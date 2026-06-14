5 Outdated Gadgets Homeowners Might Need To Upgrade

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When homeowners make a big smart home upgrade, they understandably revel in how futuristic their living space has become. Voice-activated devices and automated home management systems seemed like sci-fi concepts in living memory, so it's hard to imagine them becoming obsolete. In reality, though, your smart home gadgets are changing in 2026. Many of the smart devices and lifestyle gadgets you implemented during your first big home modernization project are probably outdated now.

The tech you use in your home is not so different from the tech you keep in your pocket. Like a smartphone, any household tech you buy has a limited lifespan. These products wear down over time and may even lose support from their manufacturers. Newer models will typically run better, have superior compatibility with the latest products, and come with a bevy of new features to sweeten the deal. If you've been feeling like your smart home isn't as smart as it once was, check on these 5 outdated gadgets that may be due for an upgrade.