5 Outdated Gadgets Homeowners Might Need To Upgrade
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When homeowners make a big smart home upgrade, they understandably revel in how futuristic their living space has become. Voice-activated devices and automated home management systems seemed like sci-fi concepts in living memory, so it's hard to imagine them becoming obsolete. In reality, though, your smart home gadgets are changing in 2026. Many of the smart devices and lifestyle gadgets you implemented during your first big home modernization project are probably outdated now.
The tech you use in your home is not so different from the tech you keep in your pocket. Like a smartphone, any household tech you buy has a limited lifespan. These products wear down over time and may even lose support from their manufacturers. Newer models will typically run better, have superior compatibility with the latest products, and come with a bevy of new features to sweeten the deal. If you've been feeling like your smart home isn't as smart as it once was, check on these 5 outdated gadgets that may be due for an upgrade.
Philips Hue bulbs
The first Philips Hue bulbs launched in 2012. If you're still using one of the original models to add color to your home, it's definitely time to upgrade. According to Philips, the expected lifespan of an older Hue bulb is around 15,000 hours. Considering that most household light bulbs see an average of three hours of use per day, 2026 is the year when many of those original bulbs will reach end-of-life.
Philips claims that newer Hue bulbs have a lifespan closer to 25,000 hours. The current-generation Philips Hue Essential Smart LED A19 Bulbs are available in a four-pack for $59.99, solidifying smart bulbs as one of the cheapest ways to build a smart home — or update one, as the case may be. Of course, Philips Hue isn't your only option for smart bulbs. The WiZ Connected Smart Light Bulbs also hold a respectable Amazon customer rating and are even cheaper at $24.99 for a three-pack.
Lutron Caséta smart hubs
The original Lutron Caséta Smart Hub, formerly known as the Caséta Smart Bridge, was released in 2014 and still works today. That's because Caséta devices use Lutron's proprietary Clear Connect wireless protocol, which does not rely on Wi-Fi or internet connections to function or communicate with other devices in your home. This means that Lutron cannot force your Caséta to become obsolete by merely discontinuing support. With all that being said, there's no doubt your Caséta is starting to feel outdated if you're using one from as far back as 2014.
Any smart hub, including one that's "future-proof," will still start to feel increasingly inconvenient as new protocols emerge and other methods of inter-device communication improve. There's even an argument to be made that no one needs a smart hub anymore. Voice assistants connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth get the job done just as well, if not better. But if you enjoy the novelty and unique utility of a dedicated hub, the Google Nest Hub is still worth buying in 2026.
Ring video doorbells
Speaking of Google smart home gadgets that are worth buying, the Google Nest Doorbell is a worthwhile upgrade if you're still using an outdated Ring video doorbell. After some uncomfortable truths about Ring cameras came to light early in 2026, some Ring customers felt that the very idea of using one had become outdated. An evaluation by CNET found Google Nest to be superior to Ring in terms of security and privacy, but it's also worth considering home security cameras with local storage to ensure you have more control over your footage.
Privacy controversies aren't the only thing that can make an old doorbell camera obsolete. Even if you're perfectly satisfied with the company behind your current home security gadgets, you might still need to upgrade every three to five years. Users on Reddit have discussed the longevity of video doorbells, with a verdict that wired models have an internal battery that inevitably fails. If you want a product that will not need to be entirely replaced so soon, a model with swappable batteries can be a good compromise.
Smart locks without biometric options
Early smart locks, such as the Kwikset Kevo, relied on wireless connectivity with a phone or key fob to initiate a "touch to open" unlock. Smart locks are among the best smart home gadgets for minimalists, which is precisely why the need for an additional "key item" is outdated now. A modern lock, like a current-generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, can be purchased with a fingerprint-scanning option. Other common features of current smart locks include remote mobile access and the ability to configure multiple custom access codes.
Regularly replacing your smart lock is a prudent idea, even if you aren't in the market for new features. Your door lock is the first and foremost defense of your home, but it's also something that will keep you out of your own house if it doesn't function properly. Smart locks can last up to seven years, but even though they're built for durability, exposure to the elements can wear them down. If there's even a hint that your current lock is passing its prime, it's time to start thinking about a replacement.
Any five-year-old smart plug
One little-known fact about smart homes is that any device can be "smart" with the right plug. Smart plugs are among the first gadgets homeowners should buy when bringing automation into the home, and arguably the only ones you need if energy conservation is your goal. A study by Jooseok Oh of Korea University's Department of Architecture found that households equipped with smart plugs use 5% less energy than households without them. Of course, that statistic only applies if your smart plug isn't outdated.
Smart plugs struggle to be useful after the five-year mark, either due to performance failure, compatibility issues, or forced obsolescence. If it's truly been a while since your last upgrade, there are cool new ways to use smart plugs in your home. That's why it's worth getting a feature-rich plug like the TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plug or the Eve Energy Outlet, both of which are recommended by the expert reviewers at PCMag. On top of that, you aren't limited to shaving just 5% off your energy consumption; the more appliances you connect and the more you monitor your usage, the more of an upgrade a simple set of smart plugs can be.