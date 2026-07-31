10 Ways You've Been Using Google One Wrong

Google Drive is one of the most useful pieces of software in existence. It can do all sorts of things, and Google has tons of features that folks might not use. The big perk is that it's entirely free to use, and that grants you 15GB of free storage, an entire suite of office tools, and extra perks like collaboration and file sharing. Opting to pay for a Google One subscription can increase the utility by a lot, giving you more storage and other features. Sometimes, you can even score a Google One subscription on the cheap when Google feels like tossing up a sale.

The thing is, the most well-known Google One subscription feature is the additional storage. The base plan adds 100GB for just a couple of dollars, and there are 400GB, 2TB, and 5TB plans as well. That's all well and good, but there are some things to take into consideration. Many people may not be using the service as efficiently as they could be, and three of the four Google One plans offer a whole lot more than just a storage bump.

So, it's possible that many people aren't using Google Drive and Google One to their fullest potential. After all, it's something you're paying every month to use, so you might as well get as much out of it as you possibly can.