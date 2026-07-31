10 Nintendo Switch 2 Protective Cases That Just Work

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is an amazing handheld console, but for $449.99 and an upcoming price hike to $499.99, you need to be serious about protecting the gadget. We've already rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carrying cases, and this time, we're going to take a look at protective cases.

For this roundup of Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases that just work, we selected options across a wide range of price points that don't require complicated assembly or installation. The primary purpose of these accessories is to absorb bumps and bruises for your handheld console, but they also come with additional benefits such as rugged or stylish looks, designs that work with the device's dock and Joy-Cons, and even additional power for its battery.

All the products that we've featured here are available on Amazon. They've also received either a solid score on the retailer's platform after more than 1,000 ratings, a recommendation from a trusted website or channel, or both. In addition to what makes these Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases unique, we've highlighted insights from shoppers and professional reviewers to showcase why they're worth buying.