10 Nintendo Switch 2 Protective Cases That Just Work
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The Nintendo Switch 2 is an amazing handheld console, but for $449.99 and an upcoming price hike to $499.99, you need to be serious about protecting the gadget. We've already rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carrying cases, and this time, we're going to take a look at protective cases.
For this roundup of Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases that just work, we selected options across a wide range of price points that don't require complicated assembly or installation. The primary purpose of these accessories is to absorb bumps and bruises for your handheld console, but they also come with additional benefits such as rugged or stylish looks, designs that work with the device's dock and Joy-Cons, and even additional power for its battery.
All the products that we've featured here are available on Amazon. They've also received either a solid score on the retailer's platform after more than 1,000 ratings, a recommendation from a trusted website or channel, or both. In addition to what makes these Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases unique, we've highlighted insights from shoppers and professional reviewers to showcase why they're worth buying.
Spigen rugged armor case
The Spigen rugged armor case is an affordable protective case for the Nintendo Switch 2 in this roundup at $16.99 on Amazon. It doesn't look cheap, though, with sleek carbon fiber detailing, and it's made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that can protect your handheld console from shocks and bumps. It also comes with a wrist strap for additional safety against dropping the device.
This Spigen case is a one-piece accessory, which means you won't be able to remove the Joy-Con controllers while it's on your Switch 2, and you also won't be able to place the device in its dock. You'll have to remove the protective case to do these, but Forbes Tech Reviews demonstrated how easy and quick it is to do that and to put it back on. The review also highlighted the addition of grips at the back of the gadget, which makes it easier to hold, and the fact that the holes on the case all line up with the Switch 2's ports and triggers.
FYOUNG clear case
If you're a fan of transparent protective cases for handheld video game consoles, you should check out the FYOUNG clear case for the Nintendo Switch 2. It's available for $17.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 4,300 reviews. Every purchase comes with a tempered glass screen protector and four pairs of thumb grips for the Joy-Cons' thumbsticks, which the retailer's customers said are a nice bonus. All of the gadget's buttons and ports are accessible with the protective case installed, along with its kickstand.
This FYOUNG protective case features a detachable split design, so you can remove the Joy-Cons without having to remove the accessory. The manufacturer doesn't recommend docking the Switch 2 with the case, but some Amazon shoppers said that you can, though the fit is a bit tight. Customers added that the case fits securely and the transparency lets you show off if you've got a limited edition version of the console.
PlayVital hard case
The PlayVital hard case is another solid shell for the Nintendo Switch 2, but it trades transparency for a wide range of colors. There are 11 color options on Amazon, all of which cost $23.99, and the case is made of sturdy and shock-resistant PC material that's also lightweight. This makes the gadget comfortable to hold with the case attached, and the cut-outs keep the ports accessible and vents clear of obstructions, according to the retailer's shoppers, who have given the accessory an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 1,800 ratings.
You can dock the Switch 2 while this PlayVital case is installed, according to Amazon customers. You'll also be able to detach the Joy-Cons, as there are separate shells for the controllers and the console, and every purchase comes with thumbstick caps and button covers of the same color of your choice. You won't be able to use the gadget's kickstand with the case installed, but it comes with a foldable stand that you can use instead.
FastSnail dockable case
The FastSnail dockable case, which you can buy from Amazon for $24.99, comes with three components — a protective case for the Nintendo Switch 2's body, separate cases for the Joy-Cons, and a detachable front cover. For its price, it's a sturdy and well-built case, according to Quick Expert Reviews, which demonstrated that the handheld console fits perfectly in its dock with this accessory installed.
Quick Expert Reviews said that the FastSnail case's back plate is light but not flimsy because of reinforcements at the top, and that the rubberized grips added to each Joy-Con made them more comfortable. Even with the case installed, you'll still be able to use the Switch 2's kickstand for tabletop gaming, and the front cover comes with 12 built-in slots for game cards. The cover will prevent scratches on the screen if you place the console in your bag along with other items like chargers and keys, and it's easy to remove once you want to play games on the Switch 2.
COOWPS P2 split case
The COOWPS P2 split case, available on Amazon for $29.99, was tagged by Santiago Santiago as an excellent budget case for the Nintendo Switch 2. It claims military-level durability, so you can trust it to protect your handheld console from drops and scratches, while its raised bezel adds an extra layer of safety for the gadget's screen.
