 2026. And if you want one you can use everywhere — at home, in the office, or even in your car — a USB-powered portable option like the Mooka Air Purifier is a great pick. It runs on USB-C, so you can plug it into your laptop, car, or a power bank just as easily as you can into a wall socket. This portability, along with its $29.99 price tag, is one of the biggest reasons it holds a strong 4.4 rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
Everything you need to control the device is built into the top panel, including four fan speeds, four timer settings, an on/off button, a filter reset, and a child lock option. There's also a handy night-light mode that turns the air purifier into a dim night light. You can also turn off all the purifier's lights if you prefer to use it in a dark room.
Under the hood, it features a three-layer filtration system, including an H13 HEPA filter, an activated carbon filter, and a pre-filter. Together, these help remove dust, smoke, pollen, and odors. According to the manufacturer, it can purify air in spaces up to 430 square feet, which is more than enough for a living room. It also runs very quietly at just 15 decibels, which is quieter than a whisper. Reviewers have also praised the built-in aroma pad at the top, where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a more pleasant experience.
How we selected these gadgets
To curate a solid list of cheap USB gadgets that users swear by and can genuinely replace traditional appliances, we looked through major online retailers and several expert guides. We made sure that every product on this list has strong user ratings and feedback, works exactly as intended, and delivers excellent bang for the buck.
We also ensured a variety of product types to cover different aspects of your everyday life that can be enhanced with USB-powered gadgets. You can rest assured that none of the products on this list are promotional picks. Lastly, they're all currently available on Amazon, so you can expect a seamless purchase process and quick delivery.