5 Things You Probably Didn't Know Your OnePlus Phone Could Do

When you go shopping for smartphones, you have plenty of brand options. Some people prefer Google or Samsung on the Android side, while others gravitate toward Apple on the iOS side. OnePlus is another viable option, especially for people who prefer high-end Android phones with strong performance and long-lasting batteries.

While OnePlus phones are full of features that people love, you're probably already aware of most of the functionality OnePlus advertises. For instance, the Mind Space app that comes with the OnePlus 15 is touted as a robust AI-powered tool that helps you organize any information you screenshot. However, some features and capabilities aren't as famous as others. Some of these functions are hidden behind a labyrinth of menus, while others are so situational that you might use them only a few times a year. But OnePlus implemented these capabilities all the same.

Here are some of the most useful OnePlus functions you probably aren't using because you might not know they even exist. These are only a sampling of the obscure and unique functions of your OnePlus phone, and they're in no particular order.