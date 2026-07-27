5 Cheaper Apple Watch Alternatives You Can Buy On Amazon

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The Apple Watch lineup is one of the most popular ways to track health and fitness, and it represents the go-to smartwatch option for those interested in the Apple software ecosystem. Apple Watches can track different workout activities, monitor health metrics, and pair with an iPhone for text messaging, music controls, and even more. But there are common problems with Apple Watches, and they're far from the most affordable smartwatches on the market.

There are a lot of options outside of what Apple offers, which is good news for health and fitness enthusiasts who don't want to break the bank in order to get in the game. Apple's most affordable Apple Watch is the Apple Watch SE 3, which is priced at $249. More affordable alternatives are pretty easy to come by, and with brands like Google and Garmin among them, you don't have to sacrifice name recognition when looking for Apple Watch alternatives on a budget.

We've taken our hands-on experience with Apple Watches — as well as our knowledge of the competition — and have turned to the Amazon shelves in order to hand-pick some such Apple Watch alternatives. There are plenty of Amazon gadgets to buy and to skip, and we feel a quality smartwatch or fitness tracker is among the former. With a hard focus on affordability, let's dive into some smartwatches that compare well next to various Apple Watch models.