This COOWPS case has separate covers for the Switch 2 and its Joy-Cons so that you can detach the controllers, and while it covers the console's kickstand, it has its own at the back to make up for it. The protective case also has a magnetic ring at the back that works with magnetic power banks for charging the console, and it allows the Switch 2 to get into its dock. Santiago also highlighted the textured rubber grips on the Joy-Cons, which make it easier to hold the device for long periods. The grips have thousands of laser-etched micro-dots for anti-slip and anti-sweat properties during hours-long gaming sessions.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro dockable case
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro dockable case is a highly rated Nintendo Switch 2 case on Amazon with an average score of 4.7 stars following more than 1,800 reviews, which is impressive for an accessory that costs $29.99. It's a one-piece case with a hinge mechanism for the Joy-Cons, which keeps them firmly in place. Retr0rob's review of the accessory demonstrated ease of installation, including the snap-on system for the Joy-Cons, while praising the case's amazing fit for the rest of the console.
Amazon's shoppers appreciate the design of this SUPCASE case for the Joy-Cons, as there's no hassle in detaching and attaching them, and mentioned that the grips at the back make the Switch 2 comfortable to hold without being too exaggerated. The accessory is made of eco-friendly polycarbonate material that's resistant to smudges and dust, and it will protect your console from drops and scratches.
Mumba Titan rugged case
The Mumba Titan rugged case also has a hinge design that will let you detach the Joy-Cons of your Nintendo Switch 2 in seconds, and it works with the console's dock, but its rear cover has a built-in flip stand that also serves as storage for up to five game cartridges and two microSD cards. It's good enough to earn an average score of 4.6 stars after almost 1,200 reviews on Amazon, where the protective case sells for $32.99.
The Switch 2 easily slides into this Mumba case, and the Joy-Con portion holds the controllers firmly once closed, as shown by 1 Up Nerdcore. The review also demonstrated that when using the flip stand, it stays in place at any angle that you set it, for stability when playing in tabletop mode. Amazon's customers, meanwhile, said that the protective case feels very solid, and the textured grips are comfortable to hold, without making the handheld console feel bulky. Shoppers said they don't feel any movement once the case is properly installed.
JSAUX EveryDay split case
With a reinforced middle case to absorb shocks and prevent scratches, separate cases for the Joy-Cons that add contoured grips for a more comfortable hold, and a detachable front cover that sticks to the case via magnets, the JSAUX EveryDay split case at its current sale price of $29.99 on Amazon is another great option for the Nintendo Switch 2. It's fully dockable, and while it blocks the handheld console's built-in kickstand, it comes with a portable stand that will still let you play games on the device in tabletop mode. The stand folds for easy storage while you're not yet using it.
Raymond Strazdas describes the JSAUX EveryDay split case for the Switch 2 as a spiritual successor to the popular Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector. The review mentions that the case makes the gadget feel natural in your hands for those longer gaming sessions, and the front cover eliminates the need for a separate carrying case, as it does a great job of shielding the console's screen while it's in your bag with your other stuff.
Latercase aramid fiber case
The Latercase aramid fiber case for the Nintendo Switch 2 is a premium protective case for the Nintendo Switch 2 at $79 on Amazon. It's made of aramid fibers, which are also used in aerospace engineering for lightweight but durable components. GregglesTV confirmed in its review of the accessory that it's extremely thin so it doesn't add any bulk to the console, nor does it make the gadget any heavier.
Installing the Latercase aramid fiber case on your Switch 2 will require adhesives for a secure fit, but as GregglesTV showed, it's a simple process, as you'll just have to remove the covers of the adhesives that are already on the shells. It's a nice fit once the cases are in place, according to the review, with all of the buttons, ports, and vents lined up perfectly with the cutouts. You'll be able to detach the Joy-Cons and place the Switch 2 on its dock with this case installed, and its matte finish will resist scratches so your console will always look brand new.
Belkin Charging Grip case
The Belkin Charging Grip case not only protects your Nintendo Switch 2 while still allowing detachable Joy-Cons and access to the console's kickstand, but it also delivers extra power. For $99.99 on Amazon, the accessory also comes with a 10,000mAh power bank that magnetically attaches to the back of the case, with a built-in cable that plugs into the console to charge it up to 1.5 times with up to 30W fast charging. The power bank has a digital display that shows its battery level, and if it's not attached, you can still dock the Switch 2.
According to our review of the Belkin Charging Grip, it solves two issues for the Switch 2: ergonomics, as the non-slip grips in the cases for the Joy-Cons make it much easier to hold, and its limited battery life. This is echoed by CNET's review of the accessory, which it described as a way to improve your comfort while playing games on the Switch 2.
How we chose these Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases
The Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases in this article are all available on Amazon for easy access for most shoppers. They're all simple to install on your handheld console, with no special assembly or extra tools necessary.
We only selected products that have secured at least 4.4 stars on Amazon's website after more than 1,000 ratings or products recommended by reviewers and professional resources. With a combination of each accessory's standout features and comments from their positive reviews, we explain why we think these Nintendo Switch 2 protective cases deserve a spot in this roundup